Paul Third: Finally time to see what Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are all about with five games in 17 days

The wait is almost over for Aberdeen supporters as they get their first glimpse of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in action this week.

Thelin and his squad returned from their training camp in Portugal yesterday and Dons fans will get a look at their side in action for the first time when they face Peterhead in a friendly at Balmoor Stadium on Wednesday.

After that all eyes will be on Saturday’s first game of the season at Queen of the South.

With the build-up to the new season having been kept out of sight from the public gaze so far, there is an air of intrigue about the Dons under their new manager.

A rare glimpse of some training drills in Portugal is all anyone has seen so far, but with Aberdeen’s first group game being shown live on television, it is clear Thelin has stirred curiosity beyond Pittodrie.

Including Wednesday’s friendly at the Blue Toon, five games in 17 days will give supporters a much better idea of what to expect under their new manager.

This will be only the second time the Dons have competed in the group stages of the tournament since it was revamped.

Thelin will be hoping he can replicate the success Jim Goodwin had in the only other time Aberdeen were involved at this stage.

Goodwin’s Dons scored 12 goals without reply in their four group match wins over Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers in 2022.

Queens, East Kilbride and Airdrie lie ahead before Aberdeen round off the group stage with another match against the Sons on July 27.

New faces galore in the dugouts

It’s a day of firsts for a few of the managers of the SPFL teams from The Press and Journal’s patch in Saturday’s first round of matches.

In the Highlands, Don Cowie leads Ross County into cup action for the first time at Stranraer, while Duncan Ferguson makes his League Cup debut with Caley Thistle at Annan Athletic.

There is a debut in the competition for Allan Hale at Elgin – who start their campaign against Premiership opposition in the form of Hibernian at Borough Briggs.

The two Highland League representatives, champions Buckie Thistle and runners-up Brechin City, are also under new management for the new season, with Lewis MacKinnon taking the Jags to League Two champions Stenhousemuir, while City boss Patrick Cregg welcomes St Johnstone to Glebe Park.

Peterhead’s co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, the youngest management team of them all, know what to expect as they begin their second full season in charge with a home game against Queen’s Park.

The only other manager with experience is Paul Hartley, whose Cove Rangers side begin their campaign against Spartans on Tuesday.

Good start can shape the season

The timing of the group stage has ensured clubs use their four group stage matches as a build-up to the league season.

As a result the prospect of some surprise results is significantly greater for sides at this stage of the season.

While there will be no cause for panic should a team fail to win their opening game, all of the clubs will be hoping to avoid some early-season pressure falling on their shoulders.

Conversely, a good start can keep that goodwill factor going heading into the new campaign.

Which one will your club give you?