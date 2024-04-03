Referee appointment confirmed for Livingston v Aberdeen

Graham Grainger will referee this weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Aberdeen.

Grainger has been the man in the middle for a Dons game on only one occasion to date.

He refereed Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on February 24 when he showed Dons interim boss Neil Warnock a yellow card.

Grainger’s assistants will be Ross Macleod and Colin Drummond with Iain Snedden the fourth official. Matthew MacDermid will be on VAR duties and Jonathan Bell is the assistant VAR.

Euan Anderson will referee Kilmarnock v Ross County, Alan Muir takes charge of St Mirren v Hearts, Grant Irvine will oversee Hibernian v St Johnstone and David Dickinson is the official for Dundee v Motherwell.

John Beaton is the referee for Sunday’s top of the table clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will meet Rangers in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday May 1 at Hampden.

The game will kick-off at 7.05pm and will be live on BBC Scotland.

The Dons are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2001 when they defeated Celtic 2-0.