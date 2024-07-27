Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Ester Sokler for two goal salvo in 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton as Bojan Miovski transfer speculation rages on

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praised two goal hero Ester Sokler for his calm finishing as transfer speculation about star striker Bojan Miovski rages on.

Slovenian Sokler netted a double in the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen finish top of Group A to ease into the last 16 with a 100 percent record of four wins from four, with 15 goals and just one conceded.

Sokler has now scored four goals in the opening four games of the season.

Miovski’s omission from the starting line-up continues as the 25-year-old was an unused substitute against League One Dumbarton.

Spanish La Liga outfit Espanyol are the latest to join the list of clubs interested in a potential summer swoop for Miovski.

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna have both been credited with an interest in Miovki who has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Thelin gave game time to all his other senior strikers – Sokler, Pape Gueye and summer signing Peter Ambrose, who scored, against Dumbarton.

Miovski’s only game time so far this season was when coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat of Airdrie.

Thelin said: “It is also important the work Ester does on the training pitch as he is trying to improve himself every day.

“And how he plays with his team-mates.

“Of course it is also important for someone in his position to score.

“And also how he defends and how he sacrifices himself to the team to do that.

“It is always good when you play as a striker to score but I don’t want to put that pressure on him.

“It is more important how he develops and grows as a player.

“Ester had two really good finishes and how he arrived in the box and kept the calmness in those situations is really nice to see.

“It is a really good quality to have. I asked them to give good quality balls inside the box and Ester has to be there.”

‘We have to be professional’

Aberdeen were held 0-0 at half-time by the lower league club but were still applauded off the pitch by fans.

After the brak Sokler netted a double with Jack MacKenzie, summer signing Peter Ambrose. James McGarry and Slobodan Rubezic also on target.

Thelin said: “It is not easy as we know we have to win as we are the top team in this group.

“We have to be professional and have the right focus in every game.

“The players have done really well with that.”

£500,000 signing returns for Dons

Striker Pape Gueye returned to the Aberdeen squad following a six month loan spell at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons in his debut campaign.

Gueye scored four times in 15 appearances for Kristiansund and pitched in with three assists.

Gueye was introduced as a substitute in the 55th minute.

He looked fired up to prove a point and drove at goal on a number of occasions and instigated the move that led to the Dons’ third goal.

In the 70th minute Gueye had a vicious 25 yard drive saved by keeper Long.

Aberdeen transformed after break

After a first half where Aberdeen lacked a cutting edge the Reds came racing out of the traps.

Whatever boss Thelin said at half-time worked as the Reds were 2-0 up within three minutes of the restart.

A flighted ball down the left flank from Gavin Molloy release Jack MacKenzie.

The full-back powered upfield and into the box before drilling a low, clinical 15 yard left shot beyond keeper Long in the 46th minute.

Just 90 seconds later Sokler plays a neat one two with Morris at the edge of the penalty area.

On receiving the return ball Sokler drilled low beyond keeper Long from 12 yards.

Aberdeen went 3-0 up when substitute Gueye rolled a pass to MacKenzie on the left and the full-back crossed into the box.

Sokler swept home a clinical left-footed 10 yard finish for his fourth goal of the season in the 61st minute.

Summer signing Peter Ambrose, on as a substitute, shrugged off challenge from Cammy Clark before clinically slotting home a 12 yard shot for his first Dons’ goal in the 84th minute.

A minute later Vicente Besuijen passed to James McGarry who took a touch then shot beyond keeper Long from 12 yards.

It was 6-0 in injury time when Slobodan Rubezic headed home a Ryan Duncan corner at the back-post.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Rubezic 6, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 7 (Duncan 66); Heltne Nilsen 6, Shinnie 6; Morris 6 (Besuijen 72), Clarkson 5 (Gueye 55), McGrath 6 (Ambrose 66); Sokler 7 (McGarry 66)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Miovski, Milne

DUMBARTON (3-5-2): Long 7; Miller 6 (Clark 72), Durnan 6, Blair (Young 66); Lynas 7, Pignatiello 5 (Orsi 55), Gray 6, Niang 6, Shiels 6; Wallace 6 (McGuffie 72), Ruth 6 (Mumbongo 72)

Subs not used: O’Neil, Grivas, Hilton

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 8,450

Man-of-the-Match: Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen)