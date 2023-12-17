Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to deliver more finals after Viaplay Cup Hampden heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to deliver more finals after Viaplay Cup Hampden heartache

Dons manager says his players 'gave everything, every drop, every ounce' as their trophy dream ended with a 1-0 loss to Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Defiant Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has vowed to lead the club back to more Hampden finals after suffering Viaplay Cup heartache.

The Dons’ bid to secure a first trophy since 2014 fell short as they were edged out 1-0 by Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final.

A James Tavernier goal late in the second half killed Aberdeen’s dream of ending a near decade-long trophy drought.

Despite the final disappointment, Robson hailed his squad for giving “every drop, every ounce” of effort at the national stadium.

He reckons the Reds had Rangers “hanging in there” at the end.

After leading Aberdeen to his first cup final as manager, Robson is determined to deliver many more.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected after Rangers’ James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS

He said: “We want to be in more finals.

“They gave everything, that is clear.

“When you have Rangers Football Club hanging in there at the end that shows you what we tried to do as a team.

“They gave us every drop, every ounce.

“We had a go and I’m just frustrated for our fans we couldn’t get the ball over the line.”

Rangers’ Borna Barisic confronts Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in the final moments of the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

Robson sums up his emotions

Aberdeen were competing in their first final since losing the League Cup showpiece 1-0 to Celtic in December 2018.

Robson and his squad were bidding to secure only the third trophy for the Dons in almost 30 years to follow up the success of the 2014 and 1995 League Cup wins.

Asked what his emotions were at full-time, Robson said: “Not very good.

“We have just been beaten.”

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann sends a header towards goal during the Viaplay Cup Final match against Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Robson says Aberdeen ‘just fell short’

Aberdeen were given a pre-final boost when star striker Bojan Miovski was passed fit to start against Rangers.

Miovski had missed the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G victory against German giants Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday due to a hamstring issue.

Robson accepts the stakes were high for both clubs to deliver silverware at Hampden.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann looks dejected during the Viaplay Cup Final loss to Rangers. Image: SNS

He said: “It was a tight game.

“There were two teams going for it and a lot of emotion in the game.

“It has been a while since we won a cup and also a while since Rangers won a cup.

“In the first half we were structurally very good in that transition.

“We probably picked the wrong pass two or three times when I thought we could have cut them open then.

“We tried to have a go and tried to make a positive impact with substitutes to try to win the game.

“But we just fell short.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler and Rangers' Dujon Sterling in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler and Rangers' Dujon Sterling in action during the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS

‘Rangers just beat Real Betis in Spain’

Aberdeen delivered a strong performance defensively but failed to pose a threat on Rangers’ goal.

Rangers captain Tavernier netted the winner with an acrobatic scissors-kick goal in the 76th minute after controlling a Borna Barisic cross.

The win extended Rangers unbeaten run under manager Philippe Clement to 15 games since his appointment two months ago.

Rangers’ James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 during the Viaplay Cup Final defeat of Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Robson said: “That’s Rangers we were playing.

“They are a good side who just beat Real Betis (3-2 in the Europa League) in Spain, you have to remember that.

“Rangers are a really good team with a really good manager.

“We came down to Hampden and knew that we were not going to get it all our own way.

“We have no right as Aberdeen to come down here and run the whole game.

“With Rangers that is a proper team we were playing against.

“It is hard when you come up against a team that has real quality.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Rangers’ James Tavernier in action at Hampden. Image: SNS.

‘A bit of quality’ turned the final

Robson made eight changes to the starting XI that had shocked Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Those changes had clearly been made with the final in mind as the Dons could not qualify for the knock-out phase of the Europa Conference League.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) drives away from Rangers' James Tavernier during the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) drives away from Rangers' James Tavernier during the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We know with the transition there are a lot of teams scared of us on that.

“I thought we could have been a bit better with the ball at times.

“I’m sure Rangers will think they could have been a bit better.

“In the second half we got a bit better with the ball.

“We did huff and puff a wee bit, but so did Rangers.

“But Tavernier just had that bit of quality and he has always got that.”

