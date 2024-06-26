Aberdeen sign nine teen stars from U16 league and cup double-winning team on pro contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign nine teen stars from U16 league and cup double-winning team on pro contracts

The teen stars who have signed pro contracts have already trained with new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the first-team this week

By Sean Wallace
The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have signed nine teen stars from their under-16 league and cup double-winning side on their first professional contracts.

The majority of the double-winning U16s were also part of the U18s team who secured league title glory last season.

Signing their first pro contracts at Pittodrie are Connor Douglas (keeper), Lewis Carrol (defender), Oliver Riches (defender), Dylan Ross (left-back/midfield), Zak To (midfield), Jack Searle (forward), Cooper Masson (midfield), Joseph Teasdale (forward) and Tristan Stephen (forward).

Aberdeen academy director Stuart Glennie has high hopes for the rising stars.

And he revealed they have already trained with new boss Jimmy Thelin, who is closely monitoring the emerging talent at the club.

Aberdeen’s players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s league trophy at Pittodrie on Monday night. Image: Shutterstock.

Glennie said: “It’s great to see as many as nine of them making the step up.

“A lot of them have been involved with the club for many years and have been very successful, so it’s about recognising what they have achieved to get to this point.

“The pathway is there.

“We don’t have to sell that to these players, they’ve seen it for themselves, but we do have to make sure that those opportunities are there.

“They have already had the opportunity to train in front of the new manager.

“He has already taken a real interest in the young players at the club and that’s important for them.”

 

Conversation