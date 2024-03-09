Highland League results: Fraserburgh dent Banks o’ Dee’s title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Fraserburgh dent Banks o’ Dee’s title challenge

We round up Saturday's Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie, left, battles with Ethan Cairns of Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie, left, battles with Ethan Cairns of Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Fraserburgh dented Banks o’ Dee’s Breedon Highland League title challenge with a 2-1 win at Bellslea.

First half strikes from Scott Barbour and Aidan Sopel had the Broch in front and although Dee tried to battle back after the break, they only struck once through Jevan Anderson.

The defeat is only Dee’s second in the league this season and ends a 19-game unbeaten league run.

The Aberdeen side also drop to second in the table, three points behind Brechin City, who have two games in hand.

Fraserburgh remain third in the table, five points off the summit having played two games more than the Hedgemen.

The Broch broke the deadlock on the eighth minute. Ally Stark’s attempted header back to his goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was intercepted by Scott Barbour who flicked a neat first time finish past the advancing Hoban.

Fraserburgh’s Willie West, left, wins a header against Ethan Cairns of Banks o’ Dee.

In the 21st minute Fraserburgh struck again when Scott Barbour tricked his way past Darryn Kelly on the right side of box. Barbour’s low ball across goal wasn’t cleared and Sopel finished at the back post.

The hosts could have added further to their lead. Paul Young’s deflected strike from 20 yards clipped the left post and Sopel saw a shot blocked by Hoban’s leg after weaving in from the left flank.

Dee try to fight back

Playing down the slope and with the wind at their backs Banks o’ Dee had more territory in the second period, but decent efforts at goal were in short supply as they tried to mount a comeback.

Mark Gilmour twice stung the palms of Joe Barbour with shots from the left side of the area, but that aside the visitors were struggled to create decent openings.

That was until the 76th minute when they pulled a goal back. A Gilmour corner from the left wasn’t cleared by Fraserburgh and in the scramble which ensued Anderson forced the ball over the line from a couple of yards.

Aidan Sopel celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Banks o’ Dee.

In the dying embers Banks o’ Dee cranked up the pressure. Gilmour’s snap-shot from the edge of the box forced a good save out of Joe Barbour.

At the other end in the fourth minute of injury time Fraserburgh should have added a third when Sean Butcher robbed Kelly, but Hoban thwarted the Broch sub and Kelly redeemed himself by repelling Greg Buchan’s attempt on the reboud.

With their last chance, a corner from Dee sub Chris Antoniazzi, broke for Hoban, who was up inside the box, but he failed to hit the target from six yards.

Other Highland League results

Keith made it six games unbeaten with a 2-1 win against Strathspey Thistle in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

Julian Wade’s late winner gave Formartine United a 2-1 victory against Huntly at North Lodge Park.

Aaron Reid gave the Pitmedden side the lead midway through the first period, but Andy Hunter’s counter looked to have earned the Black and Golds a point before Wade’s late intervention.

Brechin City moved back to the top of the Highland League by beating Deveronvale 5-1 at Glebe Park.

The Banffers took an early lead courtesy of Harry Noble, but the Hedgemen quickly turned the screw with Euan Spark, Murray Mackintosh and Lewis Martin scoring before the break.

In the second period Seth Patrick and Danny Handling added to Brechin’s tally.

Paul Brindle’s goal gave Brora Rangers a 1-0 win against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Inverurie Locos beat Wick Academy 3-1 at Harlaw Park. Nathan Meres got the opener for the Railwaymen and Mark Souter and added their second.

Sean Campbell reduced the Scorries’ arrears, but Blair Smith ensured the Garioch side claimed the points.

Lossiemouth stunned Buckie Thistle with a 2-1 win at Grant Park. Max Barry struck first for the Jags, but in the second period Dylan Lawrence and Ryan Farquhar fired the Coasters to their victory.

Richard Hastings got his first win as Rothes by beating Clachnacuddin 3-2 at Mackessack Park.

Jake Thomson’s penalty broke the deadlock for the Speysiders with Gary Kerr and Bruce Milne also on target. Connor Bunce – with a penalty – and Calum MacLeod netted for the Lilywhites.

Nairn County ended a four game winless run by defeating Turriff United 3-1 at the Haughs. In a lively first quarter Ciaran Young’s put the Wee County ahead before Jack McKenzie equalised for the hosts.

However, almost immediately Aaron Nicolson gave Nairn the lead again. In the second half Harry Hennem’s goal sealed the visitors’ triumph.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora v Fraserburgh, Huntly v Forres and Banks o’ Dee v Turriff

