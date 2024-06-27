Football ‘vampire is dead’… But boss Jimmy Thelin reveals late Paris nights prior to Aberdeen arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football ‘vampire is dead’… But boss Jimmy Thelin reveals late Paris nights prior to Aberdeen arrival

Aberdeen manager Thelin was nicknamed the 'football vampire' by his brother due to long hours at early club Jonkopings Sodra.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The “football vampire” may be gone – but that won’t stop boss Jimmy Thelin working long hours in his bid to bring success back to Aberdeen.

Thelin was given that nickname by his brother Tommy, because he worked long through the night during his first managerial job at Jonkopings Sodra in Sweden.

Tommy was his captain at the club, and Thelin admits he would work from six in the morning until after midnight, grab a few hours sleep, then repeat.

It was a gruelling schedule as Thelin and assistant Christer Perrson, who he has taken to Pittodrie, battled to make their mark as coaches.

And it paid off as they led Jonkopinga to the 2015 Superettan title and secured the club Swedish top-flight football for the first time in more than 40 years.

Thelin was then headhunted by Elfsborg, where he went on to secure Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes in 2024 and 2020.

The Swede says the vampire is “dead now” as he has children and cannot devote his entire life to studying football.

However, he is still racking up the long hours, including planning his Aberdeen revolution late into nights during a recent family trip to Paris.

He said: “The vampire is dead now – now that I have children!

“It was actually quite crazy. Myself and Christer (Persson), one of the assistant coaches, were changing computer sticks at like one in the morning, saying: ‘Look at this player, look at this player’.

“We’d be up working, then take training.

“That was from six in the morning, right through, a few hours sleep and then go again.

“And it’s what you have to do sometimes.

“It was just me and him.

“But I couldn’t do that for 25 years. It would be impossible.”

Important how you leave a club

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 18 but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered a summer break on June 1.

The 46-year-old said it is important to him not just how he starts at Aberdeen, but how he finished at Elfsborg.

He wanted to exit the Swedish Allsvenskan side in the right manner and be true to the trust he built up with the club, players and supporters.

That period ushered in the late, late nights again as Thelin had to honour Elfsborg and give the players and club his full commitment.

Then, after hours, he worked on his Aberdeen masterplan.

He said: “I had a contract with Elfsborg and I always try to be loyal to where I am right now.

“But, of course, during the night, you can read a little bit and try to understand.

“You have some talks, of course.

“However, you also have to be loyal to where you are working.

“It’s important for me how you arrive at a club, but also how you leave a club.

“For me, it’s the same – I want people to trust me.

“I put demands on the players also.

“We can trust each other. We know that someone can move on, some will stay.

‘That’s just how it is.

“But still I wanted to be direct with my chairman at Elfsborg and the players who I was working with for so many years.

‘There were quite long days sometimes in the last few weeks as I had to ask some things (about Aberdeen), even though I was still at Elfsborg.

“I was up really late.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Working on Aberdeen plan in Paris

Thelin had a family holiday in France before arriving in the Granite City to begin shaping a new era at Pittodrie.

However, even then he was working at night preparing for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
He said: “I was in Paris with my children and my wife. When the children fell asleep, the computer went up.

“I saw my children in Paris, but not my wife. But she knows…”

