Joe Harper: Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can smash 30-GOAL mark this season if he stays at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can smash 30-GOAL mark this season if he stays at Pittodrie

Celtic, Southampton and clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are all monitoring Miovski with the view to a potential January swoop.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can smash the 30-goal mark this season if he stays at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window.

The North Macedonian international has already netted 15 times this term for a Dons side who have been inconsistent in the Premiership.

If Aberdeen can provide him with the ammunition, Miovski is more than capable of hitting that 30-goal landmark.

Which is why I was delighted when Miovski said earlier this week he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie, despite mounting transfer speculation.

Miovski says he “feels great” and is “very satisfied” at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Celtic and Southampton have both been linked with a potential January move for the 24-year-old. Clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy are also reportedly tracking Miovski.

It comes as no surprise there is interest as he is a quality striker – and Aberdeen’s best goalscorer since Adam Rooney.

Miovski has a fantastic scoring record since arriving for a £535,000 transfer fee from MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

What a bargain that has proven to be for the Dons.

The striker is now worth way more than 10 times what the Dons paid for him only 18 months ago.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Hopefully Miovski will still be at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes, and it is a real positive that the striker is in no rush to exit.

Miovski still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal as he is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

However, a club could yet come in with an offer that is too good for Aberdeen to refuse.

For me, that would have to be at least £6 million.

If Miovski remains at Pittodrie beyond this window and continues to bang in goals, his transfer value will only rocket up even higher.

Miovski scored 18 goals last season to prove he could deliver in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

This season he has netted four times in Europe to underline he has the quality to deliver goals at that level – that is what clubs will be looking for, and Miovski’s performances in Europe this season will have ramped up his value even more.

Miovski is also an established international and has played against top nations, recently winning a penalty that was converted for North Macedonia in the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England.

Hopefully Miovski will be leading the Dons’ attack in the Premiership clash against Celtic at Pittodrie on February 3, the first game after the window closes.

Aberdeen’s nearest scorer to Miovski is midfielder Jamie McGrath on seven goals.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS.

Striker Duk has failed to rediscover his red hot form from last season.

Duk hammered in 18 goals last campaign, but has netted only five so far this time.

It underlines the importance of Miovski to the Dons.

Aberdeen are in the bottom half of the Premiership table, despite having a prolific striker.

They need Miovski leading that line and bringing a potent goal threat.

It is absolutely vital Aberdeen begin the second half of the campaign with a bang.

They have had time to rest and recharge during the Premiership winter break and now must be ready to climb up the table.

Although they hold games in hand, sitting eighth is not acceptable for Aberdeen, and the league revival must start.

And Miovski’s goals will be key to that.

Back four the way forward for Aberdeen

Hopefully Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will stick with four at the back when the Dons return from the winter break.

Robson ditched his preferred defensive three in favour of a 4-2-3-1 formation in the recent 3-0 defeat of Ross County.

The proof is in the pudding as the Dons secured a rare Premiership clean sheet.

They also looked far more dangerous in attack.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team-mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

With four at the back it was more difficult for Ross County to breach the rearguard.

There was also the sitting midfield two of Graeme Shinnie and Connor Barron that offered an extra line of defence.

That allowed the attacking midfield three to be creative and positive – and create scoring opportunities with Bojan Miovski leading the line.

It was very effective and is hopefully a pointer to the rest of the season.

Aberdeen had leaked too many goals in the first half of the campaign.

Securing a clean sheet in Dingwall was proof four at the back brings more stability and a better shape to the Dons.

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

Cove Rangers can quickly recover

Cove Rangers have the quality to quickly bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at League One leaders Falkirk.

There should be no panic at Cove because they had shown good form previously.

Cove are also sitting third in the league and in the promotion play-off zone.

Now they have to bounce back against Hamilton on Saturday.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women may look to add more new recruits, says manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson and Christophe Berra of Raith Rovers in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson joins Colchester United on loan
St Johnstone's Dan Cleary blocks an effort from Aberdeen's Liam Harvey during a Premiership match in 2022. Image: SNS.
Young Aberdeen centre-forward Liam Harvey released and signs for Buckie Thistle
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 Premiership win against Ross County at Pittodrie earlier in the campaign. Image: SNS.
Midfielder Jamie McGrath warns Aberdeen must take scoring pressure off Bojan Miovski
Nicky Devlin with his arms stretched out celebrating after scoring against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping to break into Scotland set-up
Aberdeen FC defender Evan Towler in action during his loan spell at Montrose.
Aberdeen recall Evan Towler from loan spell at Montrose after injury troubles
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boost as goal hero Bojan Miovski dismisses January transfer talk
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson reveals why Aberdeen have not travelled overseas for a training camp…
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson willing to play waiting game for £500,000 signing Pape Gueye…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts
Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?

Conversation