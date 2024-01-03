Charlie Gilmour aims to lift Caley Thistle fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Gilmour aims to lift Caley Thistle fans

Inverness are seeking to stop their five-match winless run with a victory at Ayr United to reward the well-travelled ICT supporters.

Paul Chalk
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour challenges Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour challenges Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.

Charlie Gilmour is confident Caley Thistle will arrest their current slump to give their loyal fans something to shout about.

The midfielder was reeling after headed goals from Nikolay Todorov and Callum Fordyce saw Inverness slip to a 2-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on Tuesday. 

ICT remain in eighth position in the Championship, and are six points away from the promotion play-off spots.

The Highlanders have suffered three defeats within five successive winless fixtures and, since beating this Saturday’s hosts Ayr United 3-1 on November 11, they have only defeated one other league team – Queen’s Park 4-1 at Hampden last month. 

Charlie Gilmour in action for ICT against Morton’s Kirk Broadfoot on Saturday. Image: SNS

Gilmour targets winning form

The 24-year-old ex-Arsenal youth player, who was on loan at Cove Rangers last season, says Duncan Ferguson’s men are determined to return to winning ways to stay in the promotion chase.

He said: “I know it is easier said than done, but if you can get two or three wins in a row then you could be back in the play-off positions.

“We will keep sticking at it and we will go again on Saturday.”

And when asked about the importance of their fan base as they seek to turn their form around, Gilmour said: “Our supporters are second to none. They come in their numbers and the distances they travel is crazy.

“Thank you to them for their support and hopefully we can start winning again to pay back their faith in us.”

Sloppy goals costly against Diamonds

Inverness have hit a dry spell in front of goal. They failed to register a shot on target on Tuesday and that came on the back of a scoreless draw against Morton at the weekend.

Gilmour admits they must do better at both end of the park.

He said: “We’re not creating many chances at the moment, but we are in every game that we play.

“We don’t get cut open much, but we’re conceding silly goals right now. That needs to stop.

“It was a poor result on Tuesday. We went to Airdrie wanting to win, expecting to win.

“We conceded two sloppy goals from two set-pieces.

“Airdrie had a lot of the ball, but neither team created many chances until those goals.

“On another day, we could have got a point. We were not good enough on or off the ball.

“In the second half, we started to get at them and were getting the ball into better areas, but we were still not good enough in the final third.”

Ayr and ICT seek a bounce back win

One of Caley Thistle’s best displays this season was a sparkling 3-1 home win against Ayr almost two months ago. 

Gilmour, however, expects a tighter affair at Somerset Park.

He added: “It will be a different kind of game, but this is one where we’re looking to bounce back.

“We can’t wait for Saturday to try and put Tuesday’s defeat behind us.”

Lee Bullen’s Honest Men are also looking to hit back from a midweek defeat.

The 3-0 loss at in-form Morton leaves Ayr one place and one point above ICT, albeit with a game in hand.

