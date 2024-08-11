Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s praise for emotional Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was not surprised to see Bojan Miovski moved to tears on what could be his last appearance for the Dons.

The North Macedonian international came off the bench in injury time of the 3-1 win against St Mirren at Pittodrie as the Dons made it six wins out of six under their new manager.

Miovski, who is expected to complete his move to Spanish club Girona this week, was moved to tears at the end of the game as fans chanted his name around the stadium.

Thelin refused to confirm his star striker is leaving, but can understand why the forward was left emotional at Pittodrie.

He said: “We can’t say what is happening in the future, but there was a lot of emotions today.

“There is strong interest in him, but still he is here so I can’t say anything.

“We have a squad, but I don’t want to speculate.

“We have a strong dialogue all the time – when he went in, he was ready.”

Aberdeen boss pleased by response to loss of equaliser

The speculation about Miovski did not overshadow a fine afternoon’s work for the Dons as they saw off a stuffy St Mirren to go second in the table behind champions Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin was pleased to see his players not adversely affected by the loss of a poor equaliser just before half-time.

The Dons boss said: “We started strong and then let them score in the last seconds of the first half.

“Things can happen, it’s football, but we found a way back again. It can be difficult, but the players were calm and we found a way to win.

“I’m really happy for the players and the supporters and to see the strong team spirit.

“I’m happy they are training so hard and trying.

“We need a strong group of players and the character in terms of how they support each other in training and the dressing room is good.

“They work for each other on the pitch, both in defence and pressing.”

‘The confidence is there’ for scorer Pape Habib Gueye

Pape Habib Gueye and Vicente Besuijen, two players who spent the second half of last season on loan, both scored as the Dons secured victory, much to the delight of the Dons boss.

Thelin said: “Even if Pape didn’t score, I think the confidence is there. He trains hard and can play in different positions. I’m really happy with the timing on the corner and the goal he scored.

“It was important for us in that moment. I like the way every player is coming in and taking responsibility. It’s a good sign.”

Colourful welcome for Dons boss on his home league debut

There was a carnival atmosphere inside Pittodrie for Thelin’s first home league game in charge as Dons fans welcomed their new manager with a colourful display of red and white in the Richard Donald Stand and a Swedish flag in the South Stand.

But the vibrant mood soon changed to consternation thanks to a first half high on physicality, but low on goalmouth action.

That suited visitors St Mirren to a tee, but it made for difficult viewing at times.

The Dons mustered a rare chance on goal when Habib Gueye controlled a pass from Graeme Shinnie on his chest before racing clear on goal from the left win only to fire into the side netting.

But the striker soon made amends with his next chance as he headed home McGrath’s corner for his first goal for Aberdeen.

The celebration told how much it meant to the Senegalese attacker, who has recently returned to the club following a loan spell in Norway after a difficult first season in Scotland.

Dons recovered from big mistake

That should have been enough for the Dons to reach half-time, but a horrendous mistake in first-half stoppage time gifted Saints an equaliser.

A breakdown in communication between Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Slobodan Rubezic allowed Saints striker Toyosi Olusanya to pounce before rolling the ball into the empty net.

As conceded goals go, this was sloppy to put it mildly.

Thankfully for the Dons, they needed just nine second half minutes to put that error right.

Habib Gueye released Sokler in the box and the striker’s cutback found Shayden Morris.

The winger mis-hit his shot, but McGrath was on hand to guide the ball past Ellery Balcombe in the St Mirren goal.

Substitute Vicente Besuijen put the game beyond the visitors with a terrific diving header following a superb angled ball into the box from captain Shinnie.

Line-ups

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Mitov 5, Devlin 7, Rubezic 6, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 6, Heltne Nilsen (Jensen 90) 6, Shinnie 6, Morris (Besuijen 67) 6, Gueye (Ambrose 67) 7, McGrath 7, Sokler (Miovski 90) 6. Subs not used – Doohan, McGarry, Milne, Duncan, Boyd.

St Mirren (4-4-2) – Balcombe 5, Rooney (Bwomono 76) 6, Fraser 6, Iacovitti 6, Tanser (Brown 64) 6, Adeniran 6, Gogic 6, Boyd-Munce 6, Idowu (Smyth 46) 5, Olusanya (Ayunga 75) 6, Scott (Mandron 64) 5. Subs not used – Urminsky, Kenny, R. Taylor, F. Taylor.

Referee – Grant Irvine 5

Attendance – 17,057.

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath.