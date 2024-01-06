The Düsseldorf woman with an award-winning Harris mustard company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Düsseldorf woman with an award-winning Harris mustard company

Mustheb – otherwise known as The Hebridean Mustard Company – sold its first jar of mustard in September 2017.

Mustheb is based in Leverburgh, Isle of Harris. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

By Karla Sinclair

Heike Winter’s story started in the “mustard stronghold” of Düsseldorf, Germany – her birthplace.

Quickly establishing a passion for fine foods, the kitchen became her playground whether it involved cooking with her mother, Renate, or pickling gherkins with Magdalena, her grandmother.

Heike’s mustards can be used in a variety of dishes. Image: Annice Macleod

“There was nothing I liked better than sniffing and tasting everything that was available in the kitchen,” adds Heike.

She become more familiar with exotic and unknown spices and food through her professional career – travelling to far-flung countries – in the years that followed.

One of the spectacular beaches on Harris. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

Then, after moving to Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris, this passion reached new heights.

Heike mustard up the courage to become an entrepreneur in the Hebrides

Heike said: “I must have mustard running through my veins, having always made mustard for myself the way others make jam and marmalade, spoiling friends and family.”

Her dream was to build a brand that sold gourmet artisan mustard – named Mustheb (otherwise known as The Hebridean Mustard Company) – which went on to come true.

Have you tried a Mustheb mustard? Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

“Friends and families encouraged [me] with questions like ‘You are so passionate for food, so why not?’ and ‘We don’t have a mustard maker here, so why not?’,” added Heike.

In September 2017, Mustheb sold its first jar.

It has been a one-woman show for the mustard production and sales ever since.

Heike Winter. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

However, freelancers assist with the accounting, photography, graphics and website designing.

Mustheb: Where can I buy the range and what’s available?

The Mustheb portfolio consists of seven different types of mustards and an eighth for Christmas (named Christmas Edition).

Sweet Delight, Bonnie Wholegrain, Infernal Bliss, 8-Pepper-Cèilidh, Garlic Galore, Taste of India, and Slàinte Liquorice are among the options.

In 2023, Slàinte Liquorice was awarded the International Flavor Award in Gold (in Wisconsin) and a Great British Food Award in Bronze.

From left, Taste of India, 8-Pepper-Cèilidh and Garlic Galore. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

Single jars cost £7.50, according to the business’ website.

A variety of mustard salt blends are also available – priced at £5.50.

“Funnily enough, there is no ‘bestseller’,” Heike said. “They all have their fans.

“Restaurants tend to go for the more classic flavours like Sweet Delight and Bonnie Wholegrain. In retail sales, however, there really is no leader.”

Salt blends are sold by Mustheb, as well as mustards. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

I went on to ask the entrepreneur what her top pick would be. She joked: “Ha… ask a mother which of her children she likes best.

“Honestly? It depends on how I use the mustard in my cooking.”

Other than through her website, customers can purchase the mustards and salt blends at Heike’s roadside honesty shop in Leverburgh and at selected delis around the Western Isles.

Heike’s honesty shop not only attracts two-legged mustard fans… Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

‘Brits either love or hate mustard, there is nothing in between,’ says Isle of Harris mustard company owner

All ingredients are organic and, where possible, sourced locally. It is crucial to Heike that the ingredients match her high values.

“That [sourcing] is obviously a challenge in Harris,” says Heike.

“That means I source in circles. First the Hebrides, then Scotland, the rest of the UK, Europe, and if necessary internationally.

Another image showing some of the product portfolio. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

“After all the maturing and fermenting, the mustard is ready to be bottled in about four-to-six weeks, depending on the variety.”

Over the years, the business owner has come to realise that consumers’ attitudes towards mustard differs in Britain and Germany.

Heike continued: “Most British people either love or hate mustard, there is nothing in between.

The mustard maker loves hosting workshops and tastings. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

“This is very different from Germany where almost everyone loves mustard.”

Heike enjoys hosting tastings, too, as they give her the opportunity to talk to customers about their experiences with mustard (good or bad) and educate them on the product.

“If you’ve had a bad experience in the past, don’t let it hold you back,” she added.

“Try new and different things and be open to new experiences. Not just with mustard, but in general life.”

The future plans for Heike and her ever-growing artisan business

New mustard varieties are currently being tested by Heike.

Plus, the search is on for new places to stock the Mustheb range.

She said: “The most important thing is to expand the mustard kitchen and create more space for maturing, fermenting and storing.

Infernal Bliss. Image: Stephan-Maria Aust

“That should happen soon but depends on a number of factors over which I have no control, so it’s too early to be more specific.”

Conversation