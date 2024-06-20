Exclusive: Ujpest assistant boss delivers lowdown on Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose is a lightning fast, physical goalscorer who can eventually be sold at a huge profit, insists his former coach.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has snapped up striker Ambrose from Hungarian top-flight club Ujpest on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Aberdeen have the option to extend that contract to a fourth year.

Ujpest assistant boss Peter Vig managed Ambrose last season – and confirmed the Dons beat a host of clubs to land the centre-forward.

Ambrose is the second striker signed by Aberdeen from Hungary in recent years.

North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski was secured from MTK Budapest in a £535,000 transfer in summer 2022.

Goal hero Miovski scored 18 times in his debut season and followed that up by netting 26 times in the recent campaign.

Vig is confident Ambrose, who was Ujpest’s leading scorer last season, will also terrorise defenders in Scotland.

He said: “Peter is very strong physically, has fast speed and will score goals.

“He is also very good with his head and is a fighter.

“Peter is a typical striker and I believe he will have a very bright future at Aberdeen.

“He is young and still needs a little time to learn and reach his level.

“However, he definitely has the potential to play at a higher level.

“Peter will just need a little bit of time to learn the football in Scotland having come in from Hungary, but he will be good for Aberdeen.

“If Aberdeen view Peter highly enough to give him three-year deal, they can get a good player and then sell him for a big profit.”

Ujpest’s leading scorer last season – despite injury absence

Striker Ambrose progressed through the Optimum Academy in Abuja in his native Nigeria.

In 2021, he signed for Balıkesirspor in Turkey, where he finished top scorer in the club’s youth side.

He was then promoted to the first team and played for Balıkesirspor senior side 11 times.

Ujpest signed the striker in summer 2022.

Vig said; “Last season Peter scored 10 goals – but he was injured for 10 games before the end (of the campaign). That maybe affected his goal return, but to score 10 times for a young player is not bad.

“This move is good for Peter and for Aberdeen.”

‘If Peter could follow Miovski that would be great’

The Hungarian market has been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen in recent seasons.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski in summer 2022.

Clubs in Spain, Germany, Netherlands and England are monitoring the 24-year-old with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Any successful move for Miovski would have to smash the club’s record transfer fee.

Aberdeen also signed Ylber Ramadani for £100,000 from MTK Budapest in Hungary in 2022.

Ramadani, who is currently starring for Albania at Euro 2024, was sold to Italian Serie A club Lecce last summer for £1.2million.

Vig said: “More clubs wanted Peter and he had other offers, but Aberdeen is the best option for him.

“Miovski had a great return with goals for Aberdeen, and if Peter can follow him that would be great.

“Peter came to us from the second division in Turkey (Balıkesirspor) and spent two years here.

“In the first year, he was very young, but in the second, he did a lot of growing up.

“He played more last season and scored goals.

“Peter can grow further with Aberdeen.

“When he came in from Turkey everything was new to him in Europe and he had a lot to learn.

“However, he learned so much in his time with us.”

Ambrose won’t be bullied in Scotland

Ambrose’s 10-goal return came in 34 games last season – 31 in the Hungarian top-flight.

The right-footed striker also pitched in with four assists.

Vig believes the Scottish Premiership is suited to Ambrose’s game and is confident he can flourish at Aberdeen.

He said: “It is very difficult to compare different countries’ football leagues and cultures.

“The Scottish league is maybe a little bit harder, although the league in Hungary is also physical.

“There is more fight in Scotland, whereas Hungary is maybe more of a tactical league.

“Being in a physical league is good for Peter, because tactically he must learn a little bit more.

“But, physically, he is very strong and fast.

“I think his game is better for the Scottish league than Hungary.

“He has very good character and personality, and, socially, he will be very good within the team.

“Peter is a good guy and he will fit in well at Aberdeen.”