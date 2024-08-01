From Whangarei to Mannofield: Meet Scotland U19 cricketer Mollie Parker ahead of World Cup qualifying in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Whangarei to Mannofield: Meet Scotland U19 cricketer Mollie Parker ahead of World Cup qualifying in Aberdeen

The Northern Counties bowler is in the national squad for T20 World Cup qualifying this week.

By Callum Law
Mollie Parker at Mannofield preparing for Scotland's T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.
Mollie Parker at Mannofield preparing for Scotland's T20 World Cup qualifier. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland.

Little more than a year ago Mollie Parker would have struggled to believe she could get to a T20 Cricket World Cup with Scotland.

The 16-year-old Northern Counties pace bowler is in the national squad for the Under-19 World Cup qualifying series against the Netherlands, which starts today at Mannofield.

Scotland take on the Dutch this afternoon, tomorrow and on Sunday (all 2.30pm starts) with the winner of the series securing a place in the World Cup in Malaysia and Thailand next year.

Parker grew up in Whangarei on New Zealand’s north island, but arrived in Dingwall last year with her parents Gemma and Geoff.

She started playing cricket for Inverness club Northern Counties in the Nosca Senior League and has quickly established herself in the Scotland set-up winning caps at both U17 and U19 level.

Reflecting on her journey ahead of facing the Netherlands, Park said: “My mum is from Scotland and all her family are here. She moved to New Zealand when she was 14 and she wanted to move back so that’s how we ended up coming over.

“I started playing cricket when I was seven because my dad played and I’ve always enjoyed it.

“When we came over, we looked up clubs in the Inverness area, and Northern Counties came up and that’s how I ended up playing for them.

“It’s been really good playing for Northern Counties. They’ve given me lots of opportunities to bat and bowl and I’ve ended up getting involved with Scotland.

“If I go back a year or so ago, I never thought I’d be playing for Scotland, let alone having the chance to potentially go to a World Cup.

“We’ll give it a 100% against the Netherlands and see how we get on. It would be amazing to go to the World Cup.”

Football is Parker’s other passion

Cricket isn’t the only sport at which Parker excels – she also plays for Ross County women in both the first-team and U18 side.

Parker, who is heading into sixth year at Dingwall Academy, is keen to pursue a career in both sports.

She added: “The training is on different days, and if I have a football match that clashes with cricket training, I’ll miss training.

“If I’ve got a cricket match that clashes with football training, I’ll miss training.

“My coaches in both sports are very understanding about it which helps a lot.

“My dad has been telling me I need to pick one sport, but my coaches have said it’s fine to keep going with both.

“I enjoy both and I’d love to try to become a professional in both sports, that would be great.”

