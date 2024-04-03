‘Cut a hole in the roof for him’: Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new truck in Inverness

Despite being the World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022, Tom “The Albatross” Stoltman is a Highlander at heart.

And he proved this by recently buying his new Ford Ranger at Park’s Ford Transit Centre in the Highland capital Inverness.

Currently Britain’s Strongest Man for the third time, the Invergordon native popped down to the dealership to purchase his new set of wheels.

Described by Ford as a “robust pick-up truck”, the Ranger is the perfect car for the strongman.

A former pupil of Invergordon Academy in the Ross-shire town, the 6ft 8ins Stoltman is the younger brother of Luke, who was Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021 and a five-time Scottish winner.

The dealership – which is owned by Park’s Motor Group and located on the city’s Harbour Road – posted about the encounter on Facebook, which saw the heavy man wear a purple “Stoltman” hoodie.

‘Fantastic guy’

Titled: “World’s Strongest Man – Tom Stoltman – and Wee Gary!” they said they were “delighted” he visited them to collect his new truck from salesman Gary Miller.

The garage added: “What a fantastic guy, but we were a wee bit worried you might have eaten our Gary for a snack.

“Thank you so much for your continued business and we look forward to seeing you and your family again, and all the best for your next contest.”

The post was commented on numerous times, with people commenting on the size difference between Stoltman and Mr Miller.

Alan Baker posted: “Gary looks like I would, taken by his dad to his first day at nursery.”

“I thought that was Tom’s keyring,” Donald Gow said, while Dan Hall joked: “For scale, Gary is 6ft 3ins.”

‘Cut a hole in the roof for him’

Richard Smith put: “I’m guessing you had to cut a hole in the roof for him, he’s a big chap,” which resulted in Park’s Motor Group replying: “He’s not half!”

A poster called Ken Gazall commented that Stoltman “needs a F250, not a Ranger”, in reference to Ford’s Super Duty truck, which is not sold by the manufacturer here in the UK.