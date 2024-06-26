Aberdeen sign nine teen stars from U16 league and cup double-winning team on pro contracts

Aberdeen have signed nine teen stars from their under-16 league and cup double-winning side on their first professional contracts.

The majority of the double-winning U16s were also part of the U18s team who secured league title glory last season.

Signing their first pro contracts at Pittodrie are Connor Douglas (keeper), Lewis Carrol (defender), Oliver Riches (defender), Dylan Ross (left-back/midfield), Zak To (midfield), Jack Searle (forward), Cooper Masson (midfield), Joseph Teasdale (forward) and Tristan Stephen (forward).

Aberdeen academy director Stuart Glennie has high hopes for the rising stars.

And he revealed they have already trained with new boss Jimmy Thelin, who is closely monitoring the emerging talent at the club.

Glennie said: “It’s great to see as many as nine of them making the step up.

“A lot of them have been involved with the club for many years and have been very successful, so it’s about recognising what they have achieved to get to this point.

“The pathway is there.

“We don’t have to sell that to these players, they’ve seen it for themselves, but we do have to make sure that those opportunities are there.

“They have already had the opportunity to train in front of the new manager.

“He has already taken a real interest in the young players at the club and that’s important for them.”