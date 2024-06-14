Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots

Could an elevated attraction bring a welcome boost to the Granite City?

Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Summer is here and many of us are looking forward to catching up with pals for a drink outdoors over the coming months.

While the temperatures over the last week won’t have had many of us reaching for the sun cream, we live in hope of things improving.

And when the sun does appear, it’s inevitable the city’s popular beer gardens will fill up… But could things be taken to the next level?

Over the last few years, revellers in other UK cities (including Glasgow, Edinburgh and even St Andrews) have had the chance to spend time with friends in high places.

Would you like to take in the city from a seagull’s viewpoint? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen is one of the last major places in Scotland without one.

Amid mounting efforts to boost the city centre, and with the old John Lewis being put to a bold new use as a go-karting track, we wonder if some of the Granite City’s prominent buildings could be the perfect place for a towering tipple.

Should Aberdeen join the trend? Here we list some of the spots that could be repurposed into a great sky high bar…

And later on, you can vote in our poll on where would be best for an Aberdeen rooftop bar!

1. Former BT office building

Let’s start with one of the tallest buildings on the Aberdeen skyline.

The 11-storey former BT building has been empty since November 2020 and recently hit the market for £2 million.

The former BT building on College Street could make for a fantastic rooftop bar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The former BT building on College Street could make for a fantastic rooftop bar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

With more people working from home since lockdown, office spaces across the Granite City have been lying empty.

There’s little chance of them being brought back to life as workplaces so a bold new approach could be needed.

And property experts CBRE have hailed its “potential for a variety of uses”.

The South College Street building as seen from the train station. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Its central location right next to the railway station, and the towering height, could make it perfect for a rooftop bar overlooking the hustle and bustle of Union Square.

This would emulate the success of other abandoned office buildings in London, such as a 1960s Post Office tower and a block next to London Bridge, which have been converted for some skyline socialising.

2. The Trinity Centre

The Trinity Centre has seen a resurgence over the past year, with new food outlets such as Resting Brunch Face and Shot ‘n’ Roll opening up since new owners Ardent pledged to turn it around.

And what better to accompany these new offerings than a rooftop bar with views of the Granite Mile?

The Trinity Centre would have great views overlooking Union Street if a rooftop bar was incorporated. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Trinity Centre would have great views overlooking Union Street if a rooftop bar was incorporated. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The shopping centre was bought by local businessman Robert Keane about a year ago, who has already transformed Shiprow lane into a hotspot for food and drink.

Could he possibly do the same, and make The Trinity Centre the place-to-go for food and drink in the city?

When he took the reins, we asked him about the possibility of a rooftop destination.

Robert wouldn’t rule out the idea, simply telling us: “We are looking at all possibilities”.

3. The old John Lewis building

The future of the former department store John Lewis in Aberdeen has been shrouded in mystery ever since the retail giants left the city.

But after The Press and Journal revealed last night that a go-kart track was in the works, what other out-of-the-box ideas could be lined up for Norco House?

Norco House, the former John Lewis premises.
Norco House, the former John Lewis premises could become a leisure hallmark with new go-kart track in the works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Before the go-kart track plans were revealed, a produce market was discussed as a possible option for filling the vacant space.

However, these talks hit a stalemate between building owners EP Properties and the George Street Market Collective.

With a go-kart track already in the works, might the new owners be looking at other ways to transform it into a destination?

4. Atholl House

Guild Street’s Atholl House was once home to oil and gas firms, and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service – but has now sat as an empty eyesore for years.

The building was planned to be demolished back in 2018 to make way for new flats, but those proposals never took off amid the downturn hammering the city.

With the office space having been up for lease for almost seven years, is it time that Atholl House was transformed into something the whole city could enjoy?

Atholl House could also make a fantastic rooftop bar if the right developer came along. Image: Scott Baxter
Atholl House could make a fantastic rooftop bar if the right developer came along. Image: Scott Baxter

The location offers great views over the city centre and the railway station.

5. Esslemont and Macintosh building

This C-listed former shopping mecca sits at the bottom of Union Street, and is currently home to Miller and Carter, The Esslemont and Mac’s Pizzeria on the ground levels.

Home of the former department store Esslemont and Macintosh for 134 years, the upper floors of the building have laid empty since it closed in 2007.

The upper floors of the former Esslemont and Macintosh store have been empty since 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The upper floors of the former Esslemont and Macintosh store have been empty since 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was sold for under £300,000 in May, and a new developer would have a great opportunity to add to the building’s food offerings with a first-of-its-kind for Aberdeen rooftop bar.

6. Bon Accord Centre rooftop bar has been mooted by Aberdeen City Council…

Similar to The Trinity Centre, the Bon Accord Centre has also bounced back in the past 12 months, with units filling up month by month.

Danish retailer Søstrene Grene, Edinburgh Woollen Mill and lifestyle store edit are all bringing back the buzz.

The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The idea of a rooftop bar there isn’t entirely new…

When the council unveiled a list of potential projects for its George Street “mini masterplan”, officials pondered whether this could boost the area. 

7. RBS on Union Street

The impressive Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Union Street has been a stalwart of the Granite Mile for about 100 years.

But the B-listed bank has been earmarked for closure this October, and ideas for a drinks museum have already been touted.

The RBS building on Union Street could be the ideal location for a rooftop bar in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The area is already surrounded by whisky history, with Scotland’s oldest independent whisky bottler Wm Cadenhead’s starting just around the corner, along with Chivas Brothers’ first store at the bottom of King Street.

If the museum idea were to come to fruition, would a rooftop bar be the perfect way to top off a tour?

8. Could former police HQ on Queen Street host Aberdeen rooftop bar?

Aberdeen’s former police HQ on Queen Street has been empty since the force relocated to nearby Marischal College a few years ago.

It is tipped to form a major part of the local authority’s “Queen Street Quarter” vision… But just how remains to be seen. 

The old police station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Previous plans to demolish it for a public park now seem unlikely to progress.

Officials have been looking into making use of it for businesses or homes – but could some blue-sky thinking see the top of the building transformed?

9. His Majesty’s Theatre

Last but not least, His Majesty’s Theatre could provide the perfect stage for a spot of high-altitude hospitality.

His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
His Majesty’s Theatre already has a terrace, but could it also have an Aberdeen rooftop bar? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Situated on Rosemount Viaduct, the 118-year-old building already has fantastic options for eating out, and brilliant views over Union Terrace Gardens.

What sounds better than a night out to get something to eat, see a show and enjoy the wonderful night time views over the gardens and the city’s architecture?

Rooftop bar almost arrived two years ago

Back in 2022, Aberdeen was on track to have its first rooftop bar.

Rooftop terrace plans were approved however work is yet to begin. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
Rooftop terrace plans were approved however work is yet to begin. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

A proposal was approved by the council to allow The Justice Mill Wetherspoons on Union Street to go ahead with work on the sky high spot.

However, two years on the plans have yet to take shape.

Where do you think would make a great spot for a rooftop bar? Vote for your favourite location in our poll, and tell us your thoughts in our comments section! 

Conversation