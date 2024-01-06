Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s ‘massive’ impact hailed by Pittodrie No.2 Steve Agnew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s ‘massive’ impact hailed by Pittodrie No.2 Steve Agnew

Aberdeen assistant Agnew also praised the club's medical and sports science staff for keeping injuries to a minimum during a gruelling fixture schedule.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew insists, having players like captain Graeme Shinnie is “massive” for the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder was secured on a permanent three-year contact in the summer by the Dons.

Aberdonian Shinnie had previously been on loan in the second half of last season from Wigan Athletic.

Scotland cap Shinnie played a key role in Aberdeen securing a third-placed Premiership finish last season.

Agnew insists the club skipper drives the squad on and off the pitch.

And he also underlined the importance of the captain in passing on vital messages from the management team – boss Barry Robson and Agnew.

The Pittodrie No.2 said: “Having a players like Graeme Shinnie is massive.

“The captain of your team is so important as is the message he sends to the group of players. The message that the manager says to Graeme and Jonny (Hayes) which they drive on in the dressing room.

“That works well for us.”

The importance of Shinnie experience

Aberdeen boss Robson and Agnew rebuilt the squad in the summer, with 13 new signings secured.

Many of those additions were new to Scottish football.

Which is why Agnew reckons experienced players such as Shinnie are so vital.

He said: “There is the core group of the captain Graeme Shinnie, as well as Jonny Hayes, Angus MacDonald and Kelle Roos.

“They are all experienced players.

“The core spirit of the group is driven by those boys.

“And the recent recruits have all bought into that.

“We have a new group of players, but still with that spirit that can bring us the success we want.”

Agnew’s praise for medical and sport science staff

Aberdeen assistant Agnew has also praised the club’s “unbelievable” medical and sport science departments for keeping injuries to a minimum.

The departments are overseen by Graham Kirk (head of sport science and fitness) and Kevin Bain (head of medical and football science).

The Dons faced a punishing schedule in the first half of the campaign due to European group stage and domestic demands.

Yet Aberdeen managed to navigate a challenging fixture run with minimum injury disruption.

Full-back James McGarry and Shayden Morris have been the only long-term injury absentees so far this season with hamstring problems.

Both were ruled out for around two months, but are now back in action.

The Premiership is now in a winter shut-down.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away at League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

Agnew said: “The medical and sport science support staff have been unbelievable.

“We had a hectic schedule with 12 games in 36 days, from Rangers at Pittodrie to Ross County on January 2.

“So to have all the players fit and available is a credit to everybody at the club – especially the medical department and sports’ science department.

“They deserve a mention because they are a really talented group of staff who keep all the players fit and available.

“Traditionally Christmas is always busy, but I have never gone through that amount of games.

“Your top clubs in England play in the Champions League and Europa League and that is what they have to do.

“Aberdeen is a top club in Scotland, and if you qualify for these competitions, you just have to enjoy that challenge.”

Fitness levels demanded by Robson

Aberdeen have packed 30 games into the first half of the campaign, eight of those in Europe.

The Dons will now reset during the Premiership winter break for an assault on the second half of the campaign.

Agnew insists the intense fitness levels instilled into the squad by Robson ensured they coped with the heavy game schedule.

He said: “They are a fit group of players.

“Even when they came in during pre-season, Barry demanded a high level of fitness from all the players.

“When you go back to when we first came in they have maintained that fitness and restricted the amount of injuries.

“Games can go on for 100 minutes now.

“The intensity of games now is higher as is the number of sprints and number of high-intensity actions – there is a lot that goes into it.

“It is demanding for the players.

“But the squad of players we have are a really resilient group.”

 

