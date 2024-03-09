Highland League results: Fraserburgh dent Banks o’ Dee’s title challenge

Fraserburgh dented Banks o’ Dee’s Breedon Highland League title challenge with a 2-1 win at Bellslea.

First half strikes from Scott Barbour and Aidan Sopel had the Broch in front and although Dee tried to battle back after the break, they only struck once through Jevan Anderson.

The defeat is only Dee’s second in the league this season and ends a 19-game unbeaten league run.

The Aberdeen side also drop to second in the table, three points behind Brechin City, who have two games in hand.

Fraserburgh remain third in the table, five points off the summit having played two games more than the Hedgemen.

The Broch broke the deadlock on the eighth minute. Ally Stark’s attempted header back to his goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was intercepted by Scott Barbour who flicked a neat first time finish past the advancing Hoban.

In the 21st minute Fraserburgh struck again when Scott Barbour tricked his way past Darryn Kelly on the right side of box. Barbour’s low ball across goal wasn’t cleared and Sopel finished at the back post.

The hosts could have added further to their lead. Paul Young’s deflected strike from 20 yards clipped the left post and Sopel saw a shot blocked by Hoban’s leg after weaving in from the left flank.

Dee try to fight back

Playing down the slope and with the wind at their backs Banks o’ Dee had more territory in the second period, but decent efforts at goal were in short supply as they tried to mount a comeback.

Mark Gilmour twice stung the palms of Joe Barbour with shots from the left side of the area, but that aside the visitors were struggled to create decent openings.

That was until the 76th minute when they pulled a goal back. A Gilmour corner from the left wasn’t cleared by Fraserburgh and in the scramble which ensued Anderson forced the ball over the line from a couple of yards.

In the dying embers Banks o’ Dee cranked up the pressure. Gilmour’s snap-shot from the edge of the box forced a good save out of Joe Barbour.

At the other end in the fourth minute of injury time Fraserburgh should have added a third when Sean Butcher robbed Kelly, but Hoban thwarted the Broch sub and Kelly redeemed himself by repelling Greg Buchan’s attempt on the reboud.

With their last chance, a corner from Dee sub Chris Antoniazzi, broke for Hoban, who was up inside the box, but he failed to hit the target from six yards.

Other Highland League results

Keith made it six games unbeaten with a 2-1 win against Strathspey Thistle in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

Julian Wade’s late winner gave Formartine United a 2-1 victory against Huntly at North Lodge Park.

Aaron Reid gave the Pitmedden side the lead midway through the first period, but Andy Hunter’s counter looked to have earned the Black and Golds a point before Wade’s late intervention.

Brechin City moved back to the top of the Highland League by beating Deveronvale 5-1 at Glebe Park.

The Banffers took an early lead courtesy of Harry Noble, but the Hedgemen quickly turned the screw with Euan Spark, Murray Mackintosh and Lewis Martin scoring before the break.

In the second period Seth Patrick and Danny Handling added to Brechin’s tally.

Paul Brindle’s goal gave Brora Rangers a 1-0 win against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Inverurie Locos beat Wick Academy 3-1 at Harlaw Park. Nathan Meres got the opener for the Railwaymen and Mark Souter and added their second.

Sean Campbell reduced the Scorries’ arrears, but Blair Smith ensured the Garioch side claimed the points.

Lossiemouth stunned Buckie Thistle with a 2-1 win at Grant Park. Max Barry struck first for the Jags, but in the second period Dylan Lawrence and Ryan Farquhar fired the Coasters to their victory.

Richard Hastings got his first win as Rothes by beating Clachnacuddin 3-2 at Mackessack Park.

Jake Thomson’s penalty broke the deadlock for the Speysiders with Gary Kerr and Bruce Milne also on target. Connor Bunce – with a penalty – and Calum MacLeod netted for the Lilywhites.

Nairn County ended a four game winless run by defeating Turriff United 3-1 at the Haughs. In a lively first quarter Ciaran Young’s put the Wee County ahead before Jack McKenzie equalised for the hosts.

However, almost immediately Aaron Nicolson gave Nairn the lead again. In the second half Harry Hennem’s goal sealed the visitors’ triumph.