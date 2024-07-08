Scott Begbie: Loss of Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women is dangerous and heartbreaking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Loss of Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women is dangerous and heartbreaking

Where there was once some guardian angel in hi-vis with a big lollipop stop sign - and a friendly smile - there will be nothing.

Friday was the final day for Aberdeenshire's beloved school crossing patrols
Friday was the final day for Aberdeenshire's beloved school crossing patrols
By Scott Begbie

The one thing missing from my bingo card of daft things cooncils can do was getting rid of its lollipop men and women.

You know, the caring and compassionate folk who turn up every day, whether it is hissing down with rain, blowing a hoolie, or cold enough to encourage even brass monkeys to put on a jumper. And they do this with one mission first and foremost: to get our children and grandchildren across the road safely to school.

But, from now on, at corners, junctions and busy traffic routes across Aberdeenshire where there was once some guardian angel in hi-vis with a big lollipop stop sign – and a friendly smile – there will be nothing.

Aberdeenshire Council says it can’t afford the luxury of making sure children aren’t hit by cars on their way to class. Getting kids safely to school is a job for the parents, they say. Apply that logic, and I suppose at some point they can get rid of teachers. Making sure children are educated is surely the responsibility of parents, is it not?

And what will the effect be of this desolation of lollipop crossings when Aberdeenshire kids go back to school after the summer?

Fearful parents making sure their kids don’t come to harm by driving them there themselves, I wager. So, more cars on the road for the school run, more cars around schools, and more risk for the kids who do have to walk there.

The clear risks of this foolish move apart, Aberdeenshire Council has also unpicked one of the huge ties that helps bind communities together. Lollipop men and women are local legends, loved by the children who know someone is looking out for them every morning and afternoon, and by the parents reassured that their kids are in safe hands as they cross the road.

You just need to see the outpouring of affection and genuine gratitude shown by parents and children in the P&J’s report on the last working day of the lollipop men and women in Aberdeenshire to realise that.

Every one of us still remembers the lollipop man or lady who helped us cross the road when we were wee.

Fraserburgh lollipop man Rayner Wisely, pictured on his final day in the job. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson

More than half a century on, I can still picture the gentle old codger at the crossing in front of my primary in Edinburgh. He would beam smiles at the kids and warning scowls at drivers he thought too slow to stop for him.

He always got a “good morning”, and we always got a: “You’d better hurry, the bell’s about to go.” And, at the end of term, he would need a wheelbarrow to take away all the boxes of After Eights and Family Circle tins of biscuits showered on him from grateful kids and parents.

Lollipop men and women are woven into the tapestry of everyday life in this country, from our earliest memories to keeping our own little ones safe. Shame on Aberdeenshire Council for rewarding their years of selfless service by ripping them out of the hearts of our communities.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Columnists

Organisers of the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen's bus gates have been calling for the council to listen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: Bus gate farce suggests Aberdeen residents need protection from their own council
Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems goes surfing as one of several campaign stunts. Image: PA.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Surfing, selfies, sandwiches and the weirdest moments of election 2024
The long-awaited decision on the future of Aberdeen's bus gates has been delayed again. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable - but at least council is…
Labour might be predicted to be top dog in England soon, but the situation isn't so clear-cut in Scotland. Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: Treat UK general election polls and predictions with care north of the…
Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.
Iain Maciver: Loss of north gala days risks loss of community spirit - let's…
Scott Begbie is urging councillors to reach a compromise with local businesses when deciding on Aberdeen's bus gates. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/07/2024
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen councillors need to use their common sense and compromise over bus…
2
The general election vote count underway at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Knight: If only we could vote for the Honesty Party on Thursday
2
St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen, as it was in October 1982, around the time of the 1980s oil crash. Image: AJL/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Story of 1980s oil downturn is a blueprint for north-east's future success…
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
As polling day approaches, it isn't just Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak you should be paying attention to. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: One party leader has impressed during the general election campaign

Conversation