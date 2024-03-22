Joe Harper: New Aberdeen manager must hit the ground running

Aberdeen appear to be closing in on their new manager and it is one of the most important appointments in recent history.

The team is sitting in ninth position in the Premiership and only three points above Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Dons meet the Staggies at Pittodrie a week on Saturday in what will be a pivotal game for both clubs.

All being well, Aberdeen should have a new manager at the helm for the fixture.

Jimmy Thelin, the Elfsborg manager, sounded like a strong candidate but he is reportedly staying in Sweden because he felt committed to his club after they backed him in the transfer market.

But whoever is named as the new Aberdeen manager must hit the ground running.

There are only eight league games left and the Dons are in a precarious position as they bid to avoid suffering relegation for the first time in the club’s history.

This is not a position the Dons have been used to and it’s going to take a few positive results to ensure they move up the table and away from the threat of going down.

I remember when I returned to Aberdeen from Hibernian in 1975 and I actually signed after the transfer deadline so I was unable to play in the final fixtures of the season.

We played Hibs at Pittodrie on the final day of the season and we had to win to stay up.

Dundee United and Dundee also had to win and we managed to win 3-0. I was petrified watching from the stands as I had signed for a top-flight side and I didn’t want to see Aberdeen get relegated.

In the end it was Dundee who went down on goal difference but hopefully the Dons don’t end up in a similar situation on the final day.

This appointment has to be right as too many of the recent appointments haven’t worked out for one reason or another.

Key role for Leven

Peter Leven is going to be very important in this transitional period. He showed again in the 1-0 win at Motherwell that he has a good knowledge of the playing squad and can put a team together that can win games under pressure.

In the summer, I expect there will be a lot of changes in the squad but the new manager will have to work with what is there for the final few games.

I believe Aberdeen will stay up but the players are going to have to fight for it. It will require a united approach and the players working hard together.

If they don’t put in that effort then they could go down.

After the win against Motherwell, it was a blow to discover Ross County had beaten Hearts and stayed within three points of the Dons.

It is going to be interesting to see who gets the nod to take charge of the Dons. A coach from abroad could be a shrewd move. A different way of thinking might be exactly what the Dons need.

Whether the new manager is from home or abroad, a lot will depend on the style of play he wants to implement.

If it is a coach who wants to play out from the back all of the time then it could become very difficult as Aberdeen don’t seem to have the players who can do that.

If it is a coach who wants to focus on playing in the opposition half then I expect he will have a better chance of being successful.

Whoever it is they don’t have too much time to start picking up results.

Great night to mark 2014 cup success

I was fortunate to be at an event on Wednesday night to celebrate the 2014 League Cup final win, which was organised by the Russell Anderson Foundation.

There was a great turnout with Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty both there as well as most of the players who made it happen.

It brought back all of those memories, especially Stewart Milne’s brilliant interview after the final.

The cup heroes were all up on the stage – four at a time – to talk about the final. Mark Reynolds was hilarious – he is a natural comedian.

It was a great occasion and really enjoyable.

Optimism builds for the Euros

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and Scotland will continue their preparations with a match against the Netherlands this evening before facing Northern Ireland next week.

There is a lot of excitement, especially now we know we will face the hosts Germany in the opening game.

Playing the Netherlands will be a good way to prepare for that one as they are always a strong team.

I feel we have a strong squad who all work hard. I’m hopeful we can perform well at this summer’s tournament.