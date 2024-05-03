Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football this week

Interim boss Peter Leven hopes his knowledge of Aberdeen and Scottish football will be vital to new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has spent his entire managerial career in Sweden.

Although his appointment was confirmed on April 16, Thelin will not start at Pittodrie until June 3.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

Leven confirmed he hopes to have a Zoom call with Thelin this week.

Thelin, 46, will enter Scottish football cold in the summer ahead of the new campaign.

Interim boss Leven has been linked with the vacant managerial job at English League Barnsley, but recently underlined his commitment to Aberdeen, where he will be assistant first-team coach to Thelin next season and beyond.

Leven aims to be the source of vital knowledge about the squad and the Premiership to help the Swede quickly assimilate.

He said: “It is good that I am still going to be here because I think they’ll need someone who knows the Scottish league and players – someone who can support them that way.

“It is good to work with staff coming in from another country as you build networks all over.

“I did it when I went to Russia (FC Orenburg) and Belarus (Dynamo Brest) and I was working with them.

“It will maybe be another style from the way they are going to coach.

“I will learn from them and hopefully they can learn things from us.”

Leven and Thelin set for zoom call

Thelin, who twice led Elfsborg to Allsvenskan runners-up finishes, agreed a three-year contract to manage Aberdeen.

The Swede with bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a 2-0 home win over Sirius on Monday night.

It ended a three-game losing streak.

Elfsborg are 13th in the 16-team league table, with seven points from the opening six fixtures of the Allsvenskan campaign.

Leven says communication has been limited because both managers are concentrating on preparing for fixtures.

Leven will bid to extend a Premiership unbeaten run to six games when facing St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “Jimmy has enough with his team and I have this team.

“There is the odd text, such as saying: ‘well done, unlucky’ after the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I’ll message him saying good luck with his game, but that’s about it.

“We are set to have a talk this week on Zoom.”

Jonny Hayes’ help invaluable

Meanwhile, Leven has also thanked veteran winger Jonny Hayes for helping out behind the scenes and during match-days.

Hayes was not named in the match-day squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Instead, the 36-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was in the stand as an extra pair of eyes for Leven.

Hayes was back in the squad for the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell as an unused substitute.

Winger Hayes is reportedly among the contenders to replace Stuart McLaren as Celtic under-18s boss.

The Dons winger has been combining his playing duties with a coaching role at Cormack Park with the Reds’ youth academy.

Leven said: “There is only myself and Scott Anderson now – who is still doing the 18s.

“They have games and also the SFA Youth Cup final (2-1 loss to Rangers), so we are stretched in that just now and Jonny is helping out.

“Jonny will play when I need him,

“But we are a little bit stretched for coaches, which is why we are all chipping in.

“I know I can trust Jonny in the stand and the information he gives me at half-time is vital.

“As a player and coach he is brilliant.”