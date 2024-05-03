Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football this week

Aberdeen interim boss Leven and new manager Thelin, currently with Elfsborg in Sweden, are set to have a Zoom meeting.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: Shutterstock.

Interim boss Peter Leven hopes his knowledge of Aberdeen and Scottish football will be vital to new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has spent his entire managerial career in Sweden.

Although his appointment was confirmed on April 16, Thelin will not start at Pittodrie until June 3.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

Leven confirmed he hopes to have a Zoom call with Thelin this week.

Thelin, 46, will enter Scottish football cold in the summer ahead of the new campaign.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.

Interim boss Leven has been linked with the vacant managerial job at English League Barnsley, but recently underlined his commitment to Aberdeen, where he will be assistant first-team coach to Thelin next season and beyond.

Leven aims to be the source of vital knowledge about the squad and the Premiership to help the Swede quickly assimilate.

He said: “It is good that I am still going to be here because I think they’ll need someone who knows the Scottish league and players – someone who can support them that way.

“It is good to work with staff coming in from another country as you build networks all over.

“I did it when I went to Russia (FC Orenburg) and Belarus (Dynamo Brest) and I was working with them.

“It will maybe be another style from the way they are going to coach.

“I will learn from them and hopefully they can learn things from us.”

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Leven and Thelin set for zoom call

Thelin, who twice led Elfsborg to Allsvenskan runners-up finishes, agreed a three-year contract to manage Aberdeen.

The Swede with bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a 2-0 home win over Sirius on Monday night.

It ended a three-game losing streak.

Elfsborg are 13th in the 16-team league table, with seven points from the opening six fixtures of the Allsvenskan campaign.

Leven says communication has been limited because both managers are concentrating on preparing for fixtures.

Leven will bid to extend a Premiership unbeaten run to six games when facing St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “Jimmy has enough with his team and I have this team.

“There is the odd text, such as saying: ‘well done, unlucky’ after the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I’ll message him saying good luck with his game, but that’s about it.

“We are set to have a talk this week on Zoom.”

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Jonny Hayes’ help invaluable

Meanwhile, Leven has also thanked veteran winger Jonny Hayes for helping out behind the scenes and during match-days.

Hayes was not named in the match-day squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Instead, the 36-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was in the stand as an extra pair of eyes for Leven.

Hayes was back in the squad for the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell as an unused substitute.

Winger Hayes is reportedly among the contenders to replace Stuart McLaren as Celtic under-18s boss.

The Dons winger has been combining his playing duties with a coaching role at Cormack Park with the Reds’ youth academy.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes coaching during warmups ahead of the league match at Livingston in April. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes coaching during warm-ups ahead of the league match at Livingston in April. Image: SNS.

Leven said:  “There is only myself and Scott Anderson now – who is still doing the 18s.

“They have games and also the SFA Youth Cup final (2-1 loss to Rangers), so we are stretched in that just now and Jonny is helping out.

“Jonny will play when I need him,

“But we are a little bit stretched for coaches, which is why we are all chipping in.

“I know I can trust Jonny in the stand and  the information he gives me at half-time is vital.

“As a player and coach he is brilliant.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 'unsung hero' Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter…
Aberdeen's Roberto Bisconti takes on the Hertha Berlin defence at Pittodrie in September 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and 'really good person' Ebbe Skovdahl saved…
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games
Rangers' Paul Nsio and Aberdeen's Cameron Wilson in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's first…
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler tipped to have a 'big season' under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin…
Hannah Innes, centre, smiles after scoring to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming
Aberdeen U18 youth captain Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at HampdenImage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen U18s captain Alfie Stewart targeting Scottish Youth Cup glory in Hampden final against…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald must be impressing new manager Jimmy Thelin
2

Conversation