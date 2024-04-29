What Caley Thistle need to happen to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose

Caley Thistle enter Friday’s closing Championship fixture against Morton knowing even a win might not be enough to escape a relegation play-off showdown with Montrose.

Yet a draw might be enough for Duncan Ferguson’s currently ninth-placed Highlanders to move back above Queen’s Park into eighth place on goal difference.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic allowed Callum Davidson’s Spiders to leapfrog them by one point in their penultimate game.

The fight to avoid the play-off is no longer in ICT’s hands, so the outcome of Queen’s Park v fourth-placed Airdrie matters should Inverness avoid defeat.

⚽️ Aribim Pepple’s goal against Dunfermline this afternoon 🎥 @calum_clarkk pic.twitter.com/sELDNLXLeY — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 27, 2024

What must we look for in this two-way race to avoid the Championship relegation play-off?

A Queen’s Park win puts the seal on at least eighth position for the Glasgow team, with events at the Caledonian Stadium irrelevant.

Depending on goal difference, Queen’s Park could even nudge ahead of Ayr United, who host Dunfermline.

Draws in the ICT v Morton and Queen’s v Airdrie matches leave the table as it is and Ferguson’s side would finish ninth.

However, an Inverness victory along with anything less than a win for Queen’s Park would take the Caley Jags out of trouble.

Depending on whether Queen’s draw or lose, Caley Thistle could finish one or two points ahead of their Glasgow rivals.

If Queen’s lose and Inverness draw, the Highlanders would pip them to eighth on goal difference (they are seven goals better off, so have that advantage).

When and where are the play-offs?

On Saturday, Montrose secured fourth place in League One thanks to their 2-0 win at Kelty Hearts and they lie in wait for Inverness or Queen’s Park.

So if Inverness are unable to escape ninth spot, they will be taking on Stewart Petrie’s Angus-based promotion contenders.

A trip to Links Park would be leg one of the play-off semi-final, kicking off next Tuesday, with ICT having home advantage in the crunch second leg on Saturday, May 11.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies will be taking on third-placed Alloa Athletic in the other semi-final.

The lowest-ranked side will have home advantage in the Championship play-off final first leg on Wednesday, May 15, with BBC Alba providing live coverage.

The second leg, on Saturday, May 18, kicking off a 5.30pm and also on BBC Alba, will take place at the venue of the higher-ranked club.

League One champions Falkirk, who have been unbeaten in their division all season, have already secured a place in the Championship for season 2024-2025.