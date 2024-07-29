Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to get impressive Jack MacKenzie tied to a new deal before Scotland come calling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to get impressive Jack MacKenzie tied to a new deal before Scotland come calling

As well as Jack MacKenzie's future, Willie also focuses on the claims staked by Aberdeen subs like Pape Habib Gueye, Vicente Besuijen and Peter Ambrose in the win over Dumbarton.

Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

With his deal set to run out next summer, Aberdeen must make tying Jack MacKenzie to a long-term contract extension a big priority.

It was another strong performance from left-back MacKenzie in Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup group stage-closing win over Dumbarton.

Just after the restart, MacKenzie powered upfield and fired a low finish beyond the goalkeeper to open the scoring – his first senior goal at Pittodrie.

He then also contributed an assist for double-scoring team-mate Ester Sokler as Jimmy Thelin’s Reds hit the Sons for six in the second period.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Youth academy graduate MacKenzie, now 24, made his first-team debut for Aberdeen back in March 2021, and made a good number of appearances in the subsequent 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

But last season, 2023/24, felt like one where MacKenzie took a big step forward.

He made 27 Premiership appearances and was really impressive – including scoring in a win at Ibrox – with the only real blemish his petulant sending off in the League Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden.

It is early days, but based off the Dons’ four Premier Sports Cup matches so far, it looks like MacKenzie will kick on again this season.

Last term’s Aberdeen young player of the year has progressed extremely well.

He has learned the defensive side of the game over the past few campaigns, and has developed into a powerhouse player physically, including in the attacking aspects of his play.

MacKenzie spoke last season about how interim boss Peter Leven was helping him model his game on former Celtic left-back, and Scotland international defender, Kieran Tierney.

When you watch Jack at left-back, and going forward specifically, he is reminiscent of Tierney, as he doesn’t beat opposition players with jinks and body swerves, instead using real power and pace to get past them.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie and Airdrie's Dylan MacDonald in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS
With new manager Thelin’s focus on getting bodies forward in attack and in wide areas, MacKenzie revealed he has received further encouragement to get into threatening positions and to have an impact going forward as part of the Swede’s game-plan.

I would hope, with just a year left on his Aberdeen deal, Jack and the club’s hierarchy will have already had conversations over a new contract.

He has become a fine player at full-back or wing-back and an integral part of the team, and when you’ve got someone like that, who has come through the Dons youth academy and is a great example of the development programme, you want to keep them for as long as you possibly can.

This summer, another youth academy product, Connor Barron, left the club at the end of his deal, and I would think Pittodrie bosses will be desperate to avoid a repeat situation.

The way MacKenzie is improving and with the form he is showing and has shown, as well as his pace and power, and with existing Scotland squad regulars getting older, he should believe he can make his national team breakthrough in the years ahead.

With this possibility, as well as the chance clubs from England or elsewhere may begin to take notice of MacKenzie’s performances, it is imperative Aberdeen are in a position of strength over the left-back’s contract.

Pape Habib Gueye stakes Aberdeen claim in win over Dumbarton

Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Habib Gueye was among the options off the Dons bench to stake their claim in the 6-0 win over Dumbarton.

Gueye was a second half substitute, with the £500,000 summer 2023 signing making his first appearance after his recent loan spell in Norway.

He impressed with his eagerness to drive at defenders.

The Senegalese was sent on by Jimmy Thelin just before Ester Sokler scored his second of the afternoon to put the Dons 3-0 up, with striker Peter Ambrose, attackers Ryan Duncan and Vicente Besuijen, and defender James McGarry also sent on.

All of the Reds subs contributed.

Gueye had a hand in one of the goals, with Besuijen and Duncan getting assists, while McGarry not only set up a goal, but got his own name on the scoresheet alongside summer signing Ambrose – who netted for his new club for the first time.

Peter Ambrose of Aberdeen celebrates with Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen after scoring to give Aberdeen a 4-0 lead against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Having watched both the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians and then the hammering of Dumbarton over the last week, I’m not overly concerned it took the Dons until after half-time to get going in both games.

Boss Thelin is still relatively new in the door, but, on both occasions, the Reds put their rivals to the sword after the interval.

It helped against League One Dumbarton that they scored immediately after the restart and then followed it up with a second goal just a couple of minutes later.

Similar to the Airdrie match, the Dons came out with more intent, were playing a higher line and moving the ball forward more quickly.

The Reds players, including Graeme Shinnie from midfield and the two full-backs, were getting forward in numbers to overwhelm Dumbarton.

When it comes to the Premiership games – starting at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone on Monday night – you don’t want to be leaving it until the second half to find your form.

However, if Aberdeen can recreate the standards of the second half against Dumbarton, a lot of teams, even top-flight sides, won’t be able to live with them.

Although he has had to deal with the dark cloud of Duk going missing, and the uncertainty over star striker Bojan Miovksi’s future – with the North Macedonian confined to the bench again on Saturday – the Premier Sports Cup group stage has been a near-enough perfect start to Thelin’s Dons tenure.

With a flawless four wins, 15 goals scored and only one conceded, Aberdeen have earned a decent draw at home to Championship Queen’s Park in the next round.

Conversation