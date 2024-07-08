Paul Third: Finally time to see what Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are all about with five games in 17 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Finally time to see what Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are all about with five games in 17 days

Fans will get their first glimpse of Thelin's new-look Dons this week - first in a friendly on Wednesday, before the competitive season begins on Saturday.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
By Paul Third

The wait is almost over for Aberdeen supporters as they get their first glimpse of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in action this week.

Thelin and his squad returned from their training camp in Portugal yesterday and Dons fans will get a look at their side in action for the first time when they face Peterhead in a friendly at Balmoor Stadium on Wednesday.

After that all eyes will be on Saturday’s first game of the season at Queen of the South.

With the build-up to the new season having been kept out of sight from the public gaze so far, there is an air of intrigue about the Dons under their new manager.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

A rare glimpse of some training drills in Portugal is all anyone has seen so far, but with Aberdeen’s first group game being shown live on television, it is clear Thelin has stirred curiosity beyond Pittodrie.

Including Wednesday’s friendly at the Blue Toon, five games in 17 days will give supporters a much better idea of what to expect under their new manager.

This will be only the second time the Dons have competed in the group stages of the tournament since it was revamped.

Thelin will be hoping he can replicate the success Jim Goodwin had in the only other time Aberdeen were involved at this stage.

Goodwin’s Dons scored 12 goals without reply in their four group match wins over Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers in 2022.

Queens, East Kilbride and Airdrie lie ahead before Aberdeen round off the group stage with another match against the Sons on July 27.

New faces galore in the dugouts

Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right – Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC

It’s a day of firsts for a few of the managers of the SPFL teams from The Press and Journal’s patch in Saturday’s first round of matches.

In the Highlands, Don Cowie leads Ross County into cup action for the first time at Stranraer, while Duncan Ferguson makes his League Cup debut with Caley Thistle at Annan Athletic.

There is a debut in the competition for Allan Hale at Elgin – who start their campaign against Premiership opposition in the form of Hibernian at Borough Briggs.

The two Highland League representatives, champions Buckie Thistle and runners-up Brechin City, are also under new management for the new season, with Lewis MacKinnon taking the Jags to League Two champions Stenhousemuir, while City boss Patrick Cregg welcomes St Johnstone to Glebe Park.

Peterhead’s co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, the youngest management team of them all, know what to expect as they begin their second full season in charge with a home game against Queen’s Park.

The only other manager with experience is Paul Hartley, whose Cove Rangers side begin their campaign against Spartans on Tuesday.

Good start can shape the season

The timing of the group stage has ensured clubs use their four group stage matches as a build-up to the league season.

As a result the prospect of some surprise results is significantly greater for sides at this stage of the season.

While there will be no cause for panic should a team fail to win their opening game, all of the clubs will be hoping to avoid some early-season pressure falling on their shoulders.

Conversely, a good start can keep that goodwill factor going heading into the new campaign.

Which one will your club give you?

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Defender Andy Considine during his time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Andy Considine announces retirement
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes chairman Dave Cormack's 'drive and passion' will be key…
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, left, and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis on training with Manchester United - as he…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack receives an honorary doctorate from Robert Gordon University. Image: RGU.
Exclusive - Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack: Jimmy Thelin rates back-up strikers, but Bojan Miovski…
Graeme Shinnie leads the way during Aberdeen's pre-season camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.
Defender Nicky Devlin hails Graeme Shinnie for 'driving standards' during Aberdeen's pre-season
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal with assistant Emir Bajrami, left. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin offers lifeline to Vicente Besuijen, Jayden Richardson and Pape Habib…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Silves, Portugal, Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen project has got me excited for the new season
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Summer signing Dimitar Mitov vows to elevate his game to a higher level at…
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms plans in place if players are sold this summer
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club's pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to hold talks with players in Portugal
4

Conversation