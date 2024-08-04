Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in ‘something for Steven Gunn to talk about’ response over Jack MacKenzie new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in ‘something for Steven Gunn to talk about’ response over Jack MacKenzie new deal

Dons manager Thelin said he has made clear to MacKenzie he is 'important', but intimated contract renewals fall under director of football Gunn's remit.

By Ryan Cryle
Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has suggested securing first-team talents like Jack MacKenzie to contract extensions falls to the club’s director of football, saying: “It’s something for Steven Gunn to talk about.”

Legendary Dons defender Willie Miller, writing in last Tuesday’s Evening Express column, called on the club to make tying 24-year-old left-back MacKenzie to a new deal a key objective.

The Reds youth academy graduate is now into the final year of his contract, and backed up a break-out campaign last term with a series of eye-catching Premier Sports Cup group displays – including a first Pittodrie goal, which came against Dumbarton last weekend.

Miller – Aberdeen’s greatest player and captain – said it should be a “big priority” to extend the homegrown defender’s deal, tipping MacKenzie for Scotland recongition and interest from down south in the future.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Premiership opener at St Johnstone, new Dons manager Thelin said he has made clear to north-east native MacKenzie he is “important” to Aberdeen since following his recent arrival at the club, but he intimated contract renewals fall under director of football Gunn’s remit.

Thelin said: “For me, it’s something for Steven Gunn to talk about, but I’ve had good talks with Jack myself also and he knows he’s an important player for us.

“I always think when they’re from the area (it’s important) – Jack’s been here (with the club) since nine years old I think.

Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen, but for us he’s an important player, we trust in him.

“I think he really likes it here also.”

MacKenzie, Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath into final year of contracts

As Thelin assesses and rebuilds the squad following his arrival from Elfsborg, MacKenzie is one of a trio of Aberdeen first-team regulars now into the final year of their deals.

His opposite number at right-back, Nicky Devlin, as well as attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, are both out of contract next summer, having arrived at the club, both as free agents, in summer 2023.

This summer, youth academy graduate Connor Barron departed Pittodrie, having failed to agree a new deal, before joining top-flight rivals Rangers.

Duk keeps no.11 shirt as Aberdeen include AWOL striker among squad numbers

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Aberdeen confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2024/25 Premiership campaign.

AWOL striker Duk retains the Reds’ no.11 shirt.

Aberdeen’s Duk holds off Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-Jun during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden in April. Image: SNS.

Jayden Richardson, who has not featured in any of Thelin’s squads so far, is no. 26.

There are also four goalkeepers listed – with Tom Ritchie, currently on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose, no.25, and under-18s league-winning goalie Rodrigo Vitols no.41.

Young striker Alfie Bavidge, who has made four senior appearances for the Dons and is contracted to the club until 2026, is a notable absentee from the list.

