Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd signs new long-term contract

Teen sensation Boyd netted on his debut last season against Hibs and then followed that up with a goal in his next game against Livingston.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen teen sensation Fletcher Boyd has signed a new long-term contract tying him to the club until 2027.

Despite interest from some big British clubs, the 16-year-old committed to the longest contract permitted, given he is still under 18.

New manager Jimmy Thelin confirmed signing up Boyd on a long-term deal was one of his main priorities when arriving at Pittodrie.

The teen star says he is excited to play under Thelin.

Boyd became the youngest scorer in the club’s history when coming off the bench to net in a 4-0 win at Hibs on May 12.

He followed up that breakthrough by scoring a superb goal in the next game, a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie just three days later.

Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen scores past Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on his first team debut. Image: Shutterstock
Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen scores past Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on his first team debut. Image: Shutterstock.

Boyd said: “It feels great to get this signed and I’m looking forward to continuing my development at the club.

“I got a taste of first team football at the end of last season and I want to build on that experience and continue to do well for Aberdeen.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead but I’m looking forward to the future under the manager and can’t get wait to get started.”

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Thelin hails ‘hungry’ teen star Boyd

Boyd was only denied a third appearance against Ross County on the final day of the  season due to feeling a tight hamstring during the half-time warm-up.

Thelin, who arrived in Aberdeen on Monday, is delighted to have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to tie Boyd to a long-term deal.

The Swede said: “We’re delighted that Fletcher has opted to commit his future to Aberdeen, particularly as there was a lot of interest in him.

“There has been a huge collective effort from key people at the club, over a significant period of time, to get us to this point with Fletcher.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock.

“So I must pay testament to that hard work and endeavour.

“Fletcher is a bright young talent who has made the progression through the youth academy, but, perhaps more importantly, he has the personal attributes we look for in young players.

“He’s hungry, has a real desire to get better and it says a lot that he believes this club is the right environment for him to do that.

“We have good mentors inside the squad, with real experience.

“Blending that with players coming from the youth pathway will undoubtedly help these youngsters to grow and continue their development.”

