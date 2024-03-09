Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won’t be bullied by Kilmarnock again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won’t be bullied by Kilmarnock again

On-loan midfielder Phillips has warned the Dons are ready to respond in their Scottish Cup clash after interim boss Neil Warnock's criticism.

By Sean Wallace
On loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Loan star Killian Phillips insists Aberdeen are up for a Scottish Cup battle to ensure they are not bullied by Kilmarnock again.

Interim boss Neil Warnock slated the Dons for being too nice and easily bullied in a 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last month.

Those hard-hitting comments stung Phillips – because they were right.

The on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder says Aberdeen are fired up to “make it right” when hosting Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final today.

Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
The 21-year-old said: “It stings every time you lose a game.

“When the gaffer said stuff like that he was right.

“It does hurt and it is up to us to turn it around.

“We have a chance to put the wrongs right.

“Winning your individual battles is the first priority in any game.

“That’s what you have to and the rest will take care of itself.”

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
No-one talked on the bus back from St Mirren

Aberdeen will also bid to bounce back from the setback of a dramatic late collapse at St Mirren last weekend.

Leading 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes, the Reds conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-1.

Phillips says it is the lowest he has ever felt in his career.

It was the same for his team-mates as the team bus was silent on the journey from Paisley back to the Granite City.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron and Aberdeen's Killian Phillips in action. Image: SNS
He said: “The loss at St Mirren hurt a lot. It was the sickest I have ever felt playing football to be honest.

“The boys were the same.

“No-one said anything on the bus. Not a word.

“We worked hard and were near-perfect defensively until the 90th minute.

“I was gutted and all the lads felt the same.

“It was a tough one to take.”

Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips, on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: SNS
Phillips looking up the table…not down

Secured on loan until the end of the season, Republic of Ireland under-21 cap Phillips was Aberdeen’ s only addition during the January transfer window.

He spent the first half of the season at Wycombe Wanderers, making 30 appearances for the English League One side.

Despite the late capitulation at St Mirren, the performance of Phillips – who started – was a positive.

The Scottish Cup tie offers some respite from the pressures of a 10-game winless run in the Premiership which has raised fears of a relegation battle.

Aberdeen are four points ahead of the relegation play-off zone.

But Phillips prefers to look up the table, not down.

Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
He said: “Winning football matches is the biggest thing.

“So far results haven’t been good enough, everyone knows that.

“In football you have to earn it and we have been on a tough run since I came here.

“I would rather be looking up the table than looking down.

“If we start winning matches, we will be looking up, but we take it one game at a time and well see where it takes us.”

Defender Killian Phillips is on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season. Image: SNS
The passion of interim boss Warnock

Interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has been criticised for failing to turn around the Dons’ slump in form since arriving at Pittodrie.

Appointed until the end of the season while the Pittodrie board search for a new permanent boss, Warnock has yet to win in the Premiership.

In six league games, he has lost four and drawn two.

Warnock’s only victory was a 2-0 defeat of League Two Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup to set up the Kilmarnock showdown.

Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Phillips said: “I have enjoyed working with him.

“He has been very good.

“Results haven’t been what we wanted – but it is up to us to turn it around.

“And he has now given us a platform on how to do that.

“He wouldn’t be here at 75 if he didn’t love football.

“When you are on the training ground every day with him and see him around the place, you see how much he loves football; how much he cares.

“I’m only here so far until the end of the season and I’m focusing on winning games.

“This is my club for now, that’s how I see it and I’m sure it’s how the manager sees it as well.”

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up

