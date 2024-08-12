Shayden Morris determined to show Aberdeen can thrive without Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shayden Morris determined to show Aberdeen can thrive without Bojan Miovski

Dons winger Morris wants to keep building momentum despite their star striker heading for a Pittodrie exit.

Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

Shayden Morris insists Aberdeen will show there is life after Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonian striker is on the verge of completing a £6.8million move to Spanish club Girona.

The striker, who scored 44 goals in two seasons for the Dons, was emotional as he waved goodbye to the Aberdeen support following Sunday’s 3-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie in his final appearance for the club.

Morris knows his team-mate’s departure is a blow for the squad, but has backed the other players in Jimmy Thelin’s squad to fill the void.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Morris said: “Bojan has been very good for us. He has been amazing and deserves the reception he got on Sunday.

“If he does go, he will be a massive miss, but as you can see, we have players who can score and provide goals.

“We even have Graeme Shinnie contributing. It’s good.”

Morris welcomes increased competition

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris. Image: Shutterstock.

While Miovski heads for pastures new, Topi Keskinen has arrived at the club from HJK Helsinki in a £850,000-plus transfer.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Dons and Morris is excited to welcome Keskinen to the club.

He said: “We hear he is a good player.

“He is a good addition to the squad. That is what we need.

“We need a big squad, because it is a long season as we know. Any more additions would be helpful.”

Keskinen’s arrival will increase the competition for places at Pittodrie.

But with one goal and four assists in his opening six games for the season, Morris is ready to meet the challenge of keeping his place.

He said: “Getting the stats up is a massive thing and something I wanted to do this season.

“It was another assist. Every game it boosts my confidence and we will see where it takes me.”

HJK winger Topi Keskinen has finalised his move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

It is not just Keskinen who will provide competition, of course, with Pape Habib Gueye and Vicente Besuijen both on the scoresheet on Sunday.

Both players spent the second half of last season on loan but have returned to Pittodrie with a point to prove.

Morris said: “That is what all the players need. We are all decent players to be in this position.

“You need a clean slate. If you look at Pape, Vinnie and myself, we all contribute and it is good we have been given this opportunity.

“I am so happy with Vinny – we are staying together at the moment. These moments we talk about. I am really happy for him.”

‘We are taking it game by game’

Sunday’s victory means the Dons and champions Celtic are the only sides in the Premiership to win their opening two league matches.

 

New boss Thelin has won all six of his games in charge so far and Morris is looking to keep the momentum going.

He said: “We are taking it game-by-game. We have two wins out of two and that is six points on the board.

“If we keep doing what we are doing then we will see where it takes us in the season.

“The manager wants us to be horrible to play against.

“He wants nobody to come to Aberdeen or Pittodrie and enjoy it.

“He wants it to be a nightmare for teams and that is how he sets us up.

“We are hard to play against, attacking and a threat. So far it has been good.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Shutterstock.

Morris has revelled in his fresh start under the former Elfsborg manager and believes all the players will continue to improve under the new manager.

He said: “I have learned so much from him already. That is six wins out of six and we just need to keep building.

“He is very good. From day one, his ideas and what he wants to achieve this season, you can’t really not buy into it.

“Every day we have meetings and we are learning every day.

“The way he has set us up and has us going, you wouldn’t want not to play under him.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Topi Keskinen of HJK in action during the Conference League play-off against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (14146753al) Ibane Bowat of Scotland heads clear from Dominik Kocsis of Hungary; Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 Qualifier Football, Scotland U21s versus Hungary U21s. Scotland U21's v Hungary U21's, UEFA Euro Qualifiers, Football, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland, UK - 13 Oct 2023
Aberdeen 'agree' £500,000 fee for Fulham defender Ibane Bowat
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona 'revealed' as Aberdeen set to land record windfall
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: He's not a winger, he's not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes - and Aberdeen player trading success…
2
Bojan Miovski gets emotional as he says goodbye to the Aberdeen fans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin's praise for emotional Bojan Miovski
2
How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how…
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must hold their nerve over Bojan Miovski transfer fee
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris running with the ball against St Johnstone in Monday's Premiership victory. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicky Devlin: Shayden Morris a 'threat' to every team Aberdeen play as rivals 'don't…
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out 'noise', Topi Keskinen link and…

Conversation