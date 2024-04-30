We’ll sing Shang-a-Lang! Legendary Bay City Rollers announced for Banff castle gig

The Bay City Rollers will “Give a Little Love” to fans in the north-east this summer with a special castle gig.

The legendary Scottish pop group is headlining the Banff Castle Rocks festival on Saturday, August 31.

The one day music event is set to be a treat for those who were swept up in the Rollermania phenomenon of the 70s.

The band is best known for its chart-topping numbers such as Bye Bye Baby, Give A Little Love, Shang-a-Lang and Saturday Night.

The rockers – once dubbed the “tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh” – have sold more than 300 million albums worldwide.

Organisers of the festival say they are excited to bring such an iconic group to Aberdeenshire.

‘North-east music fans often have to travel to big cities’

Event organiser, Russell Aitchison, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching this new event, and what a setting we have!

“It is great to be bringing an amazing line up to this part of Aberdeenshire and create what is sure to be a memorable day.”

Mark Lenthall, marketing director added: “Music fans in the north east of Scotland often have to travel to the big cities, so we’re delighted to be launching this event in Banff.

“The pandemic put a stop to live music for so long, so it’s wonderful to be promoting a day for local people and visitors to enjoy this summer.”

Full Banff Castle Rocks line-up revealed

Organisers have also announced a number of other bands which are set to delight classic rock and pop fans.

Also on the Banffshire bill this summer are Definitely Oasis, the UK’s biggest Oasis tribute band, along with a hugely popular Stereophonics tribute act, The Phonics.

They will be joined by ABBA tribute, Voyage, who will be filling the coastal air at the summer event with some of the greatest pop tunes of all time.

Tickets for Banff Castle Rocks go on sale at 8am on Wednesday 1st May, and can be purchased on Skiddle.