Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin’s delight at Shayden Morris’ response after ‘empty tank’ display for Aberdeen against Airdrie

Winger Morris impressed the Dons boss in bouncing back with a strong showing in their 6-0 rout of Dumbarton.

By Paul Third
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has praised Shayden Morris’ resolve after watching the winger bounce back to form in Saturday’s 6-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Dumbarton.

Pacy winger Morris was withdrawn at half-time of the 2-1 win against Airdrie a week ago as Thelin feared the Englishman’s energy levels had dipped.

But the Dons boss was delighted to see Morris respond with another assist – his third in four games – as Aberdeen finished top of their League Cup group.

Shayden Morris has one goal and three assists in the Premier Sports Cup this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “The Airdrie game he was a little empty in the tank. He was quite tired.

“When we pressed we weren’t as good as a team – it is a team and everybody has to be connected.

“I feel he has the power and is a real explosive player. He played Saturday and Tuesday and maybe it was a bit early.

“On Saturday, he was good between the lines and one on one. It was a much better performance from him and we are starting to see that.”

‘He has made big improvements and I am happy with that’

Morris is finding his feet under Thelin after struggling to make an impact following his move from Fleetwood Town in August 2022.

The Dons manager is delighted to see the 22-year-old making the most of the chance at a fresh start under his new boss.

Thelin said: “I told everyone it is a new season and it was a new opportunity for everyone.

“I had open eyes. What has happened in history is history and we need to look forward.

“He has to take his chance and work hard in the training sessions. That is the only way.

“He has made big improvements and I am happy with that.”

Thelin delighted by growing bond among Dons players

Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Morris’ display was one of several pleasing aspects for the Dons boss at the weekend.

Jack MacKenzie continued his fine start to the campaign with his first goal of the season, while Peter Ambrose also opened his account for the club in the win against the Sons.

Thelin is delighted at MacKenzie’s powerful running and willingness to push forward.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Jack is a good player. He got in behind the opponents and their back line.

“He did really well and showed he can mix up his game.

“It is not easy for the opponents to catch-up with him, but he also got back to defend.

“Gavin Molloy put a really nice ball behind the backline for Jack’s run.

“The team is starting to find each other and the team is starting to look better, which is good.”

Ambrose’s goal was another bonus for Thelin, who had to leave the Nigerian behind from the pre-season training camp in Portugal due to visa issues.

The Dons boss said: “I saw in his face he was really happy. His team-mates celebrated with him and it was a good feeling.

“I don’t want to say they have to score – they have to turn up, so we can create chances.

“When you are a striker and you score goals, it is always a good feeling.

“He had a couple of chances in the game.”

‘We are all on a journey together’

With four wins out of four so far, Thelin has every reason to be pleased with how his Dons tenure has started.

The manager believes the mantra of a collective effort from everyone is the key to maintaining the momentum in the Premiership campaign, which gets under way at Perth on Monday.

He said: “The players did really well. We focused on every game.

“We had three games in a week and all the focus was on Dumbarton.

“When we made the changes we kept going. Nobody was trying to play their own game. They stuck to the principles and I liked what I saw.

“They kept going, and even at 3-0 and 4-0, they had a transition, but everybody got back to make sure we never lost a goal.

“I am really happy with how professional the players are and they have had the right focus in all the games.

“We are all on a journey together – Aberdeen, the city and defence.

“We want the same thing to do well for Aberdeen FC. When it is tougher on the pitch, we will need the support to win that extra yard or inch in the park.

“We have to stay together and keep pushing each other.”

