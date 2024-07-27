Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Ester Sokler for two goal salvo in 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton as Bojan Miovski transfer speculation rages on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Ester Sokler for two goal salvo in 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton as Bojan Miovski transfer speculation rages on

Aberdeen star striker Miovski was named as a substitute yet again as transfer speculation ramps up about the Pittodrie goal hero

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praised two goal hero Ester Sokler for his calm finishing as transfer speculation about star striker Bojan Miovski rages on.

Slovenian Sokler netted a double in the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen finish top of Group A to ease into the last 16 with a 100 percent record of four wins from four, with 15 goals and just one conceded.

Sokler has now scored four goals in the opening four games of the season.

Miovski’s omission from the starting line-up continues as the 25-year-old was an unused substitute against League One Dumbarton.

Spanish La Liga outfit Espanyol are the latest to join the list of clubs interested in a potential summer swoop for Miovski.

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna have both been credited with an interest in Miovki who has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Thelin gave game time to all his other senior strikers – Sokler, Pape Gueye and summer signing Peter Ambrose, who scored, against Dumbarton.

Miovski’s only game time so far this season was when coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat of Airdrie.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates with Nicky Devlin as he scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is also important the work Ester does on the training pitch as he is trying to improve himself every day.

“And how he plays with his team-mates.

“Of course it is also important for someone in his position to score.

“And also how he defends and how he sacrifices himself to the team to do that.

“It is always good when you play as a striker to score but I don’t want to put that pressure on him.

“It is more important how he develops and grows as a player.

“Ester had two really good finishes and how he arrived in the box and kept the calmness in those situations is really nice to see.

“It is a really good quality to have. I asked them to give good quality balls inside the box and Ester has to be there.”

Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players clap the fans after the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image; Shutterstock

‘We have to be professional’

Aberdeen were held 0-0 at half-time by the lower league club but were still applauded off the pitch by fans.

After the brak  Sokler netted a double with Jack MacKenzie, summer signing Peter Ambrose. James McGarry and Slobodan Rubezic also on target.

Thelin said: “It is not easy as we know we have to win as we are the top team in this group.

“We have to be professional and have the right focus in every game.

“The players have done really well with that.”

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock

£500,000 signing returns for Dons

Striker Pape Gueye returned to the Aberdeen squad following a six month loan spell at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons in his debut campaign.

Gueye scored four times in 15 appearances for Kristiansund and pitched in with three assists.

Gueye was introduced as a substitute in the 55th minute.

He looked fired up to prove a point and drove at goal on a number of occasions and instigated the move that led to the Dons’ third goal.

In the 70th minute Gueye had a vicious 25 yard drive saved by keeper Long.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen transformed after break

After a first half  where Aberdeen lacked a cutting edge the Reds came racing out of the traps.

Whatever boss Thelin said at half-time worked as the Reds were 2-0 up within three minutes of the restart.

A flighted ball down the left flank from Gavin Molloy release Jack MacKenzie.

The full-back powered upfield and into the box before drilling a low, clinical 15 yard left shot beyond keeper Long in the 46th minute.

Just 90 seconds later Sokler plays a neat one two with Morris at the edge of the penalty area.

On receiving the return ball Sokler drilled low beyond keeper Long from 12 yards.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen went 3-0 up when substitute Gueye rolled a pass to MacKenzie on the left and the full-back crossed into the box.

Sokler swept home a clinical left-footed 10 yard finish for his fourth goal of the season in the 61st minute.

Summer signing Peter Ambrose, on as a substitute, shrugged off  challenge from Cammy Clark before clinically slotting home a 12 yard shot for his first Dons’ goal in the 84th minute.

A minute later Vicente Besuijen passed to James McGarry who took a touch then shot beyond keeper Long from 12 yards.

It was 6-0 in injury time when Slobodan Rubezic headed home a Ryan Duncan corner at the back-post.

Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Rubezic 6, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 7 (Duncan 66); Heltne Nilsen 6, Shinnie 6; Morris 6 (Besuijen 72), Clarkson 5 (Gueye 55), McGrath 6 (Ambrose 66); Sokler 7 (McGarry 66)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Miovski, Milne

DUMBARTON (3-5-2): Long 7; Miller 6 (Clark 72), Durnan 6, Blair (Young 66); Lynas 7, Pignatiello 5 (Orsi 55), Gray 6, Niang 6, Shiels 6; Wallace 6 (McGuffie 72), Ruth 6 (Mumbongo 72)

Subs not used: O’Neil, Grivas, Hilton

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 8,450

Man-of-the-Match: Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin talks three-year rebuild plan, Bojan Miovski, Pape Habib Gueye, and…
5
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov on reason for Slobodan Rubezic bond and Dons goalkeeper's role
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of 'Wherever we go, we are representing…
Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy
Jack MacKenzie at Aberdeen's Cormack Park ahead of the clash with East Kilbride..Image: SNS
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie confident his attacking game will improve further under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker
Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen players 'desperate' to keep Bojan Miovski, says captain Graeme Shinnie

Conversation