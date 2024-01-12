Joe Harper: Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can smash 30-GOAL mark this season if he stays at Pittodrie

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can smash the 30-goal mark this season if he stays at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window.

The North Macedonian international has already netted 15 times this term for a Dons side who have been inconsistent in the Premiership.

If Aberdeen can provide him with the ammunition, Miovski is more than capable of hitting that 30-goal landmark.

Which is why I was delighted when Miovski said earlier this week he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie, despite mounting transfer speculation.

Miovski says he “feels great” and is “very satisfied” at Pittodrie.

Celtic and Southampton have both been linked with a potential January move for the 24-year-old. Clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy are also reportedly tracking Miovski.

It comes as no surprise there is interest as he is a quality striker – and Aberdeen’s best goalscorer since Adam Rooney.

Miovski has a fantastic scoring record since arriving for a £535,000 transfer fee from MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

What a bargain that has proven to be for the Dons.

The striker is now worth way more than 10 times what the Dons paid for him only 18 months ago.

Hopefully Miovski will still be at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes, and it is a real positive that the striker is in no rush to exit.

Miovski still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal as he is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

However, a club could yet come in with an offer that is too good for Aberdeen to refuse.

For me, that would have to be at least £6 million.

If Miovski remains at Pittodrie beyond this window and continues to bang in goals, his transfer value will only rocket up even higher.

Miovski scored 18 goals last season to prove he could deliver in the Scottish Premiership.

This season he has netted four times in Europe to underline he has the quality to deliver goals at that level – that is what clubs will be looking for, and Miovski’s performances in Europe this season will have ramped up his value even more.

Miovski is also an established international and has played against top nations, recently winning a penalty that was converted for North Macedonia in the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England.

Hopefully Miovski will be leading the Dons’ attack in the Premiership clash against Celtic at Pittodrie on February 3, the first game after the window closes.

Aberdeen’s nearest scorer to Miovski is midfielder Jamie McGrath on seven goals.

Striker Duk has failed to rediscover his red hot form from last season.

Duk hammered in 18 goals last campaign, but has netted only five so far this time.

It underlines the importance of Miovski to the Dons.

Aberdeen are in the bottom half of the Premiership table, despite having a prolific striker.

They need Miovski leading that line and bringing a potent goal threat.

It is absolutely vital Aberdeen begin the second half of the campaign with a bang.

They have had time to rest and recharge during the Premiership winter break and now must be ready to climb up the table.

Although they hold games in hand, sitting eighth is not acceptable for Aberdeen, and the league revival must start.

And Miovski’s goals will be key to that.

Back four the way forward for Aberdeen

Hopefully Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will stick with four at the back when the Dons return from the winter break.

Robson ditched his preferred defensive three in favour of a 4-2-3-1 formation in the recent 3-0 defeat of Ross County.

The proof is in the pudding as the Dons secured a rare Premiership clean sheet.

They also looked far more dangerous in attack.

With four at the back it was more difficult for Ross County to breach the rearguard.

There was also the sitting midfield two of Graeme Shinnie and Connor Barron that offered an extra line of defence.

That allowed the attacking midfield three to be creative and positive – and create scoring opportunities with Bojan Miovski leading the line.

It was very effective and is hopefully a pointer to the rest of the season.

Aberdeen had leaked too many goals in the first half of the campaign.

Securing a clean sheet in Dingwall was proof four at the back brings more stability and a better shape to the Dons.

Cove Rangers can quickly recover

Cove Rangers have the quality to quickly bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at League One leaders Falkirk.

There should be no panic at Cove because they had shown good form previously.

Cove are also sitting third in the league and in the promotion play-off zone.

Now they have to bounce back against Hamilton on Saturday.