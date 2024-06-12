Rangers step up pursuit of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Rangers have joined the race for Aberdeen out-of-contract midfielder Connor Barron.

Scotland under-21 international Barron is a free agent and has been attracting interest from Italian sides Cagliari, Bologna and Sassuolo.

English Championship sides Swansea and Middlesbrough have also been keeping tabs on the 21 year-old.

But the Scottish Sun has reported the Gers have stepped up their interest in Barron, who is currently on holiday in Portugal.

Aberdeen would be due in the region of £500,000 for Barron should he leave Scotland under cross-border rules but a tribunal will decide a fee should the midfielder move to Ibrox and the two clubs fail to reach an agreement.