Junior Hoilett offered new Aberdeen deal as player departures revealed

Aberdeen have revealed they have offered veteran winger Junior Hoilett a new deal as the players who have left the club were confirmed.

Canada international Hoilett, 34, was signed by interim boss Neil Warnock during his brief tenure in the second half of the recently-concluded season, penning a short-term deal.

He has now been offered an extended stay as new manager Jimmy Thelin takes over the Dons reins, having made several impressive attacking contributions – not least his two assists in the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Roos, Barron and Stewart gone

As expected, Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos, Pittodrie youth academy graduate midfielder Connor Barron and former skipper Anthony Stewart have been confirmed as having departed Pittodrie at the expiry of their contracts, following news of club legend Jonny Hayes’ departure last week.

Keeper Roos played 90 times for the Reds in two seasons with the club.

Barron, meanwhile, has chosen to exit Aberdeen after 75 first-team appearances, after drawn-out talks on a new deal proved fruitless.

The 21-year-old has this week been linked to multiple clubs in the English Championship, Hellas Verona in Italy, and the Dons’ Premiership rivals Rangers.

Stewart was former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s captain, after signing in the summer of 2022.

However, the English defender has spent the last 18 months on loan at MK Dons south of the border, having fallen out of favour following a difficult first six months in the Granite City.

First-team loanees, centre-back Stefan Gartenmann (FC Midtjylland) and midfielder Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace FC), have returned to their parent clubs.

Youth players Kieran Ngwenya, Finlay Murray, Kai Watson, Chris Kondolo, Aaron Reid, and Reuben Smillie have also left Pittodrie.