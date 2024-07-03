Drills in Algarve heat reveal how new boss Jimmy Thelin wants Aberdeen to play in debut season – analysis

New boss Jimmy Thelin is using double training sessions in the searing heat of Portugal to transmit his tactical vision to the Aberdeen players.

I have been granted access to those training sessions at the Dons’ camp – and it was clear Thelin’s side will play with a high press to turn over possession and hit opponents in a rapid counter.

Throughout training in the Algarve, the onus was on high tempo and speed in passing, movement and thought.

It leads me to believe Aberdeen fans can expect exciting football in the new season.

This will be built on a strong backline bedrock, as the focus was also very much on a defensive solidity as a foundation for that attacking intent.

The mercury has hit 30 degrees in Portugal, yet the Dons have done tough training every day out here.

While Thelin will use Portugal to get across his tactical message he will also use the time overseas to get to know his squad.

Players are not chess pieces to Thelin, which he can move round the pitch to meet his ends.

The Swede is interested in the personality of each player – who are they? What motivates and drives them? And what holds them back? Their hopes, dreams and strengths, their weaknesses and concerns.

Only by getting to know the person, as well as the player, will Thelin be able to deliver what he wants.

By understanding the individual, Thelin will ensure the Dons become a powerful unit.

Breaking fast on the counter-attack

The first training session I attended was on Tuesday night at 5pm.

It was early evening, but the Algarve heat was still punishing with no shade.

An early training drill in the Portuguese furnace involved assistant Emir Bajrami working with the players and focused on breaking fast on the counter and switching play.

When the defensive players won possession they had to break upfield at pace with a window of only a few seconds to score.

Last season, Peter Leven resurrected the Dons as interim boss to kill off any threat of a relegation play-off battle.

Now assistant first-team coach Leven plays a key role in Thelin’s coaching staff.

Leven oversaw a drill where two goals were placed about 15 metres apart and quick tempo games began with two-a-side.

The key was that players could not go backwards – they HAD to move forward.

That progressively jumped from three-a-side, to four, to five, as the area became more congested and the need for quick, accurate, incisive passes increased.

During training, a drone flew high above the pitch, filming the action for analysis and discussions in team meetings later at night.

Chance for Besuijen and Richardson

After around 40 minutes of intense drills, the Reds then had an 11-a-side game.

This training camp offers the opportunity for previously frozen-out players Vicente Besuijen and Jayden Richardson to resurrect their careers under Thelin.

Besuijen was out on loan last season to FC Emmen in the Netherlands, while Richardson was on loan at Stockport and Colchester.

Winger Besuijen looked sharp and was reeling off quick one-two pass-and-go moves.

He delivered dangerous crosses, ran at defenders and fired off shots.

Besuijen, who has two years left on his Dons deal, looks fired up and determined to force his way into Thelin’s plan.

Right-back Richardson, meanwhile, was strong in the tackle, physical and drove up the flank to support attacks.

New Aberdeen signings Molloy and Mitov impress in Portugal

Two of Thelin’s summer signings are also across in Portugal – defender Gavin Molloy and keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Striker Peter Ambrose is training in Aberdeen as visa issues prevented him joining his new team-mates in making the trip.

During training, Molloy quickly displayed he can bring a presence to the backline with physicality and reading of the game.

Signed from Shelbourne on a three-year deal, Molloy is also comfortable in possession and can find a pass to turn defence into attack.

We all know about keeper Mitov following his superb form for St Johnstone last season.

As expected, Mitov was a superb shot=stopper in training and a commanding presence in the box.

He was also very vocal and will clearly be one of the leaders in Thelin’s team.

When the game finished, if the Dons thought that was the end of the session, they were wrong.

They then had high-tempo sprint drills where they had to rapidly twist and turn through cones, in a race between two groups.

5,4,3,2,1… the countdown to a goal

On Wednesday, the Reds worked on a drill which offered another insight into Thelin’s tactical plans.

One team was set up to defend and if they won the ball, they then had to race upfield on the attack, as the other team stopped.

They were given eight seconds to score as Leven shouted out the countdown – 4,3,2,1.

If the shot was not off before zero, it was null and void.

It was all about speed and a rapid, destructive counter – the right decisions and pace to make seconds count before opponents regroup.

Thelin has another three days in Portugal to continue to get his tactics into the Dons.

Whether they are fully embedded in time for the season-opener against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on July 13 remains to be seen.

But on the basis of Portugal, one thing is certain – Thelin is working towards bringing exciting, attacking and winning football to the Dons supporters.