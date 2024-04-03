Referee appointment confirmed for Livingston v Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Referee appointment confirmed for Livingston v Aberdeen

The Dons head to bottom of the table Livi on Saturday in search of a third win on the spin.

By Danny Law
Owen Beck of Dundee is booked for dissent by referee Graham Grainger. Image: Shutterstock.
Graham Grainger will referee this weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Aberdeen.

Grainger has been the man in the middle for a Dons game on only one occasion to date.

He refereed Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on February 24 when he showed Dons interim boss Neil Warnock a yellow card.

Grainger’s assistants will be Ross Macleod and Colin Drummond with Iain Snedden the fourth official. Matthew MacDermid will be on VAR duties and Jonathan Bell is the assistant VAR.

Euan Anderson will referee Kilmarnock v Ross County, Alan Muir takes charge of St Mirren v Hearts, Grant Irvine will oversee Hibernian v St Johnstone and David Dickinson is the official for Dundee v Motherwell.

Referee Graham Grainger. Image: Shutterstock.

John Beaton is the referee for Sunday’s top of the table clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will meet Rangers in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday May 1 at Hampden.

The game will kick-off at 7.05pm and will be live on BBC Scotland.

The Dons are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2001 when they defeated Celtic 2-0.

LONG READ: The night Aberdeen struck down Celtic to win the 2001 Scottish Youth Cup

