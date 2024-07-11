Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails ‘leader’ Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails ‘leader’ Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing

The SK Brann captain has signed a three-year deal after completing his move to the Dons.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has hailed a “leader who brings with him a real will to win” after making SK Brann captain Sivert Heltne Nilsen his fourth signing of the summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder has joined the Dons on a three-year deal and reunited with the Aberdeen manager, who he played for at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021.

Thelin is delighted to have the experienced Heltne Nilsen on board.

The Dons boss said: “Sivert is a leader who brings with him a real will to win.

“Having worked with him previously, I know he will set standards, both on and off the pitch, and his experience will help some of our emerging talent in the squad.

“There was a strong desire from Sivert to come to Aberdeen and experience Scottish football.”

‘I believe he got the best out of me’

Sivert Heltne Nilsen, right, of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.

Heltne Nilsen believes he has played his best football for Thelin, who failed in a second attempt to bring the player back to Elfsborg last summer.

That is why, when the new Aberdeen manager made a renewed attempt to reunite with him, the midfielder could not resist the chance to link-up again, this time in Scotland.

Heltne Nilsen, who hopes to make his debut in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup match at Queen of the South if international clearance comes through, said: “It is a really good feeling to be an Aberdeen player.

“There are many reasons for coming here.

“It is an opportunity to play football at a very high level for a number of years and be part of a project with Jimmy, someone I know well.

“I believe he got the best out of me and I want to learn more from him and I want to be part of this project.

“I know the supporters in Aberdeen are amazing and the city is a football city.

“I have been following the club on social media and learning about the history.

“This is something I want to fight for and I will give everything to make Aberdeen a winning team.”

Heltne Nilsen wanted to play for Thelin again

The chance to link-up with Thelin again was an opportunity Heltne Nilsen was eager to accept.

The midfielder believes he can thrive again in his new challenge in Scottish football under the Dons boss.

He told RedTV: “Jimmy took me from Denmark to Elfsborg in Sweden.

“My career was not in the best place when he took me there, but I felt a good fit there and played good games straight away.

“I liked the way he coached and he made me feel very safe on the pitch, trying to do good things.

“I was not stressed around him and it was comfortable to have him as a coach and manager now.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

“He is a very smart manager. He knows how to get results.

“His biggest strength is he gets the best out of people. He worked a lot with young players and old players.

“You feel very safe and he is not going to shout at you for trying things.

“He makes you comfortable in a way you can perform at your best.

“He is very supportive, but still demanding – as he is hungry. I am hungry as well, so it’s good fit for both of us.

“The dream now is to lift a trophy with Aberdeen and everything is possible.

“I will give my everything.”

‘I want to make Aberdeen a top club again’

The midfielder knew the Dons had expressed an interest in him weeks ago, but it was only after training on Wednesday he learned Brann had accepted an offer from Aberdeen.

But, having flown over and completed the formalities of his deal, the midfielder is eager to get going.

He said: “I want to help make Aberdeen a top club again.”

Midfielder has a strong pedigree in Scandinavian football

Sivert Heltne Nilsen after scoring a penalty kick for Brann. Image: Shutterstock.

The combative midfielder started his career with IL Hodd, quickly establishing himself in the side as a teenager.

He was part of the team who beat Tromso to win the Norwegian Cup in 2012 and his performances earned him a move to Valerenga, where he spent a year before moving to Brann in 2015.

He helped Brann win promotion to the top-flight in his first season and helped establish the club, before moving to Danish club AC Horsens on a five-year deal in 2018.

However, Dons boss Thelin brought Heltne Nilsen, who had been named captain at Horsens, to Sweden and Elfsborg in 2019.

He was named captain at Elfsborg where he helped guide the club to second place in the 2020 Allsvenskan, the club’s highest placing in eight years.

He returned to Brann in 2021 and has been captain for the past three seasons, winning the Norwegian Cup with them in 2023.

