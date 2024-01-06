Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s ‘massive’ impact hailed by Pittodrie No.2 Steve Agnew

Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew insists, having players like captain Graeme Shinnie is “massive” for the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder was secured on a permanent three-year contact in the summer by the Dons.

Aberdonian Shinnie had previously been on loan in the second half of last season from Wigan Athletic.

Scotland cap Shinnie played a key role in Aberdeen securing a third-placed Premiership finish last season.

Agnew insists the club skipper drives the squad on and off the pitch.

And he also underlined the importance of the captain in passing on vital messages from the management team – boss Barry Robson and Agnew.

The Pittodrie No.2 said: “Having a players like Graeme Shinnie is massive.

“The captain of your team is so important as is the message he sends to the group of players. The message that the manager says to Graeme and Jonny (Hayes) which they drive on in the dressing room.

“That works well for us.”

The importance of Shinnie experience

Aberdeen boss Robson and Agnew rebuilt the squad in the summer, with 13 new signings secured.

Many of those additions were new to Scottish football.

Which is why Agnew reckons experienced players such as Shinnie are so vital.

He said: “There is the core group of the captain Graeme Shinnie, as well as Jonny Hayes, Angus MacDonald and Kelle Roos.

“They are all experienced players.

“The core spirit of the group is driven by those boys.

“And the recent recruits have all bought into that.

“We have a new group of players, but still with that spirit that can bring us the success we want.”

Agnew’s praise for medical and sport science staff

Aberdeen assistant Agnew has also praised the club’s “unbelievable” medical and sport science departments for keeping injuries to a minimum.

The departments are overseen by Graham Kirk (head of sport science and fitness) and Kevin Bain (head of medical and football science).

The Dons faced a punishing schedule in the first half of the campaign due to European group stage and domestic demands.

Yet Aberdeen managed to navigate a challenging fixture run with minimum injury disruption.

Full-back James McGarry and Shayden Morris have been the only long-term injury absentees so far this season with hamstring problems.

Both were ruled out for around two months, but are now back in action.

The Premiership is now in a winter shut-down.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away at League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

Agnew said: “The medical and sport science support staff have been unbelievable.

“We had a hectic schedule with 12 games in 36 days, from Rangers at Pittodrie to Ross County on January 2.

“So to have all the players fit and available is a credit to everybody at the club – especially the medical department and sports’ science department.

“They deserve a mention because they are a really talented group of staff who keep all the players fit and available.

“Traditionally Christmas is always busy, but I have never gone through that amount of games.

“Your top clubs in England play in the Champions League and Europa League and that is what they have to do.

“Aberdeen is a top club in Scotland, and if you qualify for these competitions, you just have to enjoy that challenge.”

Fitness levels demanded by Robson

Aberdeen have packed 30 games into the first half of the campaign, eight of those in Europe.

The Dons will now reset during the Premiership winter break for an assault on the second half of the campaign.

Agnew insists the intense fitness levels instilled into the squad by Robson ensured they coped with the heavy game schedule.

He said: “They are a fit group of players.

“Even when they came in during pre-season, Barry demanded a high level of fitness from all the players.

“When you go back to when we first came in they have maintained that fitness and restricted the amount of injuries.

“Games can go on for 100 minutes now.

“The intensity of games now is higher as is the number of sprints and number of high-intensity actions – there is a lot that goes into it.

“It is demanding for the players.

“But the squad of players we have are a really resilient group.”