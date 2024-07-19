Bojan Miovski update issued by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ahead of East Kilbride clash

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski will return to the squad to face East Kilbride in the Premier Sports Cup, boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed.

North Macedonia international Miovski was left out of the match-day squad for last weekend’s 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South.

Thelin said the striker was omitted from the game due to “a lot of things going around him right now” – including transfer speculation.

Miovski is on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain with the view to a potential summer move.

The 25-year-old is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Miovski has trained all week at Cormack Park and is set to feature against Lowland League East Kilbride.

Thelin said: “Bojan has been very good and will be in the squad (for East Kilbride).

“He is looking sharp and fresh.”