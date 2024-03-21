WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side’s unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side’s unbeaten run

The custodian found the net for the Maroons against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law

Goalkeeper Craig Reid was delighted to fulfil his dream of scoring for Keith – and joked that he may be due a shot in attack.

The custodian netted a sensational overhead kick from a stoppage time corner to earn the Maroons a 1-1 draw with local rivals Huntly at Christie Park on Wednesday night.

Reid’s goal stretches Keith’s unbeaten run in the Breedon Highland League to eight games.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve dreamt about scoring all the time, any time I’ve been up for a corner I always look to throw myself about and try to make something happen.

“I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time, but it’s great to score my first goal for Keith.

“Arbroath had a goalie (Ali Adams) playing outfield who scored this season (against Raith Rovers) so you never know the manager (Craig Ewen) might give me a go up top before the season is over!

“He’s been saying everyone needs to contribute when it comes to goals so I’ve done my bit!”

Custodian’s presence can be off putting

Reid believes the presence of a goalkeeper in the opposition box can be unsettling.

He added: “There’s definitely a psychological element when the opposition goalkeeper is in your box. It unsettles everyone and the worst thing that can happen to you as a keeper is another keeper scoring against you.

“I scored twice when I was at secondary school, but they were from goal-kicks, I’ve never scored up in the opposition box.

“We’ve lost quite a few games this season by a single goal so there have been a few times I’ve been up there at a corner, so it’s good to actually get a goal.

“Out by the corner flag there was a lot of sand down on the pitch which made it hard for the boys to get a decent run up.

Craig Reid in action for Keith.

“That meant during the game the corners were always going to the front post so I thought it would go there and I just planned to run in there and see what happened.

“Jordan Lynch didn’t put in the best ball and it took a deflection and I had to check my run, but I managed to get some contact on the overhead kick and after it went in it was pandemonium.”

Goalies on target

Reid is pleased to have joined the select club of goalkeepers to have scored.

He said: “I remember Brad Friedel scoring for Blackburn (in 2004), he was giving it big licks but then the other team (Charlton) went up the park and scored. Thankfully that didn’t happen to us.

“Alisson scored for Liverpool a few seasons ago as well.

“I saw a couple of weeks ago in the Highland League Daniel Hoban could have scored for Banks o’ Dee against Fraserburgh and a goalie for Edinburgh City (Ruairidh Adams) scored against Queen of the South a few weeks.”

More from Highland League

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle keep title tilt on track with Formartine win; Keith goalkeeper…
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Grant Noble happy to help Deveronvale in interim manager role after making Princess Royal…
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Josh Peters backs Buckie Thistle to handle busy…
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Legendary Highland League marksman Neil Gauld reflects on his career after retiring
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Exclusive: Alex Chisholm proud to have been Clachnacuddin chairman following resignation
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
'I don’t have trust in the people at the top level of the club':…
Andy Walker with his Banks o'Dee team mates with the Scottish Junior Cup
Andy Walker made history at Banks o' Dee and will never be forgotten after…
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos and Brora…
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness merger talks stall
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scored against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.
Highland League: All the reaction as Aaron Reid inspires Formartine to victory at Brora…