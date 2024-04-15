Will Labour base GB Energy company in Aberdeen after taking power?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Will Labour base GB Energy company in Aberdeen after taking power?

Pressure is building on the party to make an announcement after the UK Government scaled down plans to move energy jobs to the city.

By Justin Bowie
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

One of Sir Keir Starmer’s biggest promises if Labour wins the next election is to create a new publicly-owned energy firm.

The big question that remains is whether the company – which is to be named GB Energy – would be headquartered in Aberdeen.

And pressure is growing after the UK Government U-turned on plans to move hundreds of civil servants jobs to the city.

Westminster admitted just 35 new energy security roles will be relocated to the north-east, much less than was originally promised.

What can we expect from GB Energy?

Labour says an energy firm in public hands will help households save money on bills at a time when costs remain high.

Sir Keir’s party says GB Energy could play a vital role in the shift away from oil and gas to renewables as well.

Offshore oil and gas production.
Labour vowed to increase the oil and gas windfall tax. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour reckons the company could improve energy security by making Britain less reliant on other countries.

And importantly for Aberdeen, the party says it will help to create “thousands of good local jobs”.

Will GB Energy be based in Aberdeen?

Sources who spoke to The Press and Journal are quietly confident GB Energy will be based in Aberdeen once it launches.

Some believe the Labour leader may hold off until after the next election before he makes any official announcement.

He has already confirmed the publicly-owned company will be based somewhere in Scotland, at the very least.

Leading Aberdeen businessman Iain Anderson.

Leading Aberdeen businessman Iain Anderson, who defected to Labour from the Tories, said it makes “absolute sense” to choose Aberdeen.

He told us: “It’s got the skills base. It’s got academia in spades that understands the energy transition.

“And it’s got a lot of the major investors in the area. Aberdeen should stand head and shoulders above most other places that it could be located in.”

Former SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, managing partner at advisory firm True North, agreed with that assessment.

He said: “It would be ridiculous if it wasn’t based in Aberdeen.”

He reckons Labour should make the final call in advance of the Westminster election.

Could it boost Labour’s credentials in the north-east?

It has been a bruising start to the year for Labour when it comes to the party’s reputation in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

Sir Keir sparked anger in February when he announced plans to increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

That came as his party also cut a £28 billion green jobs pledge, leaving the north-east feeling empty-handed.

Former SNP media chief Fergus Mutch. Image: DC Thomson.

But Mr Mutch said basing GB Energy in Aberdeen would give Labour a chance to reverse current perceptions.

He told us: “If Labour is looking to take a stake in our net zero future, then it’s a no-brainer. There’s only one place for it.”

The former SNP media chief added: “Labour has work to do in terms of energy policy. A few more visits by their top team between now and the election would be no bad idea.”

Tauqeer Malik, who heads up Labour’s group in Aberdeen, said the local party was continuing to put forward a positive case for the city to the national leadership.

‘Not going to happen’

But not everyone is so optimistic.

Ex-Aberdeen Labour Councillor Barney Crockett quit the party in fury last June over Sir Keir’s strategy on energy policy.

To say his mood toward the party has not softened since then would be an understatement.

Former Labour Councillor Barney Crockett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“You can be very confident that’s not going to happen,” he said, when asked whether GB Energy will be in Aberdeen.

He added: “I think it will be in west-central Scotland. It won’t be anywhere outside that Glasgow-Edinburgh nexus.

“I’m never very optimistic about these plans.”

Opportune moment

The UK Government’s announcement that fewer civil servant jobs than hoped will be relocated north came as a major disappointment.

The SNP branded it a “betrayal” to the region, and said the Tories had broken a major promise.

Businessman Mr Anderson said Aberdeen was being “shortchanged” following the U-turn.

But Mr Mutch reckons it could provide Labour with an opportunity to score a major win in the city.

He told us: “They could choose to honour that previous commitment.

“If they were smart about it, they could say they’re going to base these civil service jobs in Aberdeen. That would be a real vote of confidence.”

Scottish Labour was unable to give any further detail on where GB Energy would be based, but said Aberdeen was representing its case.

In November, former party leader Ed Miliband – who is currently shadow climate change minister – said the city had a “strong claim”.

More from Politics

The Mayor of London will promise to end the ‘indignity, fear and isolation’ felt by those enduring a life on the street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Khan pledges to wipe out rough sleeping in London by 2030 if re-elected
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday that British RAF jets shot down a number of Iranian drones (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
G7 leaders warn against ‘uncontrollable escalation’ after Iran attack on Israel
Rishi Sunak faces two significant parliamentary tests this week (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Sunak braced for fresh wrangling over Rwanda Bill as Parliament returns
The STUC general secretary spoke ahead of the group’s congress in Dundee this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unions have never been so important, says STUC head
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will address the STUC congress on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sarwar to push workers’ rights shift in pitch to trade unions
Ministers are being urged to reinstate the hard shoulder on smart motorways (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Call to reinstate hard shoulder on smart motorways a year after projects axed
Councils in England have a major funding gap in trying to meet their duties to help local young people facing homelessness, a charity said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Councils face £300m funding gap to help young homeless, says charity
NHS Providers warned that the ‘safety of patients and staff is at risk’ (Alamy/UK)
More than 2,000 NHS buildings ‘older than health service itself’
Limiting what new drivers can do on the road will cut ‘needless deaths’, ministers have been told (Alamy/PA)
Restrict what new drivers can do on the road to cut ‘needless deaths’ –…
The benefit system and the country had changed significantly since the introduction of Universal Credit in 2013, the Resolution Foundation said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Universal Credit ‘will need to change to tackle challenge of long-term sickness’