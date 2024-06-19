Duk tells Aberdeen he wants to leave Pittodrie

Aberdeen striker Duk is ready for a new challenge after announcing he wants to leave Pittodrie.

The Cape Verde international is in the final year of his contract with the club and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

But the striker would prefer to be sold this summer, so that both Aberdeen and his former club Benfica, who are reportedly due 50% of any fee, are compensated.

Duk told Portuguese football site Maisfutebol: “I think this is the right time to embrace a new challenge.

“I think that, and the people who work with me think the same.

“It would be a good opportunity to repay all the support they gave me, whether Aberdeen or Benfica, because Benfica still has a percentage.

“In a year’s time my contract with Aberdeen ends, and in six months I will be able to sign for any club.

“I think the best way to repay the support they have given me is to be able to make a transfer now, in which we all win – me, Benfica and Aberdeen.”

Duk claims Dons know he wants to leave

The Dons attacker claims he has informed Aberdeen of his decision to move on this summer and hopes he can land a switch to one of the major leagues in Europe.

The striker’s agent urged the club to be reasonable and grant his request on Tuesday.

Duk said: “They (Aberdeen) already know, and we are all committed to dealing with this as soon as possible.

“I had already had this conversation months ago with Aberdeen and everything is on track to be resolved.

“There are many things on the table. It’s time to evaluate what’s best for me and the clubs, too.

“My dream is to play in the main European leagues – English, Spanish, Italian and German leagues. For me they are very competitive championships and it is a goal for any player to play in these four or five leagues.”

Aberdeen striker has loved his time in Scotland

Despite expressing a desire to leave Aberdeen, the striker insists he has enjoyed his time in Scotland.

The 24 year-old believes it is time for a new challenge.

But he has ruled out the prospect of joining Celtic or Rangers.

Duk said: “There were two great seasons. The first one, especially, was better. It’s a competitive championship.

“Apart from Celtic and Rangers, the other teams are very competitive, very physical football, a lot of counterattacks and a lot of hitting.

“It wasn’t easy. The training is very heavy compared to Portugal.

“I feel very loved at Aberdeen, they are special fans – they experience football like no one else.

“It’s always a pride to be able to play for them.”

When asked about the prospect of joining either of the Glasgow sides, Duk said: “Honestly, I would like to try another championship.”

‘It hurt me not to play in my original position’

The striker is disappointed he was not able to replicate his 18-goal contribution in his first campaign with the Dons.

But he feels being moved out to the wing last season was a major factor in his reduced seven-goal return.

He said: “It was a complicated situation, but it went well.

“I ended up having an excellent first season – I scored 18 goals, made six or seven assists.

“This second season, compared to the first, was not a spectacular season, but it was still good.

“Also because I think it hurt me not to play in my original position, which is striker.

“This season I’m playing more on the wing. I don’t feel as comfortable.

“I think that’s not where I get the best out of myself.

“Playing as a striker, close to the goal, inside the area is the best. I tried to do my best.

“I scored seven goals, about six or seven assists. It was a time, above all, of learning.”