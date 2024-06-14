Junior Hoilett offered new Aberdeen deal as player departures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Junior Hoilett offered new Aberdeen deal as player departures revealed

Kelle Roos, Connor Barron and former skipper Anthony Stewart have been confirmed as having left Pittodrie.

By Ryan Cryle
Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have revealed they have offered veteran winger Junior Hoilett a new deal as the players who have left the club were confirmed.

Canada international Hoilett, 34, was signed by interim boss Neil Warnock during his brief tenure in the second half of the recently-concluded season, penning a short-term deal.

He has now been offered an extended stay as new manager Jimmy Thelin takes over the Dons reins, having made several impressive attacking contributions – not least his two assists in the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Roos, Barron and Stewart gone

As expected, Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos, Pittodrie youth academy graduate midfielder Connor Barron and former skipper Anthony Stewart have been confirmed as having departed Pittodrie at the expiry of their contracts, following news of club legend Jonny Hayes’ departure last week.

Keeper Roos played 90 times for the Reds in two seasons with the club.

Barron, meanwhile, has chosen to exit Aberdeen after 75 first-team appearances, after drawn-out talks on a new deal proved fruitless.

The 21-year-old has this week been linked to multiple clubs in the English Championship, Hellas Verona in Italy, and the Dons’ Premiership rivals Rangers. 

Stewart was former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s captain, after signing in the summer of 2022.

However, the English defender has spent the last 18 months on loan at MK Dons south of the border, having fallen out of favour following a difficult first six months in the Granite City.

First-team loanees, centre-back Stefan Gartenmann (FC Midtjylland) and midfielder Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace FC), have returned to their parent clubs.

Youth players Kieran Ngwenya, Finlay Murray, Kai Watson, Chris Kondolo, Aaron Reid, and Reuben Smillie have also left Pittodrie.

