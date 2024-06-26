Historic hotel in the heart of Royal Deeside hits the market

A picturesque hotel in the small village of Dinnet in Aberdeenshire has been listed for sale for £1.25m.

Loch Kinord Hotel is located in the heart of Royal Deeside and is a well-established business within the local community.

Described on its website as a “delightful little country inn-style Scottish hotel”, it is conveniently on the road heading towards Braemar.

It is also near to Balmoral Castle, a major tourist attraction in the area.

Also close by is the Muir of Dinnet Nature Reserve, perfect for nature lovers to take in the spectacular countryside scenery.

The impressive hotel boasts 21 bedrooms all equipped with ensuite and individually styled, with tartan curtains and dark wood furniture.

It also has an intimate wood-panelled bar/lounge, ideal for whisky lovers looking for an evening tipple as well as a restaurant which serves up food made from locally sourced produce.

Also inside the main building is a three-bedroom staff accommodation for staff living on site.

Loch Kinord has function room and bar

Loch Kinord also has a separate function room with its own bar, which can be used for meetings, private dinners and even weddings, with a capacity for up to 60 people.

Close by are eight self-catering lodges, which are available separately.

Loch Kinord Hotel has been run by the same family for the last 26 years.

Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co., who is handling the sale, said: “After 26 years of stewardship, the family have decided to sell to focus on other business interests and let a new buyer take forward this well-invested, profitable boutique hotel in the heart of Royal Deeside.”

According to reviews on Booking.com, the hotel is known for its warm welcome, excellent food and its charming surroundings.

Loch Kinord Hotel is listed with a guide price of £1.25m.