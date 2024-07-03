Drills in Algarve heat reveal how new boss Jimmy Thelin wants Aberdeen to play in debut season – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Drills in Algarve heat reveal how new boss Jimmy Thelin wants Aberdeen to play in debut season – analysis

We attended training sessions at Aberdeen's camp in Portugal, and the drills employed by Thelin and his staff gave a clear indication of the manager's tactics for the new campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shaytden Morris and Findlay Marshall train in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen's Shaytden Morris and Findlay Marshall train in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

New boss Jimmy Thelin is using double training sessions in the searing heat of Portugal to transmit his tactical vision to the Aberdeen players.

I have been granted access to those training sessions at the Dons’ camp – and it was clear Thelin’s side will play with a high press to turn over possession and hit opponents in a rapid counter.

Throughout training in the Algarve, the onus was on high tempo and speed in passing, movement and thought.

It leads me to believe Aberdeen fans can expect exciting football in the new season.

This will be built on a strong backline bedrock, as the focus was also very much on a defensive solidity as a foundation for that attacking intent.

The mercury has hit 30 degrees in Portugal, yet the Dons have done tough training every day out here.

Pictured: Alfie Bavidge and teammates take a water break from the heat. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

While Thelin will use Portugal to get across his tactical message he will also use the time overseas to get to know his squad.

Players are not chess pieces to Thelin, which he can move round the pitch to meet his ends.

The Swede is interested in the personality of each player – who are they? What motivates and drives them? And what holds them back? Their hopes, dreams and strengths, their weaknesses and concerns.

Only by getting to know the person, as well as the player, will Thelin be able to deliver what he wants.

By understanding the individual, Thelin will ensure the Dons become a powerful unit.

Breaking fast on the counter-attack

Jack McKenzie during training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The first training session I attended was on Tuesday night at 5pm.

It was early evening, but the Algarve heat was still punishing with no shade.

An early training drill in the Portuguese furnace involved assistant Emir Bajrami working with the players and focused on breaking fast on the counter and switching play.

When the defensive players won possession they had to break upfield at pace with a window of only a few seconds to score.

Last season, Peter Leven resurrected the Dons as interim boss to kill off any threat of a  relegation play-off battle.

Now assistant first-team coach Leven plays a key role in Thelin’s coaching staff.

Leven oversaw a drill where two goals were placed about 15 metres apart and quick tempo games began with two-a-side.

The key was that players could not go backwards – they HAD to move forward.

That progressively jumped from three-a-side, to four, to five, as the area became more congested and the need for quick, accurate, incisive passes increased.

During training, a drone flew high above the pitch, filming the action for analysis and discussions in team meetings later at night.

Angus MacDonald cools off in the heat. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Chance for Besuijen and Richardson

After around 40 minutes of intense drills, the Reds then had an 11-a-side game.

This training camp offers the opportunity for previously frozen-out players Vicente Besuijen and Jayden Richardson to resurrect their careers under Thelin.

Besuijen was out on loan last season to FC Emmen in the Netherlands, while Richardson was on loan at Stockport and Colchester.

Slobodan Rubezic and Jack McKenzie have aa. break from the heat. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Winger Besuijen looked sharp and was reeling off quick one-two pass-and-go moves.

He delivered dangerous crosses, ran at defenders and fired off shots.

Besuijen, who has two years left on his Dons deal,  looks fired up and determined to force his way into Thelin’s plan.

Right-back Richardson, meanwhile, was strong in the tackle, physical and drove up the flank to support attacks.

New Aberdeen signings Molloy and Mitov impress in Portugal

Two of Thelin’s summer signings are also across in Portugal – defender Gavin Molloy and keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Striker Peter Ambrose is training in Aberdeen as visa issues prevented him joining his new team-mates in making the trip.

During training, Molloy quickly displayed he can bring a presence to the backline with physicality and reading of the game.

Signed from Shelbourne on a three-year deal, Molloy is also comfortable in possession and can find a pass to turn defence into attack.

New signing Gavin Molloy in action in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

We all know about keeper Mitov following his superb form for St Johnstone last season.

As expected, Mitov was a superb shot=stopper in training and a commanding presence in the box.

He was also very vocal and will clearly be one of the leaders in Thelin’s team.

When the game finished, if the Dons thought that was the end of the session, they were wrong.

They then had high-tempo sprint drills where they had to rapidly twist and turn through cones, in a race between two groups.

Defender Gavin Molloy during training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

5,4,3,2,1… the countdown to a goal

On Wednesday, the Reds worked on a drill which offered another insight into Thelin’s tactical plans.

One team was set up to defend and if they won the ball, they then had to race upfield on the attack, as the other team stopped.

They were given eight seconds to score as Leven shouted out the countdown – 4,3,2,1.

If the shot was not off before zero, it was null and void.

Aberdeen players stretching their legs during a training session in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

It was all about speed and a rapid, destructive counter – the right decisions and pace to make seconds count before opponents regroup.

Thelin has another three days in Portugal to continue to get his tactics into the Dons.

Whether they are fully embedded in time for the season-opener against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on July 13 remains to be seen.

But on the basis of Portugal, one thing is certain – Thelin is working towards bringing exciting, attacking and winning football to the Dons supporters.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

More from Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin
Sean Wallace: Why Portugal training camp is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's plans
Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy outlines Jimmy Thelin's defensive blueprint
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reveals why Duk is absent from Dons' training camp in…
Aberdeen's Michael Hart in Alexandria, Egypt, in 2007
Ex-Aberdeen defender Michael Hart on pre-season trips and why Algarve camp will be 'invaluable'…
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eric Black: Scandinavian market ripe for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie Stadium, on June 25, 2024. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: My time at Aberdeen showed me how productive pre-season trips like Portugal…
Gothenburg Great Eric Black. Image: Shutterstock
Gothenburg Great Eric Black named patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust
Connor Barron was unveiled as a Rangers player last week. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Connor Barron knows better than to poke the Aberdeen fans
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed three players in the transfer window. Image: SNS
Aberdeen can expect an influx of Scandinavian signings under boss Jimmy Thelin, says former…
Jimmy Thelin
Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin get a new tune out of his Aberdeen players?

Conversation