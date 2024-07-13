Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome Queen of the South 3-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome Queen of the South 3-0

The lowdown on how new signings Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose performed on their debuts

By Sean Wallace
DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match at Queen of the South. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed star striker Bojan Miovski will be at training next week as clubs across Europe monitor the goal hero.

Miovski was a shock omission from Thelin’s first competitive game as Aberdeen boss – a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage away win at Queen of the South.

It is the first time in Miovski’s two years at Aberdeen the striker was not named in a match-day squad – when fit.

The North Macedonian international is on the radar of Italian Serie A club Bologna with the view to a summer transfer window swoop.

Bologna are set to complete the transfer of striker Joshua Zirkee to Manchester United for  €42m (£35.3m) and will ramp up their bid to sign a replacement.

Miovski is also on the radar of clubs in England, Germany and Italy after netting 26 goals in all competitions last season.

The striker is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Thelin offered clarity on his shock call to leave out the star striker.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

He said: “I spoke to Bojan yesterday (Friday) and during the whole week.

“We talked about the game and how there is a lot of things going around him right now.

“We talked about don’t play this game and then focus on training from Monday again and then move on from there.”

Quizzed if Miovski could miss further League Cup games, Thelin said: “We talked only about this game and training on Monday.”

Asked if the “things going around him” was transfer speculation, Thelin replied: “There is a lot of things as he is a really fine player.

“He has been doing so fine in training and also gives good energy to the locker room.

“But we decided we would play with Peter (Ambrose) and Ester (Sokler) for this game and keep training on Monday.”

Asked if he thought Miovski’s head was in the right place and the striker still committed to Aberdeen, Thelin said: “Yes. He is doing really fine.”

Miovski was also absent from the squad that beat Peterhead 4-0 in a closed door friendly at Cormack Park on Wednesday.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie (L) and Queen of the South's Kyle Doherty in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie (L) and Queen of the South’s Kyle Doherty in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS

Aberdeen recently confirmed striker Duk is absent from the club without permission having failed to return for pre-season and is now the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

With Miovski and Duk both out Ester Sokler led the attack – and the Slovenian delivered a compelling argument he can deliver a potent goal threat under Thelin.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen (R) and Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh in action, Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen (R) and Queen of the South’s Leighton McIntosh in action, Image: SNS

Assessing Thelin’s new signings

Thelin handed debuts to three of his four summer signings.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann) and defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) all started.

Striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) was on the bench.

Norwegian Heltne Nilsen made an impressive debut and will finally fill that hole left by the transfer of Ylber Ramadani to Lecce for £1.2m last summer.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

Heltne Nilsen seemed to be everywhere at Palmerston Park, making interceptions, tackles and finding players with accurate passes to open up play.

Heltne Nilsen was vocal, directing and advising his team-mates.

There was a balance of calm and aggression in his performance.

The midfielder acted as both destroyer, breaking down Queen’s attacking moves, and creator – instigating Dons’ attacks after a turnover of possession.

Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS
Queen of the South’s Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS

Centre-back Molloy was rock solid and kept the shackles on striker Leighton McIntosh.

Molloy is composed in possession, has good awareness and can play out from the back.

Whenever Mitov was called upon, which was rarely, he stood up to the challenge.

Early in the second half Bulgarian international Mitov produced an impressive low diving save at his near post to block a vicious Benji Luissint drive.

The new keeper was also vocal and communicated well with his back-line.

Ambrose was introduced off the bench mid-way through the second half and brought an energetic, physical presence.

Sokler lays down an early marker

The new dawn under Swede Thelin began with a bang as the opening goal arrived after only five minutes.

Winger Shayden Morris burst down the right flank beyond Oscar MacIntyre and delivered a superb cross into the box.

Sokler rose high above the defence and headed downwards with the effort powering beyond keeper Ross Stewart for a dream start.

Aberdeen increased their lead in the 22nd minute when Graeme Shinnie completed an audacious drag back in the box.

He then nutmegged Matty Douglas before firing a clinical six yard shot beyond keeper Stewart.

Another impressive goal for Aberdeen as Thelin’s fluid play takes early shape.

DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

Sokler doubled his goal tally when completing a sweeping move in the 37th minute.

Jamie McGrath released Leighton Clarkson into the box who squared a pass to Sokler to fire in low from eight yards.

Aberdeen had clear chances from Sokler, McGrath and Devlin in the second half but couldn’t add to their goal tally.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 7 (Milne 80), Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7 (McGarry 67); Nilsen 8, Shinnie 8 Morris 7 (Duncan 67), Clarkson 7 (Boyd 80), McGrath 7; Sokler 7 (Ambrose 67)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Besuijen, Milne, MacDonald

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (3-5-2) : Stewart 6; Hewitt 6, Douglas 6, Dickenson 6; Docherty 6 (McKechnie 71), Luissint 5 (Craik 58), Lyon 6, Cochrane 6, MacIntyre 6; McIntosh 6, Kennedy 5 (Walker 71)

Subs not used: Hogarth, Johnstone, Rogerson, Ross, McLinden

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 2,274

Man-of-the-Match: Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen)

