Samson Lawal wants to put on a show for Caley Thistle fans

Playmaking midfielder Samson Lawal aims to showcase his talents when given the chance at Caley Thistle.

The Nigerian under-21 starlet joined Inverness on loan from Premiership side Livingston last week until the end of the season and was on the bench in the 2-0 win against Morton in Greenock.

Lawal, who signed a three-year deal with the Lions last August, has made just three substitute appearances for Livi.

Therefore, the opportunity to play for Duncan Ferguson’s Championship team was one he grabbed with both hands.

➡️ Up Next: Airdrieonians (H) On Saturday we face @AirdrieoniansFC in #cinchChamp action 🎟️ Save money on tickets when bought in advance from https://t.co/iOIFJ8EV0e, over the phone on 01463 222880 and in-store during office hours Full Info: https://t.co/ls0uVBvGK3 pic.twitter.com/8PY5OGVvyS — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 5, 2024

Getting used to Scottish game

Lawal says he is settling into life in Scotland after moving from Nigerian side Katsina United.

He said: “It has been difficult for me as this is my first contract (at Livingston) and my first experience in Scotland.

“I didn’t know the players and I have been getting used to people.

“I think I am getting used to everything now. Football is very different in Scotland.

“I like to play on the ground. When I first came to Scotland, I saw a lot of long balls.

“That was a little bit difficult for me to adapt, but now I feel I can also play.

“I see this as a great opportunity to show what I can do.”

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from @LiviFCOfficial until the end of the season 👉 https://t.co/wB3PTU9Bvd pic.twitter.com/Ho2HzwxYzW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 1, 2024

Warm welcome at Inverness

And the 19-year-old has received a warm response at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I am so happy to be part of this great club.

“All my (Livingston) team-mates are happy for me to be here. Everyone here has shown me love and taken care of me.

“I have been training for four days now and that will also give me a lot of confidence to show everyone I am here to play for the team.”

Midfielder has ICT fans in mind

Inverness are ninth in the table, but could leapfrog Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic into sixth spot should they defeat an Airdrie side who are fifth after away wins at Dundee United and Dunfermline.

Lawal hopes fans will be entertained by him if Ferguson pitches him in.

He added: “I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing fans here at Inverness.

“If we can win three or four games then we can move towards the top half of the table.”