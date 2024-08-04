Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in ‘something for Steven Gunn to talk about’ response over Jack MacKenzie new deal

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has suggested securing first-team talents like Jack MacKenzie to contract extensions falls to the club’s director of football, saying: “It’s something for Steven Gunn to talk about.”

Legendary Dons defender Willie Miller, writing in last Tuesday’s Evening Express column, called on the club to make tying 24-year-old left-back MacKenzie to a new deal a key objective.

The Reds youth academy graduate is now into the final year of his contract, and backed up a break-out campaign last term with a series of eye-catching Premier Sports Cup group displays – including a first Pittodrie goal, which came against Dumbarton last weekend.

Miller – Aberdeen’s greatest player and captain – said it should be a “big priority” to extend the homegrown defender’s deal, tipping MacKenzie for Scotland recongition and interest from down south in the future.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Premiership opener at St Johnstone, new Dons manager Thelin said he has made clear to north-east native MacKenzie he is “important” to Aberdeen since following his recent arrival at the club, but he intimated contract renewals fall under director of football Gunn’s remit.

Thelin said: “For me, it’s something for Steven Gunn to talk about, but I’ve had good talks with Jack myself also and he knows he’s an important player for us.

“I always think when they’re from the area (it’s important) – Jack’s been here (with the club) since nine years old I think.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen, but for us he’s an important player, we trust in him.

“I think he really likes it here also.”

MacKenzie, Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath into final year of contracts

As Thelin assesses and rebuilds the squad following his arrival from Elfsborg, MacKenzie is one of a trio of Aberdeen first-team regulars now into the final year of their deals.

His opposite number at right-back, Nicky Devlin, as well as attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, are both out of contract next summer, having arrived at the club, both as free agents, in summer 2023.

This summer, youth academy graduate Connor Barron departed Pittodrie, having failed to agree a new deal, before joining top-flight rivals Rangers.

Duk keeps no.11 shirt as Aberdeen include AWOL striker among squad numbers

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Aberdeen confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2024/25 Premiership campaign.

AWOL striker Duk retains the Reds’ no.11 shirt.

Jayden Richardson, who has not featured in any of Thelin’s squads so far, is no. 26.

There are also four goalkeepers listed – with Tom Ritchie, currently on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose, no.25, and under-18s league-winning goalie Rodrigo Vitols no.41.

Young striker Alfie Bavidge, who has made four senior appearances for the Dons and is contracted to the club until 2026, is a notable absentee from the list.