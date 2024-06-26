Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ‘won’t rush’ signings as he plans to ‘see qualities’ of squad first

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not rush into making further signings this summer.

Thelin has already landed keeper Dimitar Mitov, striker Peter Ambrose and defender Gavin Molloy on long-term contracts.

However, the Swede aims to take his time with additional summer signings – because he does not want to risk regretting any decision.

Thelin confirmed every current player will get the chance to stake a claim to be part of his squad for the new season before he raids the transfer market again.

When he has fully assessed the players, the 46-year-old will then swoop to add further signings.

Thelin still has more than two months to add to his squad before the transfer window in Scotland closes at 11.30pm on August 30.

Thelin said: “The window is quite long so we wont rush into anything and then regret it.

“It’s a case of checking and taking it step by step and trying to improve things.

“For me, I look to see now.

“When you see a player playing for another club, you don’t know exactly what the tactical things are, their approach to the games or what the coach wants them to do.

“Sometimes some players don’t run so much, but maybe he shouldn’t because they are playing more of a low block, so maybe he’s able to press.

“Maybe he’s always standing wide to get the ball on his feet one-against-one because he should.

“You do what the coach wants you to do.

“But maybe he can run in behind earlier.

“So we need to see the qualities and what we can bring out of the players first.

“And then, let’s see.”

Thelin on talks with Dons last year

The signings of Mitov, Ambrose and Molloy were completed before Thelin met up with the Dons squad.

He met the players when they reported back for pre-season training at Cormack Park on Monday.

Aberdeen officially confirmed Thelin as manager on April 18, but the 46-year-old opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered the summer break on June 1.

Thelin signed a three-year contract with the Dons.

He came close to landing the job last year and had talks with the Pittodrie board in the Granite City about the managerial position.

The Dons hierarchy opted to give the permanent role to then-interim boss Barry Robson who had overseen a Premiership winning streak.

Robson was sacked in January with the Dons struggling in the bottom six.

Thelin revealed he turned down other potential moves to finally take over at Pittodrie.

Asked how close he was to getting the Dons job last year, he said: ”I don’t know actually.

“For me it was more like an informal meeting to start to know each other.

“Also, from Elfsborg’s point of view, we had a talk and got some experience about those talks then came back and worked.

“It was not like ‘now you have to get the job – we will let you go.’

“It was more informal. That was good.

“I’ve come back one year later, more or less.”

‘There were other options but I told my agent we should go for Aberdeen’

English championship clubs Sunderland and Swansea were interested in Thelin in December last year.

There was interest from Belgium, while Thelin was also linked with the Swedish international post.

He confirmed he rejected other options to join Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “Before getting this job, there were other options, but I told my agent that we should go for Aberdeen as I still remembered the last time I was there.

“For me, you have to interact with the club.

“Can you give something to them? Can we do something together? Why do they want me?

“It’s not just ‘I’ve got a job’ – that never works well.

“Now we have this three-year plan.

“We have to do it step by step and game by game.“