Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails ‘leader’ Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has hailed a “leader who brings with him a real will to win” after making SK Brann captain Sivert Heltne Nilsen his fourth signing of the summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder has joined the Dons on a three-year deal and reunited with the Aberdeen manager, who he played for at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021.

Thelin is delighted to have the experienced Heltne Nilsen on board.

The Dons boss said: “Sivert is a leader who brings with him a real will to win.

“Having worked with him previously, I know he will set standards, both on and off the pitch, and his experience will help some of our emerging talent in the squad.

“There was a strong desire from Sivert to come to Aberdeen and experience Scottish football.”

‘I believe he got the best out of me’

Heltne Nilsen believes he has played his best football for Thelin, who failed in a second attempt to bring the player back to Elfsborg last summer.

That is why, when the new Aberdeen manager made a renewed attempt to reunite with him, the midfielder could not resist the chance to link-up again, this time in Scotland.

Heltne Nilsen, who hopes to make his debut in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup match at Queen of the South if international clearance comes through, said: “It is a really good feeling to be an Aberdeen player.

“There are many reasons for coming here.

“It is an opportunity to play football at a very high level for a number of years and be part of a project with Jimmy, someone I know well.

“I believe he got the best out of me and I want to learn more from him and I want to be part of this project.

“I know the supporters in Aberdeen are amazing and the city is a football city.

“I have been following the club on social media and learning about the history.

“This is something I want to fight for and I will give everything to make Aberdeen a winning team.”

Heltne Nilsen wanted to play for Thelin again

The chance to link-up with Thelin again was an opportunity Heltne Nilsen was eager to accept.

The midfielder believes he can thrive again in his new challenge in Scottish football under the Dons boss.

He told RedTV: “Jimmy took me from Denmark to Elfsborg in Sweden.

“My career was not in the best place when he took me there, but I felt a good fit there and played good games straight away.

“I liked the way he coached and he made me feel very safe on the pitch, trying to do good things.

“I was not stressed around him and it was comfortable to have him as a coach and manager now.

“He is a very smart manager. He knows how to get results.

“His biggest strength is he gets the best out of people. He worked a lot with young players and old players.

“You feel very safe and he is not going to shout at you for trying things.

“He makes you comfortable in a way you can perform at your best.

“He is very supportive, but still demanding – as he is hungry. I am hungry as well, so it’s good fit for both of us.

“The dream now is to lift a trophy with Aberdeen and everything is possible.

“I will give my everything.”

‘I want to make Aberdeen a top club again’

The midfielder knew the Dons had expressed an interest in him weeks ago, but it was only after training on Wednesday he learned Brann had accepted an offer from Aberdeen.

But, having flown over and completed the formalities of his deal, the midfielder is eager to get going.

He said: “I want to help make Aberdeen a top club again.”

Midfielder has a strong pedigree in Scandinavian football

The combative midfielder started his career with IL Hodd, quickly establishing himself in the side as a teenager.

He was part of the team who beat Tromso to win the Norwegian Cup in 2012 and his performances earned him a move to Valerenga, where he spent a year before moving to Brann in 2015.

He helped Brann win promotion to the top-flight in his first season and helped establish the club, before moving to Danish club AC Horsens on a five-year deal in 2018.

However, Dons boss Thelin brought Heltne Nilsen, who had been named captain at Horsens, to Sweden and Elfsborg in 2019.

He was named captain at Elfsborg where he helped guide the club to second place in the 2020 Allsvenskan, the club’s highest placing in eight years.

He returned to Brann in 2021 and has been captain for the past three seasons, winning the Norwegian Cup with them in 2023.