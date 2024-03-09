Samson Lawal wants to put on a show for Caley Thistle fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samson Lawal wants to put on a show for Caley Thistle fans

The on-loan Livingston midfielder aims to play smart football and help win matches for ninth-placed Inverness in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Samson Lawal, who is on loan at Caley Thistle from Livingston until the end of the season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Playmaking midfielder Samson Lawal aims to showcase his talents when given the chance at Caley Thistle.

The Nigerian under-21 starlet joined Inverness on loan from Premiership side Livingston last week until the end of the season and was on the bench in the 2-0 win against Morton in Greenock. 

Lawal, who signed a three-year deal with the Lions last August, has made just three substitute appearances for Livi.

Therefore, the opportunity to play for Duncan Ferguson’s Championship team was one he grabbed with both hands.

Getting used to Scottish game

Lawal says he is settling into life in Scotland after moving from Nigerian side Katsina United.

He said: “It has been difficult for me as this is my first contract (at Livingston) and my first experience in Scotland.

“I didn’t know the players and I have been getting used to people.

“I think I am getting used to everything now. Football is very different in Scotland.

“I like to play on the ground. When I first came to Scotland, I saw a lot of long balls.

“That was a little bit difficult for me to adapt, but now I feel I can also play.

“I see this as a great opportunity to show what I can do.”

Warm welcome at Inverness

And the 19-year-old has received a warm response at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I am so happy to be part of this great club.

“All my (Livingston) team-mates are happy for me to be here. Everyone here has shown me love and taken care of me.

“I have been training for four days now and that will also give me a lot of confidence to show everyone I am here to play for the team.”

Midfielder has ICT fans in mind

Inverness are ninth in the table, but could leapfrog Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic into sixth spot should they defeat an Airdrie side who are fifth after away wins at Dundee United and Dunfermline.

Lawal hopes fans will be entertained by him if Ferguson pitches him in.

He added: “I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing fans here at Inverness.

“If we can win three or four games then we can move towards the top half of the table.”

