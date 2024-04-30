Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward

Interim boss Leven has done a terrific job in steadying the ship at Pittodrie and hopefully he stays at the club for the long haul.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
By Duncan Shearer

Peter Leven is showing just why he is going to be so important for incoming Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons interim boss has done a remarkable job of steadying the ship at Pittodrie, with Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Motherwell the club’s third in the last five league games.

Add in the fact the Dons-led Leven side have kept four clean sheets in their last five league matches on top of that and it makes for a pretty compelling case as to why Thelin will want his support next season.

Leven was linked with the vacant manager’s job at League One side Barnsley last week but has committed his future to the Dons.

I’m pleased to hear that, but I would not be surprised if the Tykes attempt to test his resolve.

It all depends on Leven’s ambition and whether he harbours desires of being a manager in his own right.

I never wanted to be a manager – and I know plenty of coaches who feel that way.

Maybe Leven is comfortable where he is at Pittodrie and happy to continue as a coach once Thelin arrives.

But it is worth remembering Barnsley are in the play-offs and could be in the Championship next season – that would be a big attraction for anyone if they came calling.

Leven will be a vital part of Thelin’s backroom staff

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

From an Aberdeen point of view, I hope we do see Leven continue as a member of the backroom staff next season.

Thelin and the two coaches he is bringing from Elfsborg, Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, are completely new figures to Scottish football.

Having someone on your coaching staff who knows the league and the players is important.

It’s why Brendan Rodgers has John Kennedy as his assistant at Celtic, and why Philippe Clement can turn to Alex Rae at Rangers.

I don’t believe for a second Thelin will come in blind to Scottish football – after all, he will have had six weeks to learn more about the squad he is inheriting and the league he is coming to.

But I will be interested to see what role he has in mind for the man holding the fort until he gets here.

Leven will be a sounding board and a man who can provide dossiers on the opposition.

But given how closely he has worked with the squad, I’m sure he will have the trust of the players, too.

That’s an important quality to have and something which can only help Thelin settle into his new surroundings this summer.

Dons now looking up the table

I’m confident the Swede will be joining a club who are looking forward to the new campaign with a degree of confidence, given the way they are finishing the season.

Saturday was a perfect afternoon for the Dons with their rivals below them, Ross County and St Johnstone, both losing their respective matches.

It means the Dons are now eight points clear of the play-off spot occupied by the Staggies and seven clear of Saints – who visit Pittodrie this weekend – with four games remaining.

Aberdeen’s focus should now be on closing the gap on seventh-placed Hibs, which his currently at four points, and trying to finish the post-split fixtures with five wins out of five.

An opportunity missed for Ross County

Ross County are heading into must-win territory as their fight for Premiership survival enters the home straight.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Livingston was a sickener for Don Cowie and his players and leaves them with it all to do.

The only crumb of comfort would have been the news St Johnstone also lost, but given Saints still have to face Livi, it adds to the pressure on the Staggies’ shoulders.

These bottom six games are full of excitement for the fans, but not for the managers or players of the teams involved.

Don had every right to be unhappy with his side – the performance they produced was miles off the standard they set in beating Rangers 3-2 in their previous league game.

County have been undefeated at home under Don and I’m sure he will use that fact as a motivator in getting his players ready to face Hibernian in Dingwall on Saturday.

With three of the last four games at home, County can still haul themselves to safety. But they need to make sure by the time they travel to St Johnstone in the penultimate game of the season that the big head-to-head meeting matters.

Relegation is unthinkable for Caley Thistle

The stakes are high at Caledonian Stadium as Caley Thistle find themselves needing a huge favour on the final day of the Championship season on Friday.

A 1-1 draw at Dunfermline on Saturday was not enough for Inverness as they returned to second bottom of the division thanks to Queen’s Park’s 5-0 win at Arbroath.

It means Caley Jags must better the Spiders’ result on Friday. If they don’t then they will need to win the play-offs to stay up.

I’m not sure if Duncan Ferguson was engaging in mind games when he suggested his side are now focusing on the play-offs following the draw at East End Park.

But he needs to put his focus on beating Morton in Inverness on Friday.

If they do that, then Queen’s Park have to do the same at home to Airdrie.

It’s been a horrendous season for Caley Jags. They have had some sporadic moments where it looked as if they were finding some form, but just when it looks as if they are getting going they seem to fall back down again.

If Inverness do end the season in the play-offs, then it is because they have not done enough across the 36 games, not just against Morton.

I dread to think what the ramifications would be for the club if they were to slip down another league.

Hopefully, whether it is this week or in the play-offs, it does not come to that.

