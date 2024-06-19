Duk tells Aberdeen he wants to leave Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duk tells Aberdeen he wants to leave Pittodrie

Cape Verde international urges the Dons to sell him this summer or lose him for free in January.

By Paul Third
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen striker Duk is ready for a new challenge after announcing he wants to leave Pittodrie.

The Cape Verde international is in the final year of his contract with the club and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

But the striker would prefer to be sold this summer, so that both Aberdeen and his former club Benfica, who are reportedly due 50% of any fee, are compensated.

Duk told Portuguese football site Maisfutebol: “I think this is the right time to embrace a new challenge.

“I think that, and the people who work with me think the same.

“It would be a good opportunity to repay all the support they gave me, whether Aberdeen or Benfica, because Benfica still has a percentage.

“In a year’s time my contract with Aberdeen ends, and in six months I will be able to sign for any club.

“I think the best way to repay the support they have given me is to be able to make a transfer now, in which we all win – me, Benfica and Aberdeen.”

Duk claims Dons know he wants to leave

Aberdeen's Duk Luis Lopes (no. 11) celebrates with Shayden Morrris after scoring to make it 1-0 in a Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The Dons attacker claims he has informed Aberdeen of his decision to move on this summer and hopes he can land a switch to one of the major leagues in Europe.

The striker’s agent urged the club to be reasonable and grant his request on Tuesday.

Duk said: “They (Aberdeen) already know, and we are all committed to dealing with this as soon as possible.

“I had already had this conversation months ago with Aberdeen and everything is on track to be resolved.

“There are many things on the table. It’s time to evaluate what’s best for me and the clubs, too.

“My dream is to play in the main European leagues – English, Spanish, Italian and German leagues. For me they are very competitive championships and it is a goal for any player to play in these four or five leagues.”

Aberdeen striker has loved his time in Scotland

Dons striker Duk. Image: SNS.

Despite expressing a desire to leave Aberdeen, the striker insists he has enjoyed his time in Scotland.

The 24 year-old believes it is time for a new challenge.

But he has ruled out the prospect of joining Celtic or Rangers.

Duk said: “There were two great seasons. The first one, especially, was better. It’s a competitive championship.

“Apart from Celtic and Rangers, the other teams are very competitive, very physical football, a lot of counterattacks and a lot of hitting.

“It wasn’t easy. The training is very heavy compared to Portugal.

“I feel very loved at Aberdeen, they are special fans – they experience football like no one else.

“It’s always a pride to be able to play for them.”

When asked about the prospect of joining either of the Glasgow sides, Duk said: “Honestly, I would like to try another championship.”

‘It hurt me not to play in my original position’

Duk believes move to the wing hampered his goal return for the club. Image: SNS.

The striker is disappointed he was not able to replicate his 18-goal contribution in his first campaign with the Dons.

But he feels being moved out to the wing last season was a major factor in his reduced seven-goal return.

He said: “It was a complicated situation, but it went well.

“I ended up having an excellent first season – I scored 18 goals, made six or seven assists.

“This second season, compared to the first, was not a spectacular season, but it was still good.

“Also because I think it hurt me not to play in my original position, which is striker.

“This season I’m playing more on the wing. I don’t feel as comfortable.

“I think that’s not where I get the best out of myself.

“Playing as a striker, close to the goal, inside the area is the best. I tried to do my best.

“I scored seven goals, about six or seven assists. It was a time, above all, of learning.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd signs new long-term contract
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Will Peter Ambrose be Aberdeen's next signing coup from Hungary?
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duk's agent warns the striker wants to leave Aberdeen this summer
5
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Birmingham City join race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy in action for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Positive start to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's squad rebuild
2
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season
Duk wants to leave Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Goalkeeping coach Craig Samson leaves Aberdeen for Hibs
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
How Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin became a transfer master

Conversation