A93 closed due to crash near Banchory

Emergency services are on scene at a crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Aboyne road near Banchory.

The crash occurred at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, on the A93 west of Banchory.

Police and ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene. The fire service confirmed they were not asked to assist.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

The road has been closed off to traffic by police.

A police spokesperson told STV news: “Around 3pm on Sunday, August 4, we were called to a report of a road crash on the A93 near Banchory.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is closed.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

