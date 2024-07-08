Three Scottish Cup-winning heroes among four 2024 inductees into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three Scottish Cup-winning heroes among four 2024 inductees into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

Brian Irvine, Hans Gillhaus Charlie Nicholas and the late Matt Armstrong are the entrants in Aberdeen's 2024 class of inductees.

By Paul Third
The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that seaaon. Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that seaaon. Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS

Three members of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup-winning side of 1990 are among the four new inductees to Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Brian Irvine, who scored the penalty which brought the Scottish Cup back to Aberdeen in the shootout win against Celtic in 1990, will be inducted alongside strikers Hans Gillhaus and Charlie Nicholas.

The late Matt Armstrong, who scored 39 goals in 43 games in the 1934-35 season, will be inducted posthumously.

Central defender Irvine gave his all for the club he supported and even played in goal for the club – saving a penalty against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hans Gillhaus celebrates a goal for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Dutch international Gillhaus made an impact from day one at the Dons, scoring with a header and an overhead kick within the opening 15 minutes of his debut against Dunfermline at East End Park in November 1989.

He followed that feat by scoring a spectacular winner against Rangers at Pittodrie in his home debut days later.

Nicholas, whose signing for the Dons was announced live on BBC1 Scotland at His Majesty’s Theatre on Hogmanay 1987, was the league’s leading scorer alongside Celtic’s Mark McGhee in the 1988-89 campaign.

Armstrong netted 14 goals in 13 appearances in season 1933-34 for the Dons before adding another 34 in the following campaign.

Matt Armstrong rolls up his sleeves as he steps onto the Hampden turf before a massive 146,433 crowd – an all-time British club record – for the 1937 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

During that season the Dons defeated Celtic for the first time in the Scottish Cup with Armstrong scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Pittodrie in front of a then-record crowd of 40,105.

The quartet will be inducted at the club’s Hall of Fame dinner on Thursday, November 21 at the Chester Hotel.

