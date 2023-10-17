Aberdeen already working on January transfer window targets, confirms boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen already working on January transfer window targets, confirms boss Barry Robson

Dons manager insists there will be no more transfer window squad overhauls after signing 13 plyers in the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Image: PA.

Boss Barry Robson has revealed Aberdeen are already working on plans to strengthen in the January transfer window.

However the Reds gaffer insists it will only be a tweak to his squad as there will be no more rebuilds on his watch.

Robson signed 13 players in a major summer transfer window squad overhaul to get the Dons ready for European group stage action.

He insists he is trying to construct a “settled team” that will “go for another few years”.

Robson also hopes to develop some first team stars to the level where they have a major “resale value”.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We have people who are looking at January now.

“It is a continuous thing, looking at players.

“I’m personally at the minute not but there are other people doing that.

“One thing you can’t do is you can’t get everything in one go – and that is fact.

“That’s why there are other things that we will try and we will need to wait for the window, then the next and the next.

“We try to build the club slowly and the board have backed me with that.

“You need to be patient but we know where we are going.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

No more major squad rebuilds

In an extensive rebuild 17 first team players exited Pittodrie in the summer with 13 signed.

Of those new additions 10 were permanent, with three loan additions – Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) and Stefan Gartenmann (FC Midtjylland).

Robson has already confirmed he wants to retain centre-back Gartenmann beyond his season-long loan deal from Danish top flight club FC Midtjylland.

The numbers are a reduction on last season when the Dons had eight players in on loan.

Robson reckons there has been too much transfer window turmoil at Pittodrie in recent years.

He aims to end the cycle of squad rebuilds and only use windows to strengthen what he hopes will be an already successful squad.

Robson’s rebuilt side beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox with summer signing Stefan Gartenmann scoring the opener. Image: SNS

On rebuilding each year, he said: “You can’t do that.

“It’s no secret how many players the club has turned over in the last couple of windows.

“We won’t be turning those numbers over.

“What we are trying to do is get a settled team, to build a team that will go for another few years.

“We only have three loans in now and the rest of our players are here permanently.

“All a good age.

“Some will have a resale value and some will be here for a right few years.”

Summer Ester Sokler celebrates his goal against Ross County in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Recruitment process and strategy

Aberdeen secured signings from across Europe and also Australia and Israel.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry was secured on a three-year deal from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

McGarry is currently ruled out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Right-back Dadia arrived on a season-long loan deal from Israel’s Haopel Be’er Sheva, with the exclusive option to buy.

Israel international Dadia has yet to play competitively for the Dons first team.

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock

On the recruitment process and strategy Robson said: “It comes in different ways.

“It can come in data, it can come through agents, it can come from players we have seen ourselves.

“There are lots of different avenues that we go down.

“It is never easy and you don’t always get the players you want.

“But every club will be the same.

“Hopefully we have recruited well.”

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic wins a header against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Losing head of recruitment during the transfer window

Aberdeen’s drive to rebuild in the summer suffered a setback when head of recruitment Darren Mowbray left the club take up the same role at Southampton on July 1.

Mowbray had been with the Dons since 2021, having previously worked at Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Aberdeen subsequently appointed Jordan Miles as Mowbray’s replacement.

Miles had previously been head of recruitment Analysis at English Premier League West Ham United, the 2023 Conference League champions.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We lost our head of recruitment half way through the window so as you can imagine it was quite challenging.

“But Steven Gunn (director of football) works so hard and it is incredible the work he does.

“Alan (Burrows, chief executive) came in and Dave (Cormack, chairman) has supported us the whole way.

“Everyone at the club are all pulling in the same direction.”

Conversation