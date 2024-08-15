Duncan Ferguson hails Billy Mckay ahead of his 300th Caley Thistle game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson hails Billy Mckay ahead of his 300th Caley Thistle game

The Inverness captain will mark a new milestone when he lines up to face Montrose on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson has praised Caley Thistle skipper Billy Mckay as the club’s record scorer gets set for his 300th game for ICT this Saturday.

The striker, in his third spell with the Highlanders, has scored 112 goals in 299 outings, taking him 11 clear of Dennis Wyness, who played 243 times for Inverness over two spells until 2008.

The 35-year-old will aim to lead by example and help the Caley Jags post their first League One win of the season against Montrose after an opening day 1-1 draw with Dumbarton and a 1-0 loss at Annan Athletic.  

Billy Mckay will be looking for more goals against Montrose this weekend.

Mckay has been a ‘fantastic servant’

Ferguson, a former lethal forward for Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United, said of his number nine: “Billy has been a fantastic servant to the club, so we all love him, he is well respected.

“He is experienced, been there and done it. We have a young squad and I have made him club captain.

“I respect him, he is a very good player, he has proved that over the years, and he will keep going and we will keep playing him.”

Michael Gardyne, left, was sent off last week for Montrose against Arbroath.

Ferguson wants a winning weekend

Mckay will be aiming to score his first goal of the season, with his last coming in a 1-0 win against this weekend’s visitors.

That was in May in the play-off semi-final in the Championship, but ICT slipped out of the division by losing the final against Hamilton Accies. 

Stuart Petrie’s Gable Endies have two points on board, but will be without former Inverness and Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne, who was sent off against Arbroath last week.

Ferguson expects his team will have to be at their best to get past their opponents.

He said: “Montrose got a good draw at Arbroath and were down to 10 men for a lot of the match.

“It will be a tough match, in the play-offs, they were the better team down there, we were the better team up here.

“They have retained most of their squad from last season and hopefully we can get a positive result on Saturday.

“Winning games gives everyone that feel good factor. We drew the first game which is not what I wanted. We need to win matches.”

Alan Savage, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

No more transfers for boss Ferguson

With former chairman Alan Savage back at the club to help as a consultant and the proposed deal with Ketan Makwana’s Seventy7 Ventures suspended, Ferguson has been told there’s no scope for any more signings after keeper Musa Dibaga and defender/midfielder Wallace Duffy last week.

He added: “I don’t think there will be any change with transfers. We are not going to go forward with what we had lined up.

“The club are going through the process of looking through finances forensically. For me, we go with the squad that we have got.”

On-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman and defender Danny Devine had not trained in the first half of the week and are the manager’s main injury concerns.

