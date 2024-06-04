Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess issues Jimmy Thelin plea to Pittodrie board

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess has urged the Pittodrie board to give new boss Jimmy Thelin time to bring back the glory days.

Jess reckons the axe has fallen on Aberdeen managers far too quickly.

The Pittodrie board sacked Barry Robson (January 2024), Jim Goodwin (January 2023), Stephen Glass (February 2022) and Derek McInnes (March 2021).

Peter Leven was also interim boss at the end of last season after Neil Warnock stepped down from the same role after only 33 days.

Club great Jess reckons it is time for the revolving managerial door at Pittodrie to stop and for the board to have patience in Thelin’s bid to deliver success.

Jess said: “Without doubt Thelin has to be given time.

“In this day and age, time is something managers don’t get a lot of.

“The board need to be patient with Thelin as hopefully he is the one who can bring back the glory days.

“And also the supporters need to be patient.

“I know how the business works, as football is a business now.

“People lose their jobs earlier than they should.

“It is difficult because football is results based and that’s what you are judged on as a manager.

“But hopefully they can be patient.

“I’m excited to see how things go with the club under Thelin.”

‘Something new’ from Jimmy Thelin

Former Elfsborg manager Thelin officially began his career as Aberdeen boss on Monday, on a three-year deal.

Thelin led Elfborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top flight last season.

They lost out on the league crown on goal difference to Malmo.

Thelin signed off at Elfborg on Saturday with a 1-0 loss at IFK Göteborg to end his seven-year spell at the club.

Jess hopes he can bring entertaining football to Aberdeen – and end the club’s decade-long trophy drought.

The 53-year-old said: “I’m expecting something new from Thelin.

“He will maybe come in with a different, continental style so it will be interesting.

“Hopefully he plays good, entertaining football but most of all winning football.

“The be-all and end-all is for the club to start winning trophies or at least get into cup finals.

“Europe is also a big thing as well.

“If Thelin can bring those things the fans will be happy.”

First overseas boss since Ebbe Skovdahl

In Thelin Aberdeen have appointed an overseas manager for the first time since Ebbe Skovdahl in 1999.

Skovdahl was secured from Danish side Brondby who he had led to four league titles.

In Skovdahl’s debut season the Dons reached the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals, losing both.

They also finished bottom of the league but avoided relegation as Falkirk’s stadium did not meet top flight requirements.

In the 2001-02 season Skovdahl led Aberdeen to a fourth-placed league finish and qualification for the UEFA Cup.

Jess, who played under Skovdahl, said: “Ebbe came with a different style and way of managing the club.

“We got to cup finals under Ebbe but there was also a relegation battle.

“Maybe Thelin will come with the same again but this time it will be more successful.”

‘Hopefully Thelin can hit the ground running’

Jess is revered as one of the greatest players to emerge through the Pittodrie youth system.

At just 19 years old, he helped Aberdeen win the League Cup final in 1989.

Jess was also an unused substitute in the Scottish Cup final win later that season.

He won the League Cup in 1995 with the Dons before transferring to then English top-flight Coventry City for a club record fee of £1.75m.

That record fee stood for 25 years until Scott McKenna transferred to Nottingham Forest for £3m in 2020.

Scotland international Jess, capped 18 times, later returned to Pittodrie for a second spell at the club.

In his two spells at Aberdeen, Jess made 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals.

Now based in Barcelona, Jess said: “Aberdeen is the first result I look for.

“Last season was disappointing although we finished strong.

“The new manager is coming in so it is exciting to see what he does.

“Hopefully Thelin can hit the ground running and start bringing in some good results for Aberdeen.”