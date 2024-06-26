Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ‘won’t rush’ signings as he plans to ‘see qualities’ of squad first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ‘won’t rush’ signings as he plans to ‘see qualities’ of squad first

Aberdeen boss Thelin has secured three signings so far in the summer transfer window with more to come - but he will take his time.

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not rush into making further signings this summer.

Thelin has already landed keeper Dimitar Mitov, striker Peter Ambrose and defender Gavin Molloy on long-term contracts.

However, the Swede aims to take his time with additional summer signings – because he does not want to risk regretting any decision.

Thelin confirmed every current player will get the chance to stake a claim to be part of his squad for the new season before he raids the transfer market again.

When he has fully assessed the players, the 46-year-old will then swoop to add further signings.

Thelin still has more than two months to add to his squad before the transfer window in Scotland closes at 11.30pm on August 30.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Thelin said: “The window is quite long so we wont rush into anything and then regret it.

“It’s a case of checking and taking it step by step and trying to improve things.

“For me, I look to see now.

“When you see a player playing for another club, you don’t know exactly what the tactical things are, their approach to the games or what the coach wants them to do.

“Sometimes some players don’t run so much, but maybe he shouldn’t because they are playing more of a low block, so maybe he’s able to press.

“Maybe he’s always standing wide to get the ball on his feet one-against-one because he should.

“You do what the coach wants you to do.

“But maybe he can run in behind earlier.

“So we need to see the qualities and what we can bring out of the players first.

“And then, let’s see.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed three players in the transfer window. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed three players in the transfer window. Image: SNS.

Thelin on talks with Dons last year

The signings of Mitov, Ambrose and Molloy were completed before Thelin met up with the Dons squad.

He met the players when they reported back for pre-season training at Cormack Park on Monday.

Aberdeen officially confirmed Thelin as manager on April 18, but the 46-year-old opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered the summer break on June 1.

Thelin signed a three-year contract with the Dons.

He came close to landing the job last year and had talks with the Pittodrie board in the Granite City about the managerial position.

The Dons hierarchy opted to give the permanent role to then-interim boss Barry Robson who had overseen a Premiership winning streak.

Robson was sacked in January with the Dons struggling in the bottom six.

Thelin revealed he turned down other potential moves to finally take over at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image. SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image. SNS.

Asked how close he was to getting the Dons job last year, he said: ”I don’t know actually.

“For me it was more like an informal meeting to start to know each other.

“Also, from Elfsborg’s point of view, we had a talk and got some experience about those talks then came back and worked.

“It was not like ‘now you have to get the job – we will let you go.’

“It was more informal. That was good.

“I’ve come back one year later, more or less.”

Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen alongside CEO Alan Burrows at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen alongside CEO Alan Burrows at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.

‘There were other options but I told my agent we should go for Aberdeen’

English championship clubs Sunderland and Swansea were interested in Thelin in December last year.

There was interest from Belgium, while Thelin was also linked with the Swedish international post.

He confirmed he rejected other options to join Aberdeen.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran.

Thelin said: “Before getting this job, there were other options, but I told my agent that we should go for Aberdeen as I still remembered the last time I was there.

“For me, you have to interact with the club.

“Can you give something to them? Can we do something together? Why do they want me?

“It’s not just ‘I’ve got a job’ – that never works well.

“Now we have this three-year plan.

“We have to do it step by step and game by game.“

More from Aberdeen FC

The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign nine teen stars from U16 league and cup double-winning team on pro…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
SWPL leading goalscorer Bayley Hutchison heads Aberdeen FC Women's exodus
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Sean Wallace: Why Bojan Miovski sell-on clause would net Aberdeen millions
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues Bojan Miovski update
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 25/06/24
Jimmy Thelin on plan for 'granite' Aberdeen defence and how he will adapt tactics…
2
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen reject Rangers' first Connor Barron offer and warn they are ready to go…
Connor Barron against Motherwell whilst at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen warn Rangers they are willing to fight at a tribunal to get best…
Connor Barron against Motherwell whilst at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen didn't get much first-team payback for investment in Connor Barron
3
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appoint Craig Hinchcliffe as their new head of goalkeeping
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses pressure to bring success to Pittodrie

Conversation