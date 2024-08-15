Shayden Morris: Last two years at Aberdeen have only made me stronger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shayden Morris: Last two years at Aberdeen have only made me stronger

After a challenging first two seasons the Dons winger is finding his feet at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
Aberdeen wingers Shayden Morris. Image: SNS
Aberdeen wingers Shayden Morris. Image: SNS

Shayden Morris insists his trials and tribulations of the last two years at Aberdeen have only made him stronger.

The former Fleetwood Town winger has taken his time to settle at the Dons following his move to Pittodrie in 2022.

Morris suffered two serious hamstring tears in his first two seasons with the club and struggled to hold down a regular place in the team as a result.

But after featuring in all six games this season under new manager Jimmy Thelin Morris has repaid the faith shown in him by scoring one goal and providing four assists.

He believes the hardship has only strengthened his resolve.

Morris said: “It is music to my ears. Playing in my position for a manager that trusts me. That is all I have wanted since I came to the club.

“He knows the players he has got. He is trying to get the best out of all the players.

“We have a lot of attacking players and a lot of pace.

“It is a much bigger club than I have been at. The pressure and expectations are a lot different. It did take me a while to get used to it.

“I’ve had my setbacks and stuff but I think it has helped me grow into the person I am.

“I am happy to be playing and helping the team.”

‘It was a hard time for me’

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and Motherwell's Georgie Gent during a Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Motherwell’s Georgie Gent during the Premiership clash at Pittodrie in February. Image: SNS

The low point of Morris’ Dons career came in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell in February when he was substituted after 30 minutes with his side 3-0 down.

His deployment as an attacking wing back by interim manager Neil Warnock was exposed by the Steelmen and his early departure was greeted with praise by an unhappy Aberdeen support.

The warm applause and recognition shown following his substitution in the 75th minute of Sunday’s 3-1 win against St Mirren shows Morris’ road to redemption is not going unnoticed by the Red Army.

He said: “It is beautiful. I will never forget those tough times, though.

“That is why I always say don’t get too high and don’t get too low because things change very quickly.

“(Warnock) gave me time off and I needed it a bit. It was a hard time for me.

“I don’t think too many people will come back from these moments and come back to Pittodrie and play and be confident.

“I believe in God and my family helped me a lot. I have put that behind me and I am moving on.”

Morris craves Hampden return with the Dons

Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren last weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Dons boss Thelin has made an instant impact since arriving at the club in the summer, winning all six of his first six matches in charge.

The Dons go in search of win number seven on Saturday when Queen’s Park visit Pittodrie in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Having reached the final of last year’s competition the Dons are focused on earning a return to the National Stadium and with it a chance to bring the trophy back to Aberdeen.

Morris said: “The manager has told us we can get to Hampden. Some players have never played there and some have never won there.

“I have never won there. I have got close and I want to win there and that is a big motivation.

“The ambition is to get back to Hampden.

“I am looking forward to that and hopefully we can get to the quarter-finals.

“We want to try to win and we will see where it goes.

“The Premier Sports Cup games sparked me and got me going. We will see where it takes me.

“Queen’s Park are a league below but they are good teams.

“We played Airdrie and they are very good. I am not really looking at the opposition.

“If we keep playing how we want to play then we will see where it goes.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
WATCH: Bojan Miovski's top seven goals for Aberdeen before club record transfer to Girona
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Exclusive: Splashing £860,000 to sign Topi Keskinen hailed as a 'great investment' by former…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Life will go on after the loss of Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen could bank up to £9m for Bojan Miovski as striker completes Girona transfer
Ante Palaversa holding and Aberdeen FC shirt
Balkan football expert lifts the lid on Aberdeen's new midfield playmaker Ante Palaversa
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match against Molde FK in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Why signing targets now view Aberdeen as launchpad to Europe's 'big five'…
New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen in action for HJK Helsinki during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs - against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen has English Premier League potential, says boss who sold…
Topi Keskinen runs at Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Lowdown on new Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen: 'You don't see players that fast in…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock (14628747bh) St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh in action during the William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone at Rugby Park Stadium, Kilmarnock, Scotland on Sunday 11th August 2024. Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, William Hill Premiership, Football, The BBSP, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, UK, 11 Aug 2024
Report: Aberdeen set to trigger release clause for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

Conversation