Exclusive: Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna remaining patient in search for new club

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna admits he is playing the waiting game in his search for a new club.

The Scotland international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Copenhagen, is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with several clubs, including Hull City, Celtic, Rangers and a possible return to Copenhagen.

He told The Press and Journal: “It is the first time I have been in this situation.

“It is a bit strange.

“You are training yourself and trying to keep fit when other teams are back on pre-season.

“The season will start for different leagues in the next week or two.

“I just need to trust the process and I’m sure something will come up in the next few weeks.”

Euro 2024 missed opportunity for Scotland – Scott McKenna

McKenna played in all three of Scotland’s Euro 2024 games in Germany and admits the disappointment of failing to get out of the group still lingers.

A 1-0 defeat against Hungary in the final group game ended Steve Clarke’s side’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

McKenna said: “It is still difficult to take, especially with the way we went out with the opportunity we had in that final game.

“On a personal note, I probably got far more game time than I would have expected.

“There is still that frustration we never performed better in that last game.

“We had such a good opportunity to get out of the group stages.”

‘Aberdeen will have a good season’

McKenna, meanwhile, believes Aberdeen are shaping up well under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons ended their Premier Sports Cup group games with four wins out of four and begin their Premiership campaign on Monday night at St Johnstone.

McKenna said: “I think Aberdeen will have a good season.

“They won all of their games in the group stages so you can’t ask for better than that, especially when it is still so early in the season.

“It is a real positive.

“The new manager will want to put his stamp on things.

“He will be working hard on that in the next few weeks to get the team playing the way he wants them to.”

Dons won’t want to lose Bojan

McKenna, meanwhile, says Aberdeen are right to hold out for a substantial transfer fee for striker Bojan Miovski following reports a £3million bid from Espanyol was rejected by the Dons.

He said: “I think it will take a lot of money to get him away from the club.

“He has obviously been such an important player over the last couple of seasons.

“He will be one they won’t want to lose.

“But if the money is right then they will need to seriously consider it.”

The defender was back in the north-east to tee up in the celebrity pro-am ahead of this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

McKenna added: “I enjoy my golf and I played here quite a bit when I was in Aberdeen.

“I have played quite a bit over the last few weeks – but it doesn’t mean you are getting any better!

“I would say my wedges are the strongest part of my game, but even that isn’t great.”