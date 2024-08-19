Ryan Duncan leaves Aberdeen for Queen’s Park loan

Aberdeen have announced youth academy graduate Ryan Duncan has been loaned to Championship Queen’s Park.

The Dons have sent Keig-raised Duncan, 20, to the Spiders for the season – two days after knocking them out of the Premier Sports Cup at Pittodrie.

Attacker Duncan has made 16 starts and 37 substitute appearances for Aberdeen including his debut at Rangers in November 2020.

However, he has been limited to just three appearances off the bench, all in the League Cup, in new boss Jimmy Thelin’s first seven competitive games in charge this term.

Duncan has set up two goals during those limited minutes under the Swede, but will now spend the rest of the campaign away from Pittodrie.

He is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.