Bojan Miovski update issued by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ahead of East Kilbride clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski update issued by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ahead of East Kilbride clash

Star striker Miovski was left out of the squad for the opening game of the season against Queen of the South .

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski will return to the squad to face East Kilbride in the Premier Sports Cup, boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed.

North Macedonia international Miovski was left out of the match-day squad for last weekend’s 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South.

Thelin said the striker was omitted from the game due to “a lot of things going around him right now” – including transfer speculation.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Miovski is on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain with the view to a potential summer move.

The 25-year-old is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Miovski has trained all week at Cormack Park and is set to feature against Lowland League East Kilbride.

Thelin said: “Bojan has been very good and will be in the squad (for East Kilbride).

“He is looking sharp and fresh.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Ester Sokler has shown he's ready to fill Bojan Miovski void if…
Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson has talked about the inspirational qualities of sport. Pic: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson on 'wrench' of leaving Aberdeen after more than 35…
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos signs for Italian third-tier club
2
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin warns new signings will have to quickly learn the pressures and expectations…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring against PAOK in the UEFA Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's plan to turn injured Dante Polvara into 'set-piece super expert'
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Gavin Molloy on why he turned his back on European action to sign for…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has went AWOL after voicing to Aberdeen that he hopes to be transfered
Sean Wallace: Bojan Miovski and Duk – a tale of how to handle transfer…
Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen send goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, 21, back out on loan
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria's No.1 keeper - and Dons' best-ever…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings
2

Conversation