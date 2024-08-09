Aberdeen closing in on HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen

Aberdeen look set to land HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen for a bumper transfer fee.

The 21-year-old, who came up against the Dons in the Europa Conference League group stage last season, has one-year left on his deal in Finland’s capital.

He is understood to have had interest from the Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers – with the latter outfit reportedly having an offer knocked back for the wideman.

According to the Finnish media, amid further interest for Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US, Aberdeen have won the race to sign Keskinen – and the Dons have agreed a fee of around one million euros (around £850,000) to get the deal over the line.

Keskinen, capped eight times at under-21 level for Finland, has scored six goals in 16 appearances in Finnish top-flight this year, with title-chasing HJK well into their summer season.

This week, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin – who refused to be drawn on Keskinen at a Friday press conference – made his fifth signing of the transfer window, adding Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa to his squad.

Meanwhile, star striker Bojan Miovski is expected to leave Aberdeen for La Liga Girona for a multi-million-pound fee in the coming days.