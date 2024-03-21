WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side’s unbeaten run

Goalkeeper Craig Reid was delighted to fulfil his dream of scoring for Keith – and joked that he may be due a shot in attack.

The custodian netted a sensational overhead kick from a stoppage time corner to earn the Maroons a 1-1 draw with local rivals Huntly at Christie Park on Wednesday night.

Reid’s goal stretches Keith’s unbeaten run in the Breedon Highland League to eight games.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve dreamt about scoring all the time, any time I’ve been up for a corner I always look to throw myself about and try to make something happen.

“I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time, but it’s great to score my first goal for Keith.

“Arbroath had a goalie (Ali Adams) playing outfield who scored this season (against Raith Rovers) so you never know the manager (Craig Ewen) might give me a go up top before the season is over!

“He’s been saying everyone needs to contribute when it comes to goals so I’ve done my bit!”

Custodian’s presence can be off putting

Reid believes the presence of a goalkeeper in the opposition box can be unsettling.

He added: “There’s definitely a psychological element when the opposition goalkeeper is in your box. It unsettles everyone and the worst thing that can happen to you as a keeper is another keeper scoring against you.

“I scored twice when I was at secondary school, but they were from goal-kicks, I’ve never scored up in the opposition box.

“We’ve lost quite a few games this season by a single goal so there have been a few times I’ve been up there at a corner, so it’s good to actually get a goal.

“Out by the corner flag there was a lot of sand down on the pitch which made it hard for the boys to get a decent run up.

“That meant during the game the corners were always going to the front post so I thought it would go there and I just planned to run in there and see what happened.

“Jordan Lynch didn’t put in the best ball and it took a deflection and I had to check my run, but I managed to get some contact on the overhead kick and after it went in it was pandemonium.”

Goalies on target

Reid is pleased to have joined the select club of goalkeepers to have scored.

He said: “I remember Brad Friedel scoring for Blackburn (in 2004), he was giving it big licks but then the other team (Charlton) went up the park and scored. Thankfully that didn’t happen to us.

“Alisson scored for Liverpool a few seasons ago as well.

“I saw a couple of weeks ago in the Highland League Daniel Hoban could have scored for Banks o’ Dee against Fraserburgh and a goalie for Edinburgh City (Ruairidh Adams) scored against Queen of the South a few weeks.”