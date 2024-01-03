Charlie Gilmour aims to lift Caley Thistle fans

Charlie Gilmour is confident Caley Thistle will arrest their current slump to give their loyal fans something to shout about.

The midfielder was reeling after headed goals from Nikolay Todorov and Callum Fordyce saw Inverness slip to a 2-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on Tuesday.

ICT remain in eighth position in the Championship, and are six points away from the promotion play-off spots.

The Highlanders have suffered three defeats within five successive winless fixtures and, since beating this Saturday’s hosts Ayr United 3-1 on November 11, they have only defeated one other league team – Queen’s Park 4-1 at Hampden last month.

Gilmour targets winning form

The 24-year-old ex-Arsenal youth player, who was on loan at Cove Rangers last season, says Duncan Ferguson’s men are determined to return to winning ways to stay in the promotion chase.

He said: “I know it is easier said than done, but if you can get two or three wins in a row then you could be back in the play-off positions.

“We will keep sticking at it and we will go again on Saturday.”

And when asked about the importance of their fan base as they seek to turn their form around, Gilmour said: “Our supporters are second to none. They come in their numbers and the distances they travel is crazy.

“Thank you to them for their support and hopefully we can start winning again to pay back their faith in us.”

Sloppy goals costly against Diamonds

Inverness have hit a dry spell in front of goal. They failed to register a shot on target on Tuesday and that came on the back of a scoreless draw against Morton at the weekend.

Gilmour admits they must do better at both end of the park.

He said: “We’re not creating many chances at the moment, but we are in every game that we play.

“We don’t get cut open much, but we’re conceding silly goals right now. That needs to stop.

“It was a poor result on Tuesday. We went to Airdrie wanting to win, expecting to win.

“We conceded two sloppy goals from two set-pieces.

🎥 | The goals from today's cinch Championship match against Inverness CT. Full DiamondsTV highlights will follow tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kQYw6E4S3n — Airdrieonians FC (@AirdrieoniansFC) January 3, 2024

“Airdrie had a lot of the ball, but neither team created many chances until those goals.

“On another day, we could have got a point. We were not good enough on or off the ball.

“In the second half, we started to get at them and were getting the ball into better areas, but we were still not good enough in the final third.”

Ayr and ICT seek a bounce back win

One of Caley Thistle’s best displays this season was a sparkling 3-1 home win against Ayr almost two months ago.

Gilmour, however, expects a tighter affair at Somerset Park.

He added: “It will be a different kind of game, but this is one where we’re looking to bounce back.

“We can’t wait for Saturday to try and put Tuesday’s defeat behind us.”

Lee Bullen’s Honest Men are also looking to hit back from a midweek defeat.

The 3-0 loss at in-form Morton leaves Ayr one place and one point above ICT, albeit with a game in hand.