What Caley Thistle need to happen to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

What Caley Thistle need to happen to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose

It all boils down to Friday's final night for ninth-placed Championship side Inverness. Can Duncan Ferguson's men avoid the relegation play-off?

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson as the final whistle after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson as the final whistle after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle enter Friday’s closing Championship fixture against Morton knowing even a win might not be enough to escape a relegation play-off showdown with Montrose.

Yet a draw might be enough for Duncan Ferguson’s currently ninth-placed Highlanders to move back above Queen’s Park into eighth place on goal difference.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic allowed Callum Davidson’s Spiders to leapfrog them by one point in their penultimate game.

The fight to avoid the play-off is no longer in ICT’s hands, so the outcome of Queen’s Park v fourth-placed Airdrie matters should Inverness avoid defeat.

What must we look for in this two-way race to avoid the Championship relegation play-off?

A Queen’s Park win puts the seal on at least eighth position for the Glasgow team, with events at the Caledonian Stadium irrelevant.

Depending on goal difference, Queen’s Park could even nudge ahead of Ayr United, who host Dunfermline.

Draws in the ICT v Morton and Queen’s v Airdrie matches leave the table as it is and Ferguson’s side would finish ninth.

However, an Inverness victory along with anything less than a win for Queen’s Park would take the Caley Jags out of trouble.

Depending on whether Queen’s draw or lose, Caley Thistle could finish one or two points ahead of their Glasgow rivals.

If Queen’s lose and Inverness draw, the Highlanders would pip them to eighth on goal difference (they are seven goals better off, so have that advantage).

When and where are the play-offs?

On Saturday, Montrose secured fourth place in League One thanks to their 2-0 win at Kelty Hearts and they lie in wait for Inverness or Queen’s Park.

So if Inverness are unable to escape ninth spot, they will be taking on Stewart Petrie’s Angus-based promotion contenders.

A trip to Links Park would be leg one of the play-off semi-final, kicking off next Tuesday, with ICT having home advantage in the crunch second leg on Saturday, May 11.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies will be taking on third-placed Alloa Athletic in the other semi-final.

The lowest-ranked side will have home advantage in the Championship play-off final first leg on Wednesday, May 15, with BBC Alba providing live coverage.

The second leg, on Saturday, May 18, kicking off a 5.30pm and also on BBC Alba, will take place at the venue of the higher-ranked club.

League One champions Falkirk, who have been unbeaten in their division all season, have already secured a place in the Championship for season 2024-2025.

More from Caley Thistle

Aribim Pepple nets his equaliser for Inverness at Dunfermline.
Aribim Pepple eyes survival after netting first Caley Thistle goal
Aribim Pepple celebrates his ICT leveller at Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle 'looking at' relegation play-offs after 1-1 draw at Dunfermline
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason and the players applaud the crowd after a Scottish Cup match against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson will fight to keep Caley Thistle in the Championship
ICTFC, who are on their way to the final
Analysis: Destiny in Caley Thistle's hands but expect it to finish with tense final…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
We fought for everything - Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle's battling qualities despite Raith…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine.
Caley Thistle's Danny Devine calls for killer touch in bid to stay up
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: 'Best Caley Thistle display' ended in defeat to Raith Rovers
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Arbroath disappointed with Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson over 'disrespectful and damaging' comments

Conversation