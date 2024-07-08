Three Scottish Cup-winning heroes among four 2024 inductees into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

Three members of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup-winning side of 1990 are among the four new inductees to Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Brian Irvine, who scored the penalty which brought the Scottish Cup back to Aberdeen in the shootout win against Celtic in 1990, will be inducted alongside strikers Hans Gillhaus and Charlie Nicholas.

The late Matt Armstrong, who scored 39 goals in 43 games in the 1934-35 season, will be inducted posthumously.

Central defender Irvine gave his all for the club he supported and even played in goal for the club – saving a penalty against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Dutch international Gillhaus made an impact from day one at the Dons, scoring with a header and an overhead kick within the opening 15 minutes of his debut against Dunfermline at East End Park in November 1989.

He followed that feat by scoring a spectacular winner against Rangers at Pittodrie in his home debut days later.

Nicholas, whose signing for the Dons was announced live on BBC1 Scotland at His Majesty’s Theatre on Hogmanay 1987, was the league’s leading scorer alongside Celtic’s Mark McGhee in the 1988-89 campaign.

Armstrong netted 14 goals in 13 appearances in season 1933-34 for the Dons before adding another 34 in the following campaign.

During that season the Dons defeated Celtic for the first time in the Scottish Cup with Armstrong scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Pittodrie in front of a then-record crowd of 40,105.

The quartet will be inducted at the club’s Hall of Fame dinner on Thursday, November 21 at the Chester Hotel.