Neil Warnock gives lowdown on his time as Aberdeen interim manager

Former Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock believes he could have had the Dons challenging Celtic and Rangers if he had a longer spell at Pittodrie.

The 75-year-old left the Reds following last month’s 3-1 victory against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup after only 33 days in caretaker charge.

The former Cardiff City, Sheffield United and QPR boss had joined the Dons until the end of the season, but failed to win a league game before his time at Aberdeen was cut short.

But Warnock reckons he could have assembled a team capable of challenging Celtic and Rangers.

Speaking on TalkSport, he said: “One or two things cropped up.

“It was a good time – I only went in to help them out.

“Although it didn’t work out, I managed to get them through the cup so I was glad I did that.

“We beat Kilmarnock in the quarter-final and we’ve got Celtic now in the semi-finals.

“It is a good group of lads.

“What I did think about when I was there, if you have a year at a club like Aberdeen and you have two transfer windows and an opportunity to bring three or four players in, I think you’ve got a chance now against the top two. As long as you bring the right ones in.

“Aberdeen have gone all data now. They bring them in from abroad on data and I’m not sure about that.

“I look at the league and it is a bit closer now. Those two (Celtic and Rangers) were miles ahead financially.”

Criticism from former Dons

The veteran manager also had a pop at Aberdeen legend Willie Miller, who works as a pundit for BBC Scotland and writes a column in the Evening Express, for criticising the Dons during Warnock’s time in charge.

He said: “I look up at the press up there – Brendan Rodgers gets slaughtered doesn’t he after every game?

“The ex-players – Willie Miller and one or two others up there – the things that they said.

“They obviously have got big chips on their shoulders from what they should have done.

“It’s not easy up there.”

VAR delays ruining Scottish football

Warnock said the use of VAR in Scottish football left him hugely frustrated during his time north of the border, adding: “I had to laugh with the VAR. We have a go down here.

“With VAR in Scotland, you had to get a cup of coffee and sit down while they decided what they were doing up there.

“It was unbelievable.

“They will change it. They can’t just have referees in there (making decisions).

“I have not seen so many bad ones since I came back down here.

“When you look at the Kalvin Phillips penalty incident (in West Ham’s game against Newcastle) and the sending off at Burnley. My goodness.”

Warnock hails Bojan Miovski

Warnock was full of praise for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski – but warned Dons fans to prepare for the North Macedonia international to leave the club in the summer.

He said: “He works hard.

“I think he is one who they possibly will sell in the summer.

“I think he would fit in with the top two as well.

“He did about 12K running when we played Rangers. He worked his socks off and scored a goal.

“He is a good finisher.

“I think it has done him a world of good going to Aberdeen.”

No dugout return

Warnock was tipped for a return to management at Plymouth Argyle following the departure of Ian Foster on Monday after an eighth loss in 11 Championship games.

But the Englishman ruled out a return to the dugout.

He added: “They have already decided what they are going to do.

“I would have helped them.

“They are going with Neil Dewsnip who is the director of football and the coach Kevin Nancekivell and they have been there a while.

“They know the players. They have got some good players.

“There are four or five clubs down there who are looking over their shoulders. It’s going to be an interesting run-in.

“They’ve got Morgan Whittaker who can score goals so I think they will be OK.

“I’m retired now. It’s all done and dusted now and I’m looking forward to going round some of the islands (in Scotland). I’ve got a bucket list now.”