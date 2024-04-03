‘Cut a hole in the roof for him’: Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new truck in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cut a hole in the roof for him’: Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new truck in Inverness

Twice the World's Strongest Man, "The Albatross" bought his new set of wheels from Park's Ford Transit Centre in the city.

By Chris Cromar
Tom Stoltman and Gary Miller standing next to each other.
Tom Stoltman with Park's Ford Inverness salesman Gary Miller. Image: Park's Motor Group.

Despite being the World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022, Tom “The Albatross” Stoltman is a Highlander at heart.

And he proved this by recently buying his new Ford Ranger at Park’s Ford Transit Centre in the Highland capital Inverness.

Currently Britain’s Strongest Man for the third time, the Invergordon native popped down to the dealership to purchase his new set of wheels.

Tom Stoltman with the World's Strongest Man Trophy.
Tom Stoltman was the World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022. Image: Tom Stoltman/World’s Strongest Man.

Described by Ford as a “robust pick-up truck”, the Ranger is the perfect car for the strongman.

A former pupil of Invergordon Academy in the Ross-shire town, the 6ft 8ins Stoltman is the younger brother of Luke, who was Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021 and a five-time Scottish winner.

Luke and Tom Stoltman.
The Stoltman brothers are from Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The dealership – which is owned by Park’s Motor Group and located on the city’s Harbour Road – posted about the encounter on Facebook, which saw the heavy man wear a purple “Stoltman” hoodie.

‘Fantastic guy’

Titled: “World’s Strongest Man – Tom Stoltman – and Wee Gary!” they said they were “delighted” he visited them to collect his new truck from salesman Gary Miller.

The garage added: “What a fantastic guy, but we were a wee bit worried you might have eaten our Gary for a snack.

“Thank you so much for your continued business and we look forward to seeing you and your family again, and all the best for your next contest.”

Ford Ranger.
Stoltman bought himself a Ford Ranger. Image: Ford.

The post was commented on numerous times, with people commenting on the size difference between Stoltman and Mr Miller.

Alan Baker posted: “Gary looks like I would, taken by his dad to his first day at nursery.”

“I thought that was Tom’s keyring,” Donald Gow said, while Dan Hall joked: “For scale, Gary is 6ft 3ins.”

‘Cut a hole in the roof for him’

Richard Smith put: “I’m guessing you had to cut a hole in the roof for him, he’s a big chap,” which resulted in Park’s Motor Group replying: “He’s not half!”

A poster called Ken Gazall commented that Stoltman “needs a F250, not a Ranger”, in reference to Ford’s Super Duty truck, which is not sold by the manufacturer here in the UK.

